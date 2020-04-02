Coronavirus-stricken cruise ship docks in Fort Lauderdale
Editor’s note: This is a developing story. It will be continuously updated with the latest information.
The Holland America ship that has been stuck at sea for weeks due to coronavirus fears has finally found a home at Fort Lauderdale, Florida’s Port Everglades.
After spending much of Thursday in a holding pattern in international waters just to the east of the city, Zaandam pulled into the port about 4:45 p.m. Sister vessel Rotterdam, which has taken aboard some of Zaandam’s passengers, was close behind.
The arrival comes after multiday efforts by Holland America and its parent company, Carnival Corp., to win approval from local, state and national leaders for the ships to dock at Port Everglades. Even early Thursday, the company only had conditional approval, according to a tweet from one of the commissioners of Broward County, the county encompassing Fort Lauderdale.
The approval required the agreement of Port Everglades’ Unified Command, which is made up of representatives from the U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and several local Broward County health and law enforcement agencies.
In a statement issued moments after Zaandam entered the harbor at Port Everglades, Holland America thanked the Unified Command and other local, state and federal officials who intervened on the line’s behalf.
“These travelers could have been any one of us or our families, unexpectedly caught in the middle of this unprecedented closure of global borders that happened in a matter of days and without warning,” Holland America president Orlando Ashford said in a statement. “We are so happy to be able to get our guests home and assist those few who need additional medical services.”
The statement included an update on the number of sick people on board the vessels. It said 107 passengers now have reported influenza-like symptoms, which are similar to COVID-19 symptoms. That’s a 10% increase from just yesterday and a 47% increase from Monday.
In addition, 143 crew have reported influenza-like symptoms, the line said. That’s up 5% from yesterday.
Four Zaandam passengers have died on the vessel in recent days. The line has confirmed that two of the passengers who died tested positive for the coronavirus.
Holland America has noted that some of the passengers and crew included in its illness counts no longer are experiencing symptoms. The totals include passengers and crew who fell ill several days ago but have since recovered. The line on Wednesday suggested that fewer than 55 passengers still are exhibiting symptoms — “approximately 45” with mild symptoms.
Holland America on Wednesday said it had proposed a disembarkation plan for the ships that would see passengers who are not showing signs of illness transferred directly to an airport for flights home. The majority of flights would be charter flights, the line said.
The line said its plan called for the 45 or so passengers who are exhibiting mild symptoms to remain in isolation on the Holland America ships.
A small group of people that are in need of immediately critical care — “less than 10,” the line said — would be transferred from the ships to a local health provider in Broward County, the county that encompasses Fort Lauderdale.
The line didn’t say if the people in need of immediate care were passengers or crew.
“This small number is the only group that will require any support from medical resources in Broward County, and [it] is necessary to prevent further harm to their health,” the line said.
The arrival of the two ships at Port Everglades has been controversial in Florida, with many local leaders including Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis calling for the vessels to be sent somewhere else. Trantalis earlier this week suggested sending the ships to a naval base.
Trantalis since has softened his stance, saying a humanitarian solution must be found and the decision of whether the ship can dock in Port Everglades rests with local, state and federal officials.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday also softened his stance, saying he would allow the ship to dock.
Zaandam is one of more than a dozen cruise ships that have been stuck at sea in recent weeks as countries around the world have closed their borders. The 61,396-ton vessel was sailing near the southern tip of South America when Holland America suspended operations nearly three weeks ago and has been unable to find a place to dock since.
Zaandam has spent the last few weeks sailing northward toward the United States — one of the few countries that had remained open to returning cruise vessels. The first signs of illness on board occurred on March 22, and the case counts quickly grew.
With the situation on board Zaandam becoming more dire, Holland America over the weekend transferred groups of still-healthy passengers from Zaandam to Rotterdam, which had been sent to rendezvous with the vessel.
In the wake of the transfers, there now are just 442 passengers on Zaandam. The ship has 603 crew aboard.
The remaining 808 passengers now are on Rotterdam, along with 583 crew members. Rotterdam did not have any passengers on board when it was sent to Zaandam’s aid.
