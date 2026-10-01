Anyone who may have been hoping that Bilt would be the simple savior in the Hyatt transfer-ratio devaluation storyline is about to be disappointed.

First, Chase Ultimate Rewards announced it was shifting from a 1:1 to a 4:3 transfer ratio to the popular World of Hyatt program from many of its rewards cards, including the popular Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card (see rates and fees). In fact, those changes take effect on Oct. 1 for many existing cardholders.

And now, we've learned that Bilt will make the same transfer ratio shift as of Jan. 1, 2027.

Beginning in January, transfers of Bilt Points to World of Hyatt will change from 1:1 to 4:3. That means you'll need to transfer 33% more Bilt points to get the same number of Hyatt points.

To put real numbers to it, a 60,000-point World of Hyatt stay will require 80,000 Bilt points instead of the 60,000 it requires now.

And, unfortunately, this change applies to all Bilt members.

Hyatt Regency Maui. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

Chase — which issues Hyatt's slate of cobranded credit cards — maintained the 1:1 transfer ratio for those with the premium Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees) and Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business℠ (see rates and fees) cards.

There won't be a similar carve-out for cardholders with any of the Bilt-issued credit cards, including those with the highest-tier Bilt Palladium Card (see rates and fees).

Our take on the changes

This is, of course, unquestionably bad news for Bilt members who had grown accustomed to earning points from monthly housing payments, through Bilt's numerous partners and via spending on its three credit cards — and then transferring those points 1:1 to Hyatt.

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That said, it's worth zooming out to consider how this change fits into broader loyalty industry trends — and, more specifically, the widespread structural changes we've seen within the World of Hyatt points ecosystem.

To rewind a bit, this announcement follows not only Chase's change to its transfer ratio but also Hyatt's major pricing shifts to its award chart earlier this year. Those changes moved Hyatt from three pricing tiers to five and increased the maximum number of points that could be charged across categories.

And while the average number of points required for many awards didn't skyrocket overnight when those changes were first introduced, Hyatt's SVP of Loyalty, Laurie Blair, has said that the shifts to its program will be "an evolution in the years to come."

Whether that ultimately means prices evolve toward the higher ends of those tiers is something we'll only know in hindsight. But if that does happen, Hyatt certainly wouldn't be the first loyalty program to make its way toward higher award prices incrementally rather than all at once.

Hyatt has also announced a new cobranded credit card coming with Chase, and while not confirmed, this is widely expected to be a premium Hyatt credit card.

One confirmed detail is Hyatt's growth targets for its credit card portfolio and similar third-party relationships. The company expects the revenue impact from these sources to increase from $50 million in 2025 to $105 million in 2027, with continued growth thereafter.

Put all of that together, and it's clear that the World of Hyatt program is at a moment of some change.

Park Hyatt Paris-Vendome. SUMMER HULL/THE POINTS GUY

Several changes are shaping the future of the World of Hyatt

It's also fair to wonder whether some of these shifts are laying the groundwork not only for the "long-term sustainability of the program," but also for Hyatt's forthcoming new card and the role the company may want that card to play in the broader ecosystem.

For a long time, the best way to earn Hyatt points has often been with cards issued within other programs, such as Chase Ultimate Rewards and Bilt.

And to be clear, there are certainly still good opportunities there — especially when utilizing bonus categories or when using the Points Accelerator option to earn 3 Bilt points per dollar on the Bilt Palladium Card. At the forthcoming 4:3 transfer ratio, that's effectively 2.25 World of Hyatt points per dollar spent if you ultimately transfer those points to Hyatt.

But if you take all these changes together, Hyatt may be aiming to position itself and its own cards at the top of the wallet for those who want to put their proverbial eggs in the World of Hyatt basket.

And if so, it's hardly the first program to prioritize its own members and cobranded cardholders.

Singapore Airlines, for example, has long restricted premium-cabin awards to members of its own program, and earlier this year, Lufthansa first-class awards disappeared entirely from partner programs.

Perhaps the most wide-ranging change along these lines came from United Airlines. The carrier has offered special award pricing and availability to cobranded cardholders, but earlier this year, it also implemented higher earning rates for these members.

Only time will tell how Hyatt's changes fit into this industry-wide shift.

Bottom line

In the world of rewards travel, the best opportunities are always evolving and changing. So while today's announcement from Bilt is unwelcome news, a future Hyatt card announcement may unveil a new earning opportunity we don't have now.

In the meantime, we have until the end of the year to transfer Bilt points to Hyatt at a 1:1 ratio.

Additionally, the Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Reserve for Business Cards can still transfer at that 1:1 ratio, and of course, TPG will do some additional analysis on our recommendations on whether a proactive transfer makes sense ahead of this coming Jan. 1 change for Bilt.