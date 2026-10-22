Skip to content
Go to Home Page
News

Just in: Delta confirms Medallion status requirements for 2027

Oct. 22, 2026
4 min read
delta 737 air lines tail
The cards we feature here are from partners who compensate us when you are approved through our site, and this may impact how or where these products appear. We don’t cover all available credit cards, but our analysis, reviews, and opinions are entirely from our editorial team. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.

Delta Air Lines will not raise its elite status requirements in 2027, TPG has learned.

For the third straight year, the carrier plans to leave its Medallion qualification thresholds unchanged, a spokesperson for the airline confirmed Thursday.

That's certainly welcome news to Delta flyers.

Last week, two of America's four largest airlines announced significant shakeups to their paths to status.

But reaching Delta status in 2027 will look a lot like it did in 2026: SkyMiles members will need to hit the same number of "Medallion Qualifying Dollars" to earn or maintain their status.

  • 5,000 MQDs for Silver
  • 10,000 MQDs for Gold
  • 15,000 MQDs for Platinum
  • 28,000 MQDs for Diamond

Read more: Last-minute strategies to earn Delta elite status

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Earning MQDs

As a reminder, SkyMiles members earn 1 MQD for every $1 spent on Delta-marketed flights or on Delta Vacation packages. For flights marketed and operated by one of the carrier's eligible partners, MQDs are calculated as a percentage of the distance you fly and the fare class you purchase.

Plus, members with a certain Delta-American Express credit cards can earn MQDs via card spending.

Daily Newsletter
Reward your inbox with the TPG Daily newsletter
Join over 700,000 readers for breaking news, in-depth guides and exclusive deals from TPG’s experts

Some cards also offer an annual 2,500 MQD head start.

As a reminder, all members' MQDs will reset on Jan. 1, 2027, and any MQDs exceeding a given threshold will not roll over. Your activity in the next calendar year will earn Medallion status for the rest of 2027 and all of 2028, and will ultimately expire on Jan. 31, 2029.

Tiers remain intact again

Delta hasn't significantly altered its Medallion thresholds since late 2023, when it implemented a major overhaul to the SkyMiles program — changes that, at the time, sparked major backlash among members. Delta ultimately lowered the thresholds by roughly 15% across the board.

MADISON BLANCAFLOR/THE POINTS GUY

At the time, Delta executives said they hoped those changes would prevent the airline from having to repeatedly raise and tinker with status requirements, year after year.

Now, SkyMiles members have seen three years pass without a major status hike — and the required MQDs still haven't reached those from 2023's original announcement.

A busy stretch for airline status news

It's been an eventful month for major airline loyalty shakeups.

Last week, United Airlines eliminated "flight segments" as a status metric and raised the spending required to reach top-tier Premier 1K status.

Southwest Airlines changed some of its status thresholds as part of a larger Rapid Rewards shakeup, one that also had implications for its popular Companion Pass.

Looking ahead

American Airlines remains the largest U.S. carrier not to detail its status requirements for the new year. But American's new "status year" doesn't begin until March, so we likely won't learn about any AAdvantage program changes for a couple more months.

Bottom line

Delta's decision to keep status requirements intact comes as top rival United has pushed to woo SkyMiles members to switch loyalties. United recently extended a pointed status match offer to Medallion elites, pointing to its installation of Starlink Wi-Fi on planes.

Related reading:

Featured image by SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY
Editorial disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airline or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.