Southwest Airlines has spent the last two years overhauling its policies and the customer experience on its planes. Open seating is gone, checked bag fees are in, and lounges are coming.

Next up? A major overhaul to its Rapid Rewards loyalty program.

The airline on Thursday outlined sweeping changes to its points and elite status tiers.

"A-List" and "A-List Preferred" are being replaced by "Silver" and "Gold" — and a new top-tier "Platinum" level.

Meanwhile:

Credit card spending will count more toward earning status.

There are new milestone perks with "one-off" Companion Passes.

Southwest is finally rolling out partner awards, unlocking Rapid Rewards redemptions to Europe, Asia and beyond.

It's a packed slate of changes rolled out by the Dallas-based carrier. Let's walk through what it means for your travel and loyalty with Southwest going forward.

Earning status with a credit card is getting easier

Southwest flyers will soon have a lot more incentive to put everyday purchases on their Rapid Rewards credit cards.

Beginning Jan. 1, all Southwest credit card holders will earn 1 tier qualifying point per dollar charged to their card.

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TQPs are the points system Southwest uses to award elite status.

A Southwest Airlines plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA). KEVIN CARTER/GETTY IMAGES

Today, not every Southwest card earns TQPs on swipes. And none of its cards currently offer a TQP for every dollar spent.

But that changes in 2027, when every Southwest-branded credit card will earn holders 1 TQP per dollar spent.

That goes even for the Southwest Rapid Rewards® Plus Credit Card (see rates and fees), which doesn't currently offer cardholders any TQPs toward status.

Elite status overhaul: Farewell to 'A-List'

Southwest's elite status tiers are also getting a shake-up.

"A-List" and "A-List Preferred" will disappear in favor of more traditional airline status labels — including a new top-tier rung.

Starting in 2027:

A-List will become "Silver"

A-List Preferred will transition to "Gold"

Plus, there's a new top-tier status: "Platinum," which comes with the airline's unlimited Companion Pass.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

2027 Southwest elite status qualification requirements

Despite the new elite lingo, Southwest isn't overhauling how you earn status like United Airlines did earlier this week.

You can still opt to earn status either by earning enough TQPs or racking up enough qualifying flights.

However, you'll generally need more flights to qualify for elite status that way. There are also some changes to the TQP requirements — and it's not all bad news.

Status tier Qualification requirements Previous (2026) requirements Silver (previously A-List) 25 qualifying flights or 35,000 TQPs 20 flights or 35,000 TQPs Five more flights are needed in 2027. Gold (previously A-List Preferred) 50 qualifying flights or 65,000 TQPs 40 qualifying flights or 70,000 TQPs Ten more flights are needed, but the TQP requirement drops. Platinum (new top tier, but on par with the previous Companion Pass threshold) 100 qualifying flights or 140,000 TQPs 100 flights or 135,000 TQPs TQPs rise by 5,000, but the airline will give anyone who hits 130,000 TQPs a one-time boost of 10,000 TQPs in 2027.

Generally speaking, A-List and A-List Preferred benefits will transfer to the new "Silver" and "Gold" tiers, the airline said.

For instance, A-Listers' baggage perks and extra-legroom seat access remain as-is.

New top-tier status: Comes with Companion Pass

However, Southwest is making its Companion Pass unlock an official new top-tier status.

It will include unlimited access to the carrier's famous "two-for-one" benefit.

Members who reach Platinum status will also get up to three free checked bags.

Standard Southwest economy seat. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Qualifying for Southwest's Companion Pass had always been the top perk for members of its Rapid Rewards program. The perk isn't changing, but the airline is now putting an official status label on it.

You'll still need 100 flights to unlock the Companion Pass by earning Platinum status in 2027.

Southwest is increasing the number of TQPs members will need from 135,000 to 140,000.

However, upon reaching 130,000 TQPs, the airline will give its flyers a one-time boost of 10,000 TQPs in 2027. So earning the Companion Pass is (temporarily) easier next year.

'Companion Pass Qualifying Points' phased out

One change to keep an eye on: The airline is phasing out the specific metric it's historically used for Companion Pass — the Companion Pass Qualifying Points.

Instead, members will earn the "2-for-1" pass via TQPs, just like status.

We're digging into what this change will mean for qualification under this new setup.

Milestone rewards

Southwest is following in the footsteps of competitors by layering in different perks you can unlock between status tiers.

You'll be able to earn some small benefits before earning any status at all.

Prestatus milestone

Beginning in 2027, Rapid Rewards members who take 15 flights or reach 20,000 TQPs can choose from 2,000 bonus Rapid Rewards points or two preferred seat coupons.

Milestone between Gold and Platinum

The bigger unlock comes at 75 flights or 95,000 TQPs.

Those members will get three "Companion Pass trips." Basically, you'll get three one-off Companion Passes you can use to book three two-for-one flights.

That could be a significant money-saver for members on their way up the ladder to Platinum, which, of course, comes with the Companion Pass on an unlimited basis.

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

Another Rapid Rewards 'earn' shake-up

Southwest did make some changes to the number of points travelers can earn on flights.

Fewer points for some fares

Going forward, customers who book its second-highest fare class (Choice Preferred) will earn 8 points per dollar spent on their trip instead of 10 points per dollar.

Southwest's highest fare class (Choice Extra) will earn 10 points per dollar spent instead of 14 points per dollar.

The airline's basic economy fare will continue to earn 2 points per dollar spent. And its standard economy fare (Choice) will keep earning 6 points per dollar spent.

Bad news for A-List Preferred members

Meanwhile, there was one bit of bad news for Southwest flyers who earn the carrier's current A-List Preferred status, which will become "Gold" in 2027.

The mileage bonus those flyers get on flights will shrink in the new year. Gold members will earn a 60% points bonus on bookings — down from the current 100% bonus for A-List Preferred members.

Customers who earn Southwest's new Platinum tier will get 120% bonus points on flights.

Rapid Rewards partner awards launching in 2027

Starting in 2027, Southwest loyalists will be able to earn and redeem their Rapid Rewards points on long-haul international flights.

Next spring, the airline will launch partner redemptions on three international carriers:

Icelandair, which you can use to travel to Reykjavik or connect on to Asia

Etihad Airways, the premium Gulf airline based in Abu Dhabi

China Airlines, based in Taipei, Taiwan

January 2025: Southwest Airlines and Icelandair model aircraft commemorate the launch of their partnership. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

This move had been expected since Southwest began striking up international partnerships for the first time in 2025. I'd expect the carrier to add additional partners for Rapid Rewards earning and redemption in the future.

Other Southwest news to know

Southwest updates dropped a few key additional updates amid its flurry of news on Thursday.

'Icon Lounges'

The airline announced its plans for what it will call its new network of airport lounges.

Southwest is calling its clubs "Icon Lounges." The name, the carrier said, is a nod to past icons like the airline's founder, Herb Kelleher.

Southwest Icon Lounge at Nashville International Airport (BNA), slated to open in late 2027. SOUTHWEST AIRLINES

The first outposts are slated to debut in 2027, with access granted to Rapid Rewards members who carry a new premium credit card that the airline is planning with its banking partner, Chase.

Southwest has confirmed initial outposts are coming to Austin, Baltimore, Honolulu and Nashville — with at least seven more to follow.

Starlink rollout expanded fleetwide

Earlier this year, the carrier announced it would install ultrafast Starlink Wi-Fi on some of its planes.

Now, Southwest plans to install the high-speed internet service on its entire fleet.

Interestingly, the carrier on Thursday said it expects to be the first U.S. airline to roll out the technology to all its jets — by the fall of 2027.

That revelation comes as United Airlines and Alaska Airlines race to put Starlink on their own aircraft — a week after American Airlines also said it would be an all-Starlink carrier for connectivity in the coming years.

More than 40 Southwest planes currently have Starlink.

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