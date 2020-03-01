These are the hotels and airlines offering elite status extensions for those impacted by coronavirus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
As the world continues to react to the ongoing coronavirus spread, several hotel and airline companies have chosen to proactively offer members elite status and benefits extensions. These offers tend to be valid for those residing in the Asia-Pacific region, and provide those whose travel has been impacted with the peace of mind that their elite status won’t expire. Here’s a roundup of all participating companies thus far.
In This Post
World of Hyatt
World of Hyatt announced that it would be extending elite statuses and benefits for all those in the Asia-Pacific region. Those whose status would have originally expired in 2020 will now see an extension to 2021, and those whose status would have expired in 2021 will have until 2022. This goes for both elite status and benefits associated with the status, such as Suite Upgrade Awards.
Hilton
Hilton announced via its official WeChat account that all members of Hilton Honors who had not achieved elite status requirements in 2019 and would have been downgraded on March 31, 2020, will now have an extension until March 2021. Similarly, those whose status is set to expire in 2021 will now have a new expiration date of 2022.
Hilton has also stated that Hilton Honors members from mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan will not have their points expire until Dec. 31, 2020. These benefits are only for members whose “preferred address” in the profile was in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau or Taiwan as of Feb. 19, 2020.
The hotel group added that it will adjust the validity period of the membership tier and points, which will be completed by March 31 this year. Eligible members do not need to apply for the membership tier and points extensions.
Hilton has also extended its rebooking and cancellation waiver for guests affected by the coronavirus outbreak until March 31 this year. This is applicable to both customers who have booked stays at any Hilton-branded property in Greater China and those from the Greater China region who have booked stays at any Hilton-branded hotel worldwide.
IHG
IHG also announced via its official WeChat account that members whose accounts were located in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as of Feb. 17, 2020 will have their current membership extended until Dec. 31, 2021. Similar to Hilton, those IHG points that would otherwise expire will be extended until Dec. 31. These adjustments will be made automatically and members should see the updated dates in their accounts.
Those who purchased Ambassador status in the first six months of 2019 will have their status extended by 6 months to accommodate for the interruption. This even includes an updated “complimentary weekend night” voucher, which will reflect the new date of expiration for IHG Ambassadors.
Marriott
Marriott announced on Friday that it will also extend the elite membership status for all its tiers from February 2020 to 2021. Eligible members include those whose addresses were located in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan as of Feb. 1, 2020.
Marriott members whose annual choice benefit included Suite Night Awards will see the expiration date moved to Dec. 31, 2021. This is valid even for those who have redeemed their awards but haven’t yet finished the stay associated with the award. Other benefits are also extended for an additional 12 months, including expiring reward points.
Cathay Pacific
Cathay Pacific is granting its members bonus points to help make up for lost travel due to the Coronavirus, according to Executive Traveller. These will be granted in monthly increments to Marco Polo Club members and represent only a portion of the points needed to retain status. Unlike other programs, all members will be given these bonus points regardless of residency.
|Status
|
February
|
March
|
April
|
Total
|
Total Required
|Silver
|
30 Club Points
|
30 Club Points
|
30 Club Points
|
90 points
|
300 points
|Gold
|
65 Club Points
|
65 Club Points
|
65 Club Points
|
195 points
|
600 points
|Diamond
|
140 Club Points
|
140 Club Points
|
140 Club Points
|
420 points
|
1,200 points
In addition to these points, members who have lounge passes, earned companion certificates or flight upgrade credits that expire between March and April will see their passes extended by six months.
Singapore Airlines
Singapore Airlines is also offering relief for those affected by the outbreak, though the aid is much more targeted. A Singapore Airlines spokesperson told Executive Traveller, “In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, and in recognition of our members’ support for the airline, Singapore Airlines has renewed the membership of selected KrisFlyer Elite Silver, Elite Gold, PPS and Solitaire PPS Club members for another year. These members have membership validity periods ending in February 2020.”
Those who have been targeted will receive an email letting them know that their status is extended.
Bottom line
While Coronavirus spreads, many countries have enacted travel bans and airlines have seen continued flight cancellations. It’s nice to see that companies are taking proactive measures to aid members and give some relief in these trying times.
Feature photo by Dace Kundrate/Shutterstock.
