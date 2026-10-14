Two years ago, Delta Air Lines raised the bar on what airport luxury could look like in America when it cut the ribbon on its first-ever Delta One Lounge in New York.

There was a luxurious check-in lounge, a bona fide spa — and true, high-end restaurant-quality food.

And fine dining has been a staple as the carrier has expanded its business-class outpost to five locations across four hubs.

Delta One Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Now Delta is hoping to up its food and drink game in the sky.

The airline on Wednesday announced an overhaul to the menus it'll offer in its flagship Delta One cabin, going forward.

A Delta A350-900 aircraft at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

On the way to its tray tables: Wagyu beef burgers, Hong Kong-style sea bass and braised lamb.

Flight attendants will serve up $200 bottles of Silver Oak Cabernet Sauvignon out of Napa, and pop bottles of premium Kentucky bourbon from Blanton's.

And that's before pouring Champagne Taittinger over sorbet scoops at dessert.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

It's part of a larger refresh to the so-called "soft product" in Delta's premium cabins.

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That service upgrade, executives say, is meant to sync the on-board experience with the one big-spending passengers now find in its most exclusive lounges.

Sushi station at a Delta One Lounge at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

"We're basically ensuring there's consistency on board the airplane," Ranjan Goswami, chief marketing and product officer, told TPG at an event in New York previewing new amenities and eats. "If you're going to start your trip as you go to Italy, or on an African safari, or to go around Tokyo, you want to start that experience at Delta One."

Delta One 'soft' product refresh

Delta will begin rolling out its revamped Delta One service on Nov. 2 on some key long-haul routes out of Los Angeles — including flights to Auckland, New Zealand, and Brisbane, Australia.

The changes include an updated menu with new dishes like a seasonal risotto. Plus, expanded cocktail and mocktail offerings that will eventually include pours of expensive Sake on the airline's routes to and from Tokyo's Haneda Airport (HND).

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Beyond the menu, Delta is also debuting fresh linens, tableware and glassware to bring a new feel to the dining experience in its top cabins.

And, the airline's amenity kits from Italian fashion house Missoni will include specialty socks from the popular retailer Bombas adorned with the carrier's longtime "Fly Delta Jets" moniker.

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All told, Goswami ranks these changes to the carrier's on-board offerings among some of the biggest "premium" investments in Delta's history — from the debut of "Business Elite" class in 1998 to the private suites that are a staple at the front of its planes today.

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"It's about the suite meets a brand-new food and beverage experience, meets a new sleep experience, all converging together," he said.

First look: Next-gen Delta One suites

Oh — and speaking of suites? New ones are coming.

Earlier this year, Delta announced a next-generation Delta One suites product, which is expected to debut next year on its fleet of new Airbus A350-1000 aircraft.

After sharing images of the new seats in April, we got our first "in-real-life" look at the product during this week's showcase in New York City.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

As TPG first reported in April, these latest Delta One digs come with longer beds and built-in mattress pads. Plus, they feature Delta's largest entertainment screen to date — and, of course, the sliding privacy doors the carrier was the first in the U.S. to pioneer a decade ago.

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Expect these seats to feature on long-haul routes to Asia and the Middle East, executives said this past spring. That's notable as Delta sets its sights on significant growth across the Pacific Ocean in the coming years.

An arms race at the front of the plane

This push by Delta to boost its front cabin comes at an especially time competitive time for airlines — especially for customers willing to splurge on an high-end seat.

Earlier this year, United Airlines made big waves when it rolled out its next-gen Polaris business-class product.

It included extra-luxe Polaris Studios in the front and bulkhead rows — large suites that United has paired with splashy amenities of its own like a pairing of caviar and Champagne Laurent-Perrier Cuvee Rose.

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To date, Delta has not announced an extra-elevated business-class product to compete directly with United's new "studio" suites ("We're always looking at new ideas" was all Goswami had to offer.)

But it's safe to say the push by carriers to woo big-spending customers to their planes — and ultimately their loyalty programs and credit card portfolios — has no end in sight.

Across the industry, that arms race is already leading to fancier clubs, more premium seats and faster inflight Wi-Fi.

Increasingly, it's also playing out in the form of higher-end food and pours of expensive booze.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Looking ahead

After debuting its updated Delta One "soft product" on those initial routes to Australia and New Zealand next month, the carrier plans to expand the offerings across its network.

Passengers will start to see the updates up front on certain domestic Delta One flights in February. Then, it'll roll out globally in March.

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The carrier also plans to bring some of the new touches to its domestic first-class cabin earlier next year.

On top of the new products and menus, Delta also plans to start giving customers more time to place pre-orders for their on-board meals. Today, passengers must submit their choices at least a day before their flight.

Going forward, pre-ordering will be open until 18 hours before departure.

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