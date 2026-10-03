The gloves are off in the battle for frequent flyer loyalty.

United Airlines this week rolled out a new status match offer targeting the elite customers of rivals Delta Air Lines and American Airlines.

Status match offers are nothing new. United already had its standard offer in place, allowing elite members of other big carriers to request that United match their existing status.

But it's United's "Switch To Better Wi-Fi" offer that's drawing attention across both mainstream media and aviation blogs thanks to its particularly pointed message at rival Delta.

In-depth: Was the 'fast, free' Wi-Fi really slow on your flight, too? Here's what's going on

An airline dust-up over inflight Wi-Fi

United is in the process of equipping its fleet with Starlink Wi-Fi, widely acknowledged as the fastest and most reliable inflight internet service provider today.

Delta is taking a different track, instead choosing Amazon's Leo service – so far unproven for in-flight capabilities – on a rollout that will lag United's.

Delta Air Lines Airbus A319 tail. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

American, which also plans to install Starlink beginning next year, also jumped into the fray — though only to promote its standard status match.

But it's what prompted United to take aim at Delta that's generating publicity.

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More: United hits milestone in Starlink Wi-Fi rollout, plans 2027 completion for high-speed tech

United's new status match offer came after comments Delta CEO Ed Bastian reportedly made to employees about Delta's decision not to use Starlink were leaked. Included in those comments was commentary on perceived difficulties working with Starlink founder Elon Musk.

That set off a firestorm of online chatter, with some Delta frequent flyers lamenting that United was going with a quicker rollout of a Wi-Fi product they perceived to be better.

Both United and American opportunistically used the kerfuffle as a way to promote their existing status matches.

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But then United went further, launching a new and separate status match offer aimed at Delta — though it also included American in the match opportunity.

"Don't keep buffering: switch to United and get the fastest Wi-Fi in the sky," the airline said.

"This is war, airline style," airline analyst Henry Harteveldt told CNBC. "It's very rare for an airline to be as blatant as United is being" in its pitch against its main rivals.

Regardless of where one stands in the back-and-forth over Starlink and Musk, there's a clear opportunity here for frequent flyers to try out the elite benefits of United's MileagePlus program.

Here's what you need to know about United's match offers, including the carrier's newest internet-inspired one that United calls "our most flexible and straightforward status match yet."

'Switch To Better Wi-Fi' status match details

This offer is open to customers with elite status on Delta or American (U.S. residents only). Typically, United allows a customer to request a status match only once every three years, but it is waiving that requirement for the Wi-Fi match. (United's full terms and conditions are here.)

If approved, United will match applicants to a United Premier status tier that corresponds with the current status a customer has earned on either Delta or American. Approved applicants will keep that status with United for 90 days, with the opportunity to extend it into January 2028 by hitting spending thresholds on qualifying flight purchases with United. The thresholds vary by status level.

United status offered Spending needed for full-year match Delta equivalent status American equivalent status Premier Silver $1,500 Silver Medallion AAdvantage Gold Premier Gold $3,000 Gold Medallion AAdvantage Platinum Premier Platinum $4,500 Platinum Medallion AAdvantage Platinum Pro Premier 1K $7,000 Diamond Medallion AAdvantage Executive Platinum

Additional match offers are also available for the invitation-only status levels for Delta (Delta 360) and American (Concierge Key).

United's standard status match details

The Wi-Fi offer also differs from United's standard match. It's open to loyalists from a wider variety of airlines. With that offer, customers typically have 120 days to complete a challenge conferring full-year status, though those challenges consist of a combination of "Premier Qualifying Dollars" (PQDs) and "Premier Qualifying Flights" (PQFs) that United typically uses to determine status.

United status offered Needed for full-year match Delta equivalent status American equivalent status Premier Silver 5 PQFs + 1,700 PQPs Silver Medallion AAdvantage Gold Premier Gold 10 PQFs + 3,400 PQPs Gold Medallion AAdvantage Platinum Premier Platinum 15 PQFs + 5,000 PQPs Platinum Medallion AAdvantage Platinum Pro Premier 1K 20 PQFs + 7,500 PQPs Diamond Medallion AAdvantage Executive Platinum

United's Wi-Fi match will offer AA and Delta elites a simpler path to elite status with lower spending required. But that status match has a much shorter calendar in which to complete the challenge required to earn full-year benefits.

As with the Wi-Fi match, additional offers are also available for the invitation-only status levels for Delta (Delta 360) and American (Concierge Key).

Bottom line

This back-and-forth over airline Wi-Fi and status comes as carriers are increasingly leaning on free Wi-Fi as a perk for loyalty members.

Delta has rolled our free connectivity for its SkyMiles members to a majority of its fleet, though the service is generally viewed as less fast than what Starlink offers.

Its current Wi-Fi provider, Viasat, recently activated a new satellite that the company said will significantly improve bandwidth as Delta awaits Amazon Leo installations in the coming years.

American also has plans to add Starlink to about 500 of its narrowbody planes, but — so far — has not detailed plans to expand the service to more of its fleet

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