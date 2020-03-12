IHG waives cancellation fees; lowers elite status requirements
Global hotel chain, InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), will waive all cancellation fees for new and existing hotel bookings worldwide between March 9, 2020 and April 30, 2020.
However, IHG stated that bookings made through third-party sites such as online travel agencies (OTAs) such as Expedia must be canceled directly through the OTA.
IHG also extended a helping hand for existing elite members by reducing required stays by 25% or more, whether measured by nights or by points. (If you are concerned about retaining your IHG status, do note that having the co-branded IHG credit card conveys IHG Platinum without any stay requirements.)
An email distributed to IHG elite members stated, “With more constrained travel plans and a shorter time period during which members can earn Elite tier status, we are reducing the Elite membership criteria required (nights or points) this year by 25% or more.
IHG issued an accompanying statement with these two announcements, saying that, “We continue to monitor the situation and will be keeping this policy under review.”
Hotel reservations booked beyond April 30 are currently subject to IHG’s current cancellation policy. “Our Best Flexible Rate allows our guests to change or cancel their reservation one to two days prior to arrival,” IHG stated in its notification email. “Changing the date on any reservations may result in different pricing, but there is no fee for making changes. To ask about any booking, contact the hotel or our reservation team.
This officially makes IHG one of the most flexible hotel chains in terms of current cancellation policy. A number of hotel brands have issued similar waivers. However, most are limited either to the greater Asia region, which was the first to be impacted by the coronavirus, and many others extend only to March 31 as of the time of this post.
Featured photo courtesy of IHG.
