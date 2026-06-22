Hyatt's signature luxury brand, Park Hyatt, is hopping into the all-inclusive space. Next year, the brand's first all-inclusive property will debut in Mexico's Riviera Maya, about a 20-minute drive from Cancun International Airport (CUN).

The best park? The Park Hyatt Riviera Maya is now taking reservations for stays from Feb. 15, 2027, and on — and it's sure to be the most talked-about all-inclusive property opening next year.

Once open, the beachfront resort will feature nearly 150 "residentially inspired" rooms and suites "shaped by considered design, generous space and a deep connection to the Riviera Maya landscape," according to the resort's website. Rooms range in size from 550 square feet to a palatial penthouse measuring in at over 2,300 square feet. Rooms include balconies and highend amenities, and some even have private plunge pools.

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Dining and enjoying vacation cocktails can be expensive at high-end resorts, so the value proposition for a Park Hyatt all-inclusive is that you don't have to worry about how many $20 margaritas you're drinking. At this property, dining includes an all-day buffet, a seafood-forward beach club restaurant, a steakhouse, a patisserie and a pool bar.

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Guests can enjoy a number of pools, a spa (with details to come about its spa partner) and a fitness center. The resort also has meeting and event spaces perfect for a luxurious, all-inclusive get-together.

Hyatt has invested heavily in its all-inclusive portfolio over the last few years, from family-friendly properties to the launch of an entirely new brand of luxury properties called Impression. Marriott, meanwhile, was the first to bring its tried-and-true luxury brands into the all-inclusive space with last year's launch of the first W-branded all-inclusive resort in the Dominican Republic and the highly anticipated opening of the first JW Marriott-branded all-inclusive resort in Costa Rica later this year.

A Park Hyatt all-inclusive, though, feels like a more complex and nuanced experiment in the all-inclusive space, considering fans of the brand have extremely high expectations when it comes to quality of food and service, design and overall feel of luxury.

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"If you think you know all-inclusive, think again," Tamara Lohan, Hyatt's global brand leader for luxury, told TPG. "Park Hyatt Riviera Maya will challenge expectations by bringing together everything guests love about the Park Hyatt brand, including residential luxury, exceptional design, intuitive service, and exceptional culinary experiences, with the freedom and peace of mind that an all-inclusive stay provides. The result will be something truly elevated: a luxury experience where guests never have to choose between the refinement of a Park Hyatt stay and the ease of an all-inclusive escape."

And you know TPG staff is already booking future stays at this coveted property.

TPG's own senior director of content, Summer Hull, was quick to use points for a 2027 booking. "I absolutely adore the Park Hyatt brand, but usually even if you use points there you're going to end up with a hefty bill if you enjoy very many cocktails, mocktails or meals," she said, adding that with the all-inclusive take, "you will be able to have the A-to-Z Park Hyatt experience while just tapping your points wallet and not your [credit card]."

Hyatt's luxury category is also having a banner year in Mexico, meaning more great points hotels for World of Hyatt enthusiasts. "From Park Hyatt Cabo del Sol to Alila Mayakoba, and now Park Hyatt Riviera Maya, we're seeing tremendous momentum for luxury travel in Mexico." said Lohan. "With Park Hyatt Mexico City also on the horizon, we're excited to offer guests even more ways to experience the country's extraordinary destinations through some of Hyatt's most iconic luxury brands."

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How to book Park Hyatt Riviera Maya

Park Hyatt Riviera Maya is now taking reservations for stays from Feb. 15, 2027, on. Opening rates start around $1,500 per night, based on double occupancy. As a World of Hyatt Category F all-inclusive property, award nights range from 45,000 to 85,000 points per night. At the time of writing, the majority of award availability appears to fall in Hyatt's "Moderate" rate of 65,000 points per night on the new award chart. And if you need some valuable World of Hyatt points for this exciting new stay, one of our all-time favorite travel cards has its highest-ever offer with valuable points you can transfer for Hyatt stays.

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