World of Hyatt extending elite status, benefits for some members due to coronavirus
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In a serious good-guy move, World of Hyatt has announced tier extensions to some members impacted by the spread of COVID-19 virus, also known as the new coronavirus. Those members residing in the Asia Pacific region will see an automatic extension of Hyatt elite status to February 2022 from February 2021. Other benefits such as Suite Upgrade Awards, Club Access Awards and Free Night Awards are also included, with a new expiration date of Dec. 31, 2021 from Dec. 31, 2020.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
In a press release today, Feb. 19, Amy Weinberg, Senior Vice President of World of Hyatt said, “Now more than ever, it’s a priority for us to stay close to our World of Hyatt members, understand how their lives are impacted and help. Extending the expiration of elite tier status and benefits for our members is one of the ways we can care for our most loyal guests, so they have one less thing to worry about during this incredibly difficult time.”
Related: The 11 hotels where you’ll get the most out of your Hyatt reward night certificate
Those who qualify for this extension should see it reflected automatically in their accounts by March 21, 2020, and will receive information regarding the updates through email, My Hyatt Concierge, and WeChat communications, among others.
While there has been no similar announcement for members residing outside Asia Pacific countries who have been impacted by the virus, Hyatt has stated that they’re assessing the elite status and membership benefits of those who frequently travel to the region.
To learn more about visiting Asia and COVID-19, check out our post on traveling and the coronavirus.
Featured photo courtesy of Hyatt.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.