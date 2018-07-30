This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Back in early July, American Airlines and Citi announced a trio of changes to its credit card profile. Most notably, Citi launched a solid co-branded credit card that’s now available with a 10,000-mile sign-up bonus. It’s also phased out another and added benefits to a third.
American Airlines AAdvantage MileUp Card
This credit card packs a surprising punch for having no annual fee. New cardholders can earn 10,000 bonus AAdvantage miles and get a $50 statement credit for spending $500 within the first three months — earning this card an immediate spot on our list of best airline credit cards with a low spending requirement.
Based on TPG’s valuations, 10,000 AAdvantage miles are worth $140. This isn’t much compared to some of the other sign-up bonuses available on higher-end American Airlines cards, such as the 50,000 miles you could earn after spending $5,000 in the first three months on the Citi AAdvantage Executive World Elite Mastercard. However that card has a $450 annual fee, so it will likely appeal to a different user base than those who’d consider the MileUp Card.
The good news doesn’t end there. Here’s the card’s earning structure, with the return on your spending based on TPG’s valuation of AA miles:
- 2x miles on American Airlines purchases: 2.8% return — great for a no annual fee card
- 2x miles on grocery store purchases: 2.8% return — great for a no annual fee card
- 1x miles on other purchases: 1.4% return — not bad for a no annual fee card
Enhancement and Phaseout of Citi/AAdvantage Bronze
By now, current Citi/AAdvantage Bronze cardholders should have received an email with good news: The earnings on their credit card are going to double for everyday purchases and quadruple for AA and grocery store purchases. July 22, Bronze cardholders were automatically converted to the earning structure of the MileUp card.
|Effective July 22
|Citi/AAdvantage Bronze
|AAdvantage MileUp
|Difference
|AA Purchases
|1 mile per $2
|2 miles per $1
|4x
|Grocery Stores
|1 mile per $2
|2 miles per $1
|4x
|Other Purchase
|1 mile per $2
|1 mile per $1
|2x
When their current Citi/AAdvantage Bronze card expires, cardholders will receive the AAdvantage MileUp card in the mail.
Enhancements to CitiBusiness/AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard
CitiBusiness/AAdvantage Platinum Select World Mastercard cardholders also received new 2x spending bonus categories for “cable and satellite service purchases” as well as a 25% discount for in-flight Wi-Fi purchases. These new benefits also went into effect on July 22. The CitiBusiness Platinum Select now earns 2x miles on purchases at “certain telecommunications merchants, car rental merchants, cable and satellite providers and at gas stations.”
So that you know which auto-payments to switch over, Citi is defining cable and satellite providers as:
merchants that provide the connection and ongoing delivery of television, internet (computer network, information services, email, website hosting services) telephone and radio programming via cable or satellite on a subscription or fee basis.
And the terms and conditions for the 25% Wi-Fi savings confirms that all three of AA’s Wi-Fi providers (Gogo, Viasat, or Panasonic) are included. However, you won’t be able to get this discount for Wi-Fi purchases on all airlines; you must be flying on an American Airlines aircraft to get the discount.
Bottom Line
The AAdvantage MileUp Card is a solid no-fee airline card, offering a sign-up bonus with a low spending requirement and decent bonus rewards for categories beyond spending on AA flights. You can apply now to earn 10,000 miles and a $50 statement credit after you spend $500 in the first three months.
As for the other cards, after a round of credit card benefit devaluations, we are seeing an interesting uptick in credit card earning options. Citi/AA enhanced the Citi / AAdvantage Platinum Select World Elite Mastercard to add 2x spending on restaurants and gas stations. Chase/United (re)launched the United Explorer Card with 2x miles on dining and hotels. And the Starwood Preferred Guest® Credit Card from American Express added Marriott Silver status, 15 elite night credits and a free annual night award.
What seems strangely absent from these Citi/AA announcements is any negative changes to these cards. While the SPG Amex needed to up its benefits to counter the drop in earnings from 1x Starpoint (3x Marriott points) to 2x Marriott points, Citi/AA cards were middle-of-the-road for airline co-branded cards. So, these benefits are a very pleasant surprise
