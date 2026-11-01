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United went big on credit cards in 2026. More changes are coming, MileagePlus boss says
Sean Cudahy is an aviation reporter covering news about airlines, frequent flyer programs and consumer travel issues.
November 1, 2026 • 7 min read
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Quick summary
United Airlines is overhauling its MileagePlus loyalty program, eliminating flight segments as a status metric starting in 2027.
Elite status will be determined solely by spending-based metrics, removing the need for frequent flyers to complete extra flights for qualification.
Recent changes heavily favor members who hold the airline's cobranded credit cards, offering them more miles and better redemption options than non-cardholders.
Further updates to the program are expected, with leadership aiming to make MileagePlus the top loyalty program in the industry.
What to consider
From 2027, only spending-based metrics will count toward elite status, impacting those who previously relied on flight segments.
Cardholders now enjoy advantages such as higher mile accrual and access to lower award redemptions, while non-cardholders face more restrictions.
Future changes may depend on renegotiations with the airline's credit card partner, with the current agreement running through 2029.
What you'll miss from the article
Insights into how United's evolving loyalty strategy could affect redemption options, elite upgrades and partnerships in the coming years.
Generated by AI with support from our editorial team.
Before he ran United Airlines’ MileagePlus program, Jarad Fisher was the type of traveler who went “all-in” for elite status.
He read TPG, collected miles and occasionally went on ambitious end-of-year “status runs.”
“My wife thought I was nuts,” he joked, recalling an epic out-and-back trip to Hawaii 12 years ago — where he never even left the airport — in order to qualify.
Now, Fisher is in charge of United’s loyalty program as it undergoes one of its biggest transformations in recent memory.
It will also end the need for eleventh-hour “segment runs” that once had frequent flyers (like Fisher) crisscrossing the country in December to rack up enough elite-qualifying flights.
“That was an old relic,” he said, speaking about United’s recent changes in an exclusive interview with TPG.
"You’re taking seats away from people who actually want to get to a certain destination. It’s not great for the environment. It’s not a great use of time,” he explained. “We thought it made more sense for them to have one, consistent metric."
That’s not the only change United has made to MileagePlus in 2026.
For now, the carrier has significantly upped the incentives for customers to carry one of its cards in the first place: Over the past year, United's cobranded credit card holders have clearly gained the upper hand in its program.
Fisher said the airline plans to continue adapting the program in ways “that will be more consistent” with that ethos in the coming years.
“And so I think as a function of that, we’re looking at not only the core loyalty program, we're looking at our partnerships," he said. "And we’re trying to make it so that we will continue to be — not just the best airline loyalty program — but we’re really aspiring to be the best loyalty program in the world."
What could be next for MileagePlus?
What future changes could MileagePlus members ultimately see when they go to redeem miles, earn on their Lyft rides or enter a United Club?
Seven years ago, he was heavily involved in the launch of Apple Card.
Before that, he spent time at top rival Delta Air Lines, helping turbocharge its partnership with American Express — which today is the industry's most lucrative tie-up, set to bring Delta $9 billion this year.
That resume has Fisher thinking beyond earn rates and status benchmarks as he looks to build on changes that gave United flyers plenty to digest in 2026.
“We’re really trying to think about what will truly help us break away from the pack,” he said of the carrier’s future plans.
Of course, that’s easier said than done in the airline world.
Flight delays are inevitable. Loyal flyers can grow frustrated when they go to book a redemption and are shocked by how many miles they’ll need.
Not to mention, complimentary status upgrades don’t clear as often as they used to, as first-class seats are increasingly filled by customers who actually paid for their tickets. By the way, balancing paid first-class seats with those long upgrade queues is a dilemma Fisher said the airline is “consistently looking at."
"More folks are paying for [premium seats], which of course is putting pressure on the system," he acknowledged.
But for an airline that has made plenty of waves in recent years — from its on-board internet to its international routes — it's safe to say United won't shy away from trying new things on the loyalty front, either.
And it's a likely bet that customers who carry its credit cards will benefit most.
“If you think about the amount of time people spend with us, and on board our aircraft, we want them to feel known. We want them to feel recognized," he said. “You will continue to see us become even more focused and deliberate about that approach."
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