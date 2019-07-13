This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In mid-June, the InterContinental Hotels Group — better know as just IHG — kicked off a new elite status challenge. While the deadline to apply for the match was originally June 30, IHG has now extended this offer through July 26.
Here’s how it works: IHG Rewards members from the US or UK with elite status in another hotel program can apply for an elite status match with IHG. Matches can be made all the way up to IHG’s top-tier Spire Elite status, which typically requires 75 elite-qualifying nights to earn.
IHG originally limited the number of elites that could make to IHG Spire Elite to 2,500 members. But, this promotion has been so successful that IHG has doubled this limit to the first 5,000 qualifying members. There’s no cap on the number of members that can match to Gold and Platinum Elite status.
Your status match request will be approved or rejected “within 14 business days.” You’ll be granted the matched status for 90 days, during which you can complete a challenge to extend the temporary status through December 31, 2020:
- Gold Elite: two (2) qualifying nights to maintain
- Platinum Elite: five (5) qualifying nights to maintain
- Spire Elite: ten (10) qualifying nights to maintain
Qualifying nights are defined as:
“A night is Qualifying when paying a Qualifying Rate. Qualifying Rates include most business and leisure rates, such as Advanced Purchase rates, Best Flexible rates, worldwide sales negotiated rates (including but not limited to Corporate Gold rates), national/regional/local government rates, and specified leisure rates as confirmed by SCH’s reservation systems.”
Reward nights typically count toward earning IHG elite status, so we checked with IHG if award nights would count toward this challenge. Sure enough, an IHG spokesperson has confirmed to TPG that “Rewards Nights are considered qualifying for this program.”
In order to get request the match, head to the promotion’s landing page. Enter your name, IHG Rewards number, email address, hotel loyalty program that you currently have status with and your current status level. You’ll need to list the last date you stayed with that program and upload a verification of your current elite status. Acceptable forms of status validation include a screenshot of your current account or your current and active membership card.
If you’re targeting Gold or Platinum Elite status, there’s a way to get this status without any other hotel status or qualifying nights. The IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card grants cardholders Platinum Elite status — which typically requires 40 elite-qualifying nights per year.
Plus, you’ll get 125,000 bonus IHG Rewards points after spending $3,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. Your points will go further with automatic fourth night free award stays, and you’ll get a free night on each anniversary of holding the card, valid at properties up to 40,000 points per night.
Featured image courtesy of The Beach House, Holiday Inn Resort
This post was originally published on June 17 and updated on July 12 to share that the promotion has been extended.
