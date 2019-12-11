Deal alert: Cross-country flights just dropped to $90 on Alaska Airlines
You can now save 20% on any Alaska Airlines flight if you book by Dec. 13, 2019.
This deal, first reported by Miles to Memories, is valid on any bookable route operated by Alaska Airlines booked through 11:59 p.m. Pacific time on Dec. 13, 2019. Availability is widespread, but the cheapest current prices are in January and February.
You’ll have to book your ticket directly through Alaska Airlines, using promotion code IFLYALASKA, to get the discount, but you can still use Google Flights to find the cheapest dates. Enter your origin and destination cities, then scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Once you’ve found the route you want, go back to alaskaair.com/happyhour to select your flights using the code IFLYALASKA. Sales-eligible fares will be marked with a special symbol and will already reflect the 20% discount.
Airline: Alaska Airlines
Routes: JFK/LAX/PDX/DAL and more
Cost: From $180 round-trip in economy
Travel Dates: January to November 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com), United Explorer Card (2x on United flights) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here’s an example of what you can book:
Portland (PDX) to Seattle (SEA) in February for $72 round-trip nonstop:
Anchorage (ANC) to Seattle (SEA) in February for $163 round-trip nonstop:
New York-JFK to Los Angeles (LAX) in January for $180 round-trip nonstop:
Don’t forget to use a credit card that earns additional points on airfare purchases, such as The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on flights booked directly with airlines or American Express Travel), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on travel), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare booked directly with the airline or amextravel.com), Citi Premier℠ Card (3x on airfare) or the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on all travel purchases). Check out our guide to the best cards for airfare purchases to learn more.
