Is airline elite status still worth it?

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The Points Guy believes that credit cards can transform lives, helping you leverage everyday spending for cash back or travel experiences that might otherwise be out of reach. That's why we publish a variety of editorial content and card comparisons: to help you find a great card to turn your goals into reality.
Our site may earn compensation when a customer clicks on a link, when an application is approved, or when an account is opened with our partners, and this may impact how or where these products appear. While we don't cover all available credit cards, our editorial team creates and maintains all of the analysis of these cards, and our content is not influenced nor subject to review by any credit card company, bank or partner prior to (or after) publication. Please view our advertising policy and product review methodology for more information.
Sean Cudahy is an aviation reporter covering news about airlines, frequent flyer programs and consumer travel issues.
November 2, 2026 • 11 min read
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Quick summary
Major U.S. airlines are shifting elite status qualification from flight frequency to total spending, including spending at merchants via cobranded cards.
Top-tier status now often requires significant financial outlay, whether through flights or eligible card spending, with some airlines allowing status qualification almost entirely through non-flight purchases.
Recent changes have made perks like free upgrades harder to obtain, while everyday spending can now contribute more directly to elite status.
Travelers must weigh if the benefits of elite status justify the increased cost and whether prioritizing airline-specific spending is worthwhile.
What to consider
Some airlines require a minimum number of flights in addition to spending for elite status eligibility.
Spending at airlines typically earns more elite credit than spending at merchants, reducing the amount needed via cards if you fly frequently.
Status matches are available but often come with ambitious requirements to retain benefits beyond the initial period.
What you'll miss from the article
A detailed breakdown of how much spending is needed for both entry-level and top-tier airline status, plus practical advice on maximizing value from elite programs.
Generated by AI with support from our editorial team.
Is airline elite status worth it anymore? It’s an age-old question that’s back on plenty of travelers’ minds — especially after two of the four largest U.S. carriers overhauled their loyalty programs this month.
And one theme is becoming clear: To get the best rewards, members are going to have to spend ... a lot.
Starting in 2027, taking the most United Airlines flights won’t necessarily translate to the highest United MileagePlus status.
Instead, the airline's top elite members will be the customers who spend the most money — either on flights or the airline’s cobranded credit cards.
Top-tier 1K status will also be harder to earn.
Meanwhile, Southwest Airlines took its biggest step yet toward nudging flyers toward its lineup of credit cards.
Southwest also closed a key shortcut to its most alluring perk: the Companion Pass. Going forward, members hoping to score the "buy-one, get-one" flight pass will have to spend their way to the airline’s top status tier (or take 100 flights in a year).
These changes weren’t entirely surprising.
Airlines lean heavily into credit cards
Over the past decade, airline status has become less about the time you spend in the sky and more about the cash you’re willing to spend.
Note: Elite credit earned by flying or other eligible spending reduces the card spending needed to qualify for elite status. Southwest still also offers elite qualification via flight segments.
Credit cards play a bigger role in airline loyalty programs
It’s not just the eye-popping dollar amounts travelers must now spend to reach status.
Airlines have also made carrying a credit card a more important part of the overall loyalty experience.
United and Delta cardholders now get access to better mileage redemptions than members who don’t carry a card.
JetBlue will soon offer exclusive elite perks to JetBlue TrueBlue loyalty members who carry its top-tier card.
And even more airlines offer cardholders shortcuts to elite status.
It’s no secret why.
The dollars behind the loyalty boom
Delta this month said it’s on track to pull in a record $9 billion through its banking partnership with American Express.
American expects to make $8 billion this year through its tie-up with Citibank.
Those are eye-popping numbers, of course.
Beyond the raw cash flow, though, airlines also see turning flyers into cardholders as one of the best ways to become part of customers’ day-to-day lives, even when they’re not on a trip.
“It really is about making sure that we are top of mind for our members every single day, whether or not they’re able to be on board our aircraft," Jarad Fisher, United’s president of MileagePlus, said in a recent interview.
Is airline elite status worth it?
That brings us to the key question.
Is status worth it?
On one hand, airline status still offers a host of ways to save money, get better seats and travel with more flexible policies.
And, in some ways, qualify has become more realistic for travelers who aren’t true “road warriors," since everyday spending counts toward status.
At the same time, free first-class upgrades have gotten harder to score and status benchmarks keep getting pricier to earn.
It's created a real dilemma for travelers who fly a lot — but only have so much money they're willing to put toward earning status: Is it worth dumping tens (or hundreds) of thousands of dollars onto your favorite airline’s credit card to reach your status goal?
Here are a few things to consider.
Weigh what you're getting out of status
Think about what you’re getting out of status, and whether it’s worth the investment.
Are you actually getting first-class upgrades? For a lot of travelers, those have become few and far between.
If not, are you regularly getting free access to your airline's extra-legroom section? (Personally, this perk is one of the biggest reasons I stick with status.)
Do you take real advantage of other elite benefits, like free same-day changes or lounge access?
If not, you could be a candidate to hop off the status "hamster wheel" and be an airline "free agent."
But if you've crunched the numbers and decided status is still worth it, you may need to double down on your favorite airline.
And that might mean prioritizing credit card spending on that carrier's card. Because in 2026, that is almost as important as flying when it comes to unlocking the best perks.
The most efficient path to status
Here’s how much you’d need to pay for entry-tier airline status in 2027 if you went exclusively by credit card spending.
Airline
Threshold to earn
Spending required, and the most efficient credit card to earn
American Airlines
40,000 Loyalty Points*
*Note: American has not announced what its status thresholds will be in 2027.
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