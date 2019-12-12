Emirates deal alert: Nonstop flights to Europe have dropped to $371 R/T
How would you like to fly to Europe on a four-star airline?
We’re seeing deals from New York (JFK) and Newark (EWR) to Milan (MXP) and Athens (ATH) starting at just $371 round-trip on Middle East carrier Emirates. Even better: the deals are nonstop. We’re seeing the best deals through Momondo, so make sure to play around with dates and prices there first.
We first spotted the deals to Milan at Airfare Spot.
Emirates has a great economy class with comfortable seats, stellar entertainment, delicious food, and first-class service, as TPG’s Javi Rodriguez wrote earlier this year. Both routes are what’s known as “fifth-freedom routes,” or flights that an airline operates between two countries that are not its home country. The New York-JFK to Milan (MXP) route is operated by the carrier’s flagship Airbus A380 aircraft, and the other is from Newark (EWR) to Athens (ATH) on a Boeing 777-300ER. Both flights continue on to Dubai after stopping in Europe to load and unload passengers.
To search, head to Momondo and enter your origin and destination cities. Scroll through the calendar function to find dates and prices that work for you. Finally, click through to book directly with the airline or an OTA.
Airline: Emirates
Routes: JFK/EWR – MXP/ATH
Cost: $371+ round-trip in economy
Dates: January – May 2020
Pay With: The Platinum Card® from American Express (5x on airfare booked directly with the airline), Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare), American Express® Gold Card (3x on airfare when booked directly with the airline) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel)
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York (JFK) to Milan (MXP) for $371 round-trip nonstop via Momondo:
Newark (EWR) to Athens (ATH) for $409 round-trip nonstop via Momondo:
