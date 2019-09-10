This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
In late 2018, American Airlines rolled out a new mileage discount program called Economy Web Specials which offers AAdvantage members a chance to book economy flights for as little as 5,000 miles each way. Although American started with just six obscure routes, it expanded to 11 routes in early November and up to 39 routes in mid-December — including flights to Hawaii, Mexico, the Caribbean, South America and Europe (some of which are still available).
While the spectacular pricing on routes to Europe isn’t available anymore, there are still plenty of domestic routes that are currently pricing at just 5,000 miles each way. Currently, we are seeing 44 routes pricing as low as 5,000 miles each way:
AUS-LAX, CLT-LAS, DCA-BOS, DFW-BOS, DFW-BRO, DFW-FLL, DFW-ICT, DFW-LAS, DFW-LIT, DFW-MFE, DFW-MIA, DFW-MSP, DFW-SEA, DFW-SFO, JFK-ATL, JFK-CLT, JFK-LAS, JFK-MCO, JFK-MIA, JFK-SEA, LAX-LAS, LAX-MCO, LAX-PDX, LGA-ATL, LGA-ATL, LGA-CLT, LGA-LAS, LGA-MCO, LGA-MIA, MIA-DEN, MIA-EWR, MIA-PHX, ORD-BNA, ORD-JAX, ORD-MSP, ORD-PHL, PHL-BOS, PHL-DEN, PHL-MCO, PHL-MSY, PHL-PBI, PHL-RDU, PHX-LAS, PHX-LGB
Sorting by the current lowest price, other routes include:
- 5,500 miles: MIA-LAS, DFW-CRP
- 6,000 miles: JFK-ORF, JFK-RIC, LGA-IND, LGA-ORF, LGA-RIC, PHL-GSO, DFW-MAF, JFK-BOS, LGA-BOS
- 6,500 miles: JFK-IND, ORD-DCA, ORD-IAD, LAX-PHL
- 7,000 miles: ORD-PSP
- 7,500 miles: LAX-CLT, PHX-DCA, PHX-EWR, PHX-IAD
- 8,000 miles: DFW-VPS, DTW-YYZ, PHL-SEA, PHL-SAN
There are likely dozens of other routes at each of these price levels, and these prices can change at anytime. So, make sure to check AA’s website for the route that you’re interested in booking.
At current TPG valuations, 5,000 AA miles are worth just $70. Add in taxes and fees of just $5.60 one-way and these deals are equivalent to paying around $76 for a one-way flight.
Airline: American Airlines
Routes: (see routes above)
Cost: 5,000 miles + $5.60 taxes/fees one-way
Book Via: Directly with American Airlines
Pay Taxes/Fees With: Citi Prestige® Card (5x on airfare), Citi Premier℠ Card, Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x on airfare) or Chase Sapphire Preferred Card (2x on travel). While several American Airlines cards earn 2x miles on AA bookings, it’s best to stick to a card that offers travel protections.
Here are a few examples of what you can book:
New York City (JFK/LGA/EWR) to Seattle (SEA) for 5,000 miles one-way:
New York City (JFK/LGA/EWR) to Las Vegas (LAS) for 5,000 miles one-way:
Los Angeles (LAX) to Orlando (MCO) for 5,000 miles one-way:
Miami (MIA) to Phoenix (PHX) for 5,000 miles one-way:
Charlotte (CLT) to Las Vegas (LAS) for 5,000 miles one-way:
Miami (MIA) to Denver (DEN) for 5,000 miles one-way:
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Seattle (SEA) for 5,000 miles one-way:
Dallas/Fort Worth (DFW) to Boston (BOS) for 5,000 miles one-way:
Philadelphia (PHL) to Denver (DEN) for 5,000 miles one-way:
How Economy Web Specials works
I’d recommend reading through all of the details in this post about how Economy Web Specials works. However, as a quick briefer:
- These awards don’t have all of the American Airlines Basic Economy limitations.
- Executive Platinum elites get upgrades as they can on other domestic economy awards
- Where the American website says “Economy Web Specials cannot be changed once ticketed.” This isn’t defined but may mean that travelers can’t use Same Day Flight Changes to switch to another award flight on the same day.
- You can cancel and reinstate your miles according to the same terms as any other AAdvantage award. A redeposit fee of $150 for the first passenger and $25 per additional passenger applies for everyone but AAdvantage Executive Platinum elites.
- The “Economy Web Special” program is in addition to — but not replacing — the Reduced Mileage Award program.
If these awards leave your AAdvantage account depleted, here are some ways to replenish your account:
Featured photo by JT Genter/The Points Guy
