This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
While American Airlines isn’t exactly making it cheap or easy to redeem miles on its own flights, it’s been consistently adding functionality to book partner awards through its website. On Thursday, American added its 16th partner for online award booking.
As of Thursday morning, Japan Airlines awards can be searched and booked on AA.com. This is excellent news for those looking for the easiest way of searching for awards on Japan Airlines’ amazing economy, business and first class products. (Unfortunately, premium economy awards aren’t bookable at this time.)
American Airlines allows anyone to search a month of award availability at a time. Thanks to the option to limit search results to “nonstop only,” you can easily find which dates have award availability on the direct flight through AA.com, even if you end up booking through another mileage program.
But that’s not necessary, since AA’s rates for JAL awards are very reasonable. Flights between the US and Asia Region 1, which includes Japan and South Korea, cost:
- 35,000 AA miles each way in economy
- 60,000 AA miles each way in business class
- 80,000 AA miles each way in first class
To test out the functionality, I searched for an award from New York JFK to Tokyo. This is a nonstop route that would only be bookable with AA miles if Japan Airlines awards were showing online. Sure enough, Japan Airlines’ wide-open economy award availability is on full display:
If anyone is looking for a last-minute trip from NYC to Tokyo, first-class award availability on Japan Airlines is pretty wide open for the next two weeks. 14 hours in JAL’s excellent first class product will only cost you 80,000 AAdvantage miles:
Since I have free award cancellation as a benefit of my American Airlines Executive Platinum elite status, I went forward with ticketing a Japan Airlines business class award to check if the process is fully functional. Less than 15 minutes later, the ticket status switched from “on request” to “ticketed”:
With this addition, there are now 16 AA partners who’s awards you can search and book on AA.com:
- Air Tahiti Nui
- Alaska Airways
- British Airways
- Cape Air
- Etihad
- Fiji Airways
- Finnair
- Hawaiian Airlines
- Iberia
- Japan Airlines
- Malaysia Airlines
- Qantas Airways
- Qatar Airways
- Royal Jordanian Airlines
- S7 Airlines
- SriLankan Airlines
This addition leaves just two Oneworld airlines and two non-Oneworld airline partners that aren’t searchable and bookable through AA.com:
- Cathay Pacific
- China Southern Airlines
- LATAM Airlines
- Seaborne Airlines / Silver Airways
Featured photo of Japan Airlines 777-300ER first class by Eric Rosen/TPG
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.