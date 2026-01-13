8 passport mistakes to avoid
We all know that the last thing you want to do is forget your passport when traveling internationally. But you may not realize there are many passport details that, if overlooked, can derail your trip before you even get to the airport.
In fact, ensuring your passport is valid and fits all necessary criteria is just as important as bringing it on the trip.
Here's how to avoid eight common passport mistakes.
Ensure your passport has 6 months of validity
The most common mistake is being unaware of the six-month validity rule that many countries adhere to for visitors. This rule states that your U.S. passport must be valid for at least six months at the time of entry, regardless of the duration of your stay. This is also one reason why the U.S. State Department advises travelers to renew their passports at least six months before expiration.
Most countries in the European Union, Asia, Africa, North America, the Caribbean, Central and South America, the Middle East and the South Pacific adhere to this rule. There are, however, a few exceptions that only require passports to be valid for the proposed duration of stay or for a time period between one and three months.
"When I went to Romania a few years ago, I was questioned about having less than six months of validity left for my passport," a TPG senior editor said. "But I knew it wasn't an issue because Romania just requires at least three months. I told the gate agent that and they let me through."
Check current passport processing times
In addition to the six-month validity concern, the State Department advises travelers to renew their passports well in advance of expiration to avoid delays in processing times.
Current processing times are four to six weeks and two to three weeks for expedited service.
The good news is that routine processing times have decreased significantly since the pandemic (when backlogs lasted for months) and are also lower than in previous time periods.
It's important to note, though, that quoted wait times do not include mailing times. The State Department suggests factoring in two weeks for delivery to the department and another two weeks for you to receive your passport; this means you should expect a total routine processing time of eight to 10 weeks.
Consider expedited service
If you have nonurgent travel within six to eight weeks, consider expedited service through the State Department. This will expedite your application for slightly faster service within two to three weeks, plus mailing time.
"I have never regretted my decision to pay extra for any service they allow me to purchase to expedite the process," a TPG project manager said.
If you have urgent international travel plans, there are several options available. The cheapest option is through the State Department, which offers a limited number of in-person appointments for two circumstances:
- Emergency circumstances — such as a death — that require travel within 72 hours or three business days; proof of a qualifying incident is required
- Nonemergency circumstances that require travel within 14 days or a foreign visa within 28 calendar days; you must provide proof of travel for this
Several third-party services offer expedited passport services, with turnaround times as quick as 24 hours. These services are more expensive and range in cost depending on the type of passport request and the urgency of the need.
Expect delays — and have a plan B
For travelers going to countries that also require a visa for entry, expect a delay in the return of your passport. Allow yourself plenty of extra time for processing and consider having a backup plan.
Take the experience of a TPG aviation reporter, for example.
"Once you send it to an embassy to get a visa physically put in it, don't count on getting it back on your timeline," he said. "And don't rule out a last-minute, six-hour drive to the D.C. area to physically retrieve it from a mailing facility in the middle of nowhere."
Ensure the name on your passport is current
Try to avoid easily avoidable mistakes. For example, a TPG senior business associate was rejected at the Chinese border because the middle name on her old passport did not match the name on her current passport.
"Middle names have to be 100% accurate on your ticket, visa and passport in Asia," she warned.
For name changes, the State Department asks travelers to include their name change document (such as a marriage certificate, divorce decree or court order) if their current name is different from the name on their most recent passport.
Check that your passport has enough space
The State Department notes that some countries require passports to have at least two to four blank visa or stamp pages.
"Some airlines will not allow you to board if this requirement is not met," according to the department.
If you need more pages, you must renew your passport book. While a standard passport book has 28 pages, you can request a 52-page book if you frequently travel abroad.
"On your passport form, select the option for a 'large book' so you can get a passport book with extra visa pages," per the State Department.
Also, remember that visa stamps require more space in your passport book.
"I ran out of pages because of a fair amount of full-page country stamps in the middle of pages that left no room for others and prevented me from having full pages for visas," a TPG engineering manager said. "Now, I put post-it notes on the fully blank pages I have left that say 'Do not stamp.'"
Remember that passports for children are different
There are three main differences when applying for passports for travelers 16 and younger:
- Both parents or guardians must accompany the traveler applying for a passport. If this is not possible, the State Department requires more documentation.
- You must use a specific form (DS-11) to renew your child's passport.
- Passports for children under 16 are only valid for five years (versus the 10 years for adult passports).
Protect your passport with a sleeve or case
Consider using a protective sleeve or case to prevent damage to your passport, especially when traveling.
For example, when a TPG managing editor accidentally spilled coconut oil on the photo page of his Australian passport while flying from Sydney to the U.S., the Australian government voided his passport and charged a $500 fee to obtain a new one.
If you want to protect it even further, travel with it in a plastic bag.
Bottom line
The State Department lists some other tips to avoid common passport mistakes:
- If renewing your passport, remember to submit your most recent passport with your application, along with a signed and dated DS-82 form.
- You must complete all sections of your passport form; do not leave anything blank.
- If you're applying for a passport for the first time or with your child under 16, do not sign the form in advance; wait until you are instructed to do so in person.
- If you're renewing your passport by mail, sign and date the form when you complete the application.
- Closely follow the outlined passport photo requirements.
- Review what the State Department accepts for evidence of U.S. citizenship.
Set aside some time before your trip (ideally a few months in advance) to ensure your passport is up to date and meets all current requirements for peace of mind and, hopefully, bump-free travel.
