ICYMI: Ski for free with a boarding pass, $90 one-way transcon flights and more
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available.
Each Sunday, we round up the top deals you might have missed on TPG this week. From flight deals to limited-time bonus offers, here’s what you need to know.
Nonstop Emirates flights to Europe from $310 r/t
Because who doesn’t want to fly to Europe nonstop on a four-star airline?
Cross-Country flights from $90 one-way
Looking to visit the opposite coast? Alaska Airlines is encouraging you to with this low-cost fare.
Use Amex transfer bonuses for a first-class flight to Japan
No matter where you’re traveling from in the U.S., the flight to Japan is long aka the perfect time to treat yourself to first class.
Board early when you wear a Christmas Sweater
‘Tis the season for Alaska Airlines rewarding customers who wear ugly sweaters with early boarding on Dec. 20.
Fly Delta One Suites to Europe for 39k Amex points
With the targeted 30% transfer bonus between Amex and Flying Club, you could score a Delta One suite to Europe — we’re here for it!
Earn bonus SkyMiles when you ride with Lyft
While you can already effortlessly earn 1 SkyMile per dollar when you ride with Lyft, the ride-hailing app is increasing the earnings to 10x SkyMiles per dollar over the holiday season for new sign-ups.
