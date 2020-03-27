4 dead, 138 sick on coronavirus-stricken cruise ship turned away by multiple ports
Four elderly passengers on a Holland America ship in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak have died, and dozens more are sick, in what is becoming a growing crisis at sea.
The Seattle-based line on Friday said 53 of 1,243 passengers on board the Zaandam have reported to its medical center with influenza-like symptoms, which are similar to COVID-19 symptoms. In addition, 85 of 586 crew members — 14% of the total — are exhibiting symptoms.
The line said two of the passengers tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday. It didn’t say if the four deceased passengers had been tested for the illness.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, and we are doing everything we can to support them during this difficult time,” Holland America said in a statement.
Zaandam is one of more than a dozen cruise ships that have been stuck at sea in recent weeks as countries around the world closed to outsiders. The 61,396-ton vessel was sailing near the southern tip of South America when Holland America suspended operations two weeks ago and has been unable to find a place to dock since.
Zaandam’s current voyage had been scheduled to end on March 21 in San Antonio, Chile.
Zaandam has been heading northward toward the United States in recent days and currently is off the Pacific coast of Panama, near Panama City. Holland America is hoping to bring the ship to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, which has remained open to returning cruise vessels. The line on Friday said it was working with Panamanian authorities to get approval for Zaandam to transit the Panama Canal to the Caribbean so it could continue on its way to Fort Lauderdale.
With the situation on board Zaandam becoming more dire, Holland America on Friday announced a plan to transfer groups of still-healthy passengers from Zaandam to another Holland America ship, Rotterdam, that was sent to rendezvous with the vessel.
Rotterdam arrived in the vicinity of Zaandam late Thursday and began transferring medical supplies and additional medical staff to the ship. Rotterdam is sailing with 611 crew members, but no passengers. It was dispatched to rendezvous with Zaandam from Puerto Vallarta on March 22.
Holland America said healthy passengers over the age of 70 and those in windowless “inside” cabins would be transferred off Zaandam first, in keeping with a protocol the line had developed in conjunction with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
“Only those who have not been ill will be moved, and health screenings will be conducted before transferring,” Holland American said. “Once aboard Rotterdam, all guests will continue to remain in their staterooms until disembarkation. Any guests who are currently ill, or in isolation as a close contact, and all crew will remain on Zaandam.”
There are four doctors and four nurses now on Zaandam. Another two doctors and four nurses are aboard Rotterdam.
Holland America said Zaandam passengers had been isolating in their cabins since March 22, when the first cases of illness on the ship emerged.
Nobody has been off the ship since March 14, when Zaandam was docked at Punta Arenas, Chile.
Holland America sailings often draw a large number of older travelers that would fall into the group most at risk for becoming seriously ill from coronavirus.
While deaths from natural causes such as heart attacks on cruise ships aren’t unusual, to have four passengers die in a very short period on a single ship is relatively rare.
Oceangoing cruise ships typically have a small morgue area on board with room for several bodies.
Featured image courtesy of Holland America.
