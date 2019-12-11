Your ugly sweater might be the trick to scoring early boarding on your next flight
There are few things we love more than scoring special perks on a flight, and early boarding is no exception. Fortunately, there’s an extra festive way to jump the line during the holidays.
For the third year in a row, Alaska Airlines is back with its famous “ugly sweater” promotion, so if there were ever a time to flaunt one of your grandma’s old Christmas sweaters, this is it. On Dec. 20 — National Ugly Sweater Day — you’ll get priority boarding on your flight if you don a tacky, festive or just downright merry sweater. The one-day promotion includes all Alaska and Horizon Air flights.
The airline is also celebrating the holiday season with its “Snowplane,” an aircraft that will fly across the carrier’s network throughout the ski season. Naturally, it’s going to be decked out in plenty of holiday décor to spread the holiday cheer.
And the fun doesn’t stop there. Alaska is rolling out all the stops with festive decorations and boarding music, plus free holiday movies to get you in the holiday spirit. The airline’s lounges will have plenty of holiday-inspired beverages and cocktails, including snowflake-sprinkled lattes, peppermint mochas and even a hot toddy cocktail available on Dec. 20.
Natalie Bowman, Alaska Airlines’ managing director of marketing and advertising, said, “We know holiday travel can be stressful for some, which is why we’ve made sure flying with the ‘merrier carrier’ this time of year is an experience that brings nonstop joy to all our guests … celebrating Ugly Sweater Day is just another way we’re making the holidays a priority.”
Alaska Airlines frequently tops our list of the best airlines in the U.S., and its MileagePlus program is one of our favorite ways to use points. In fact, it’s one of the best ways to fly in business class for less, even if you don’t live anywhere near Alaska. While the miles are some of the most difficult to earn, they’re also some of the most valuable. Some of our favorite ways to use your Alaska miles are on Cathay Pacific, Japan Airlines and Fiji Airways. If you’re looking to boost your MileagePlan balance, consider signing up for the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card. Currently, this card is offering a sign-up bonus of 40,000 bonus miles and Alaska’s Famous Companion Fare from $121 ($99 fare plus taxes and fees from $22). To qualify, make purchases of $2,000 or more within the first 90 days of opening your account.
Of course, if you’re flying Alaska Airlines (don’t forget to bring your ugly sweater!), here’s what you can expect.
Featured image courtesy of Alaska Airlines.
