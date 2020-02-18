News

How expiring credit card free night certificates led me to book a points and miles trip to Japan

 Katie Genter
Yesterday

This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

Before the Ritz-Carlton credit card stopped accepting applications in July 2018, my husband JT signed up. At the time, the card offered two Tier 1-4 free night certificates as a welcome bonus, which became two free-night award certificates worth up to 60,000 points each when Starwood and Marriott combined to become Marriott Bonvoy.

Related reading: Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card vs. the Ritz-Carlton card: Which is better?

Although this conversion was certainly fair, like many new cardholders, we had hoped that the two certificates would convert to 120,000 Marriott points instead of two 60,000-point Marriott award night certificates. After all, since we live on the road, we usually opt to stretch our points as far as possible at low-category properties. It’s disappointing to effectively lose some value if you end up booking a 50,000-point night with a 60,000-point certificate.

In-depth: Analyzing Marriott’s 2020 award category changes

I’d figured we’d organically find the right time to use these 60,000-point certificates, and I assumed we’d use the opportunity to experience a new luxury hotel brand or two. However, as the January 2020 expiration date approached, the certificates remained unused in his account. In December 2019, I started actively searching for opportunities to use the certificates.

We’d been considering a trip to Japan, as Delta One Suites on Delta’s A350 were bookable from Atlanta (ATL) to Tokyo-Narita (NRT) before New Year’s Eve for just 47,000 American Express Membership Rewards points and $5.60 one-way, thanks to a transfer bonus to Virgin Atlantic Flying Club. American Airlines also was offering flights on a couple of days from Tokyo to Steamboat Springs (HDN) via Las Vegas (LAS) and Dallas-Fort Worth (DFW) for just 20,000 miles and $62 per person, thanks to an economy web special.

Related reading: Tokyo Narita vs. Haneda: Which airport should I fly into?

With all that in mind, I used Marriott’s search feature to find all the Marriott properties in Japan.

I didn’t get screenshots at the time, so these images show a sample search.

Then, I limited the search to properties in Category 6 (costing 40,000 to 60,000 points per night) and Category 7 (costing 50,000 to 70,000 points per night).

There were some very appealing properties, including The Ritz-Carlton Okinawa and the Autograph Collection’s Prince Sakura Tower Tokyo. But, what stood out the most was a Ritz-Carlton and a St. Regis just 1.5 miles apart in Osaka, Japan.

Osaka has both a Ritz-Carlton and a St. Regis, and they’re located just 1.5 miles apart.

Once I noticed these two Category 7 properties, there was no going back. We booked the flights and built a trip around using the free-night certificates for a night at The Ritz-Carlton Osaka and a night at The St. Regis Osaka.

(Photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy)
We stayed at The St. Regis Osaka one night. (Photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy)
(Photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy)
And, we stayed at The Ritz-Carlton Osaka the next night. (Photo by Katie Genter/The Points Guy)

Related reading: Unlock incredible value by using your free-night certificate at Category 7 Marriott properties

With the trans-Pacific flights and luxury hotel nights booked, we filled in the trip to include:

Usually we have a mix of paid and award stays and flights, but Japan was relatively expensive during our visit since we were traveling during the New Year’s holiday season. We booked all of our flights and most of our hotels using points and miles on this trip and were able to get much better than TPG’s valuation on each redemption.

If you’re looking for a card that provides an annual reward night certificate to encourage you to try out a new hotel or brand, the following cards may fit the bill (terms apply):

Related reading: The best ways to travel to Japan with points and miles

Featured image by Katie Genter/The Points Guy.

Katie Genter is a location independent digital nomad who has traveled full-time since June 2017. Her focus at TPG is credit card benefits.
You might like
Amtrak will officially begin testing its high-speed Acela train
News
3h ago
Caribbean flight sale: St. Thomas, Turks and Caicos, Aruba, Puerto Rico and more from $94 round trip
Deals
4h ago
Yes, those are ‘monsters’ roaming through the San Diego airport
News
4h ago
Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card
Apply Now Limited Time Offer
100,000 miles Welcome offer
Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
Earning Rewards
3X New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
1X Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
Why we like it
More Information
  • Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
  • New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
  • New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
  • Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
  • Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
  • Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
  • New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
  • Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
  • No Foreign Transaction Fees.
  • $550 annual fee.
  • Terms Apply.
  • See Rates & Fees
Intro APR on Purchases
N/A
Regular APR
17.24%-26.24% Variable
Annual Fee
$550
Balance Transfer Fee
Either $5 or 3% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater.
Recommended Credit
Excellent/Good
Apply Now

Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.

Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.