Sean Cudahy is an aviation reporter covering news about airlines, frequent flyer programs and consumer travel issues.
November 12, 2026 • 9 min read
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Quick summary
JetBlue is launching a new domestic first-class product called BlueFirst, debuting in December and rolling out across most of its fleet except aircraft with Mint cabins.
BlueFirst features upgraded seating with flex foam cushioning, Bluetooth-enabled entertainment screens, and enhanced storage and tray tables.
Passengers will experience new inflight amenities, including bento box-style chilled meals and curated wines, though hot meals will not be available.
TrueBlue Mosaic elite members will be eligible for complimentary, space-available upgrades to BlueFirst, with additional upgrade opportunities for top-tier loyalty members.
What to consider
BlueFirst will be available on most aircraft, but not on jets already equipped with Mint cabins.
The introduction of first-class seating reduces economy legroom on some planes and does not include a divider between cabins.
Meals in BlueFirst are served chilled due to the lack of onboard ovens, which may not match the Mint experience.
What you'll miss from the article
A detailed look at the new seat features, inflight food offerings, and the full scope of elite upgrade policies tied to JetBlue's loyalty program.
Generated by AI with support from our editorial team.
JetBlue’s newest premium seats are ready for takeoff.
The airline just unveiled its new domestic first-class product called “BlueFirst.” It’s set to debut on flights next month, but TPG got a sneak peek at the seats ahead of the launch.
The new first-class seats will take up the first few rows on most of JetBlue’s planes, going forward.
Eventually, JetBlue flyers will see first-class on all of the carrier’s aircraft — except for jets that already have its lie-flat Mint cabin.
And with complimentary upgrades on the horizon for JetBlue’s Mosaic elite members, the addition of BlueFirst should offer TrueBlue loyalists some enticing new status perks in the near future.
Like most domestic first-class products in the U.S., the seats are arranged in a 2-by-2 configuration.
JetBlue outfitted its BlueFirst seats with a handful of thoughtful touches, such as “flex foam” cushioning from mattress and bedding company Tuft and Needle.
The headrest also sports a special BlueFirst logo.
Beyond that, expect a host of seating upgrades from JetBlue’s core cabin. These seats have cocktail trays, extra storage and a large tray table with a personal device holder.
The 13-inch seatback screens are the first in JetBlue’s fleet to offer Bluetooth connectivity, which means passengers will be able to connect their wireless headphones, such as Apple AirPods.
The screens also offer a unique twist on ordering drinks inflight. “Mixologist Mode” allows BlueFirst flyers to customize their cocktail order with a base and mixers.
Soft product enhancements
JetBlue is also rolling out a new “soft product” around the BlueFirst seats, including a new line of inflight food, drinks and amenities.
While the carrier won’t offer hot meals (no ovens!) on its domestic aircraft, there’s an array of creatively assembled bento box meals. Options range from sesame beef noodles with crispy wontons and Szechuan dip to tortellini pasta salad and a pastrami sandwich (and more).
JetBlue has a strong track record for its on-board food. And while the lack of ovens probably means its BlueFirst food won’t stack up to what you’d get on a long-haul Mint flight, the spread the airline showed off this week looks impressive — even if it will be served chilled.
BlueFirst service will also include a new array of wines curated by New York-based Parcelle Wine — plus a fresh lineup of amenities, glassware, and coasters designed by a local artist.
Debut set for December
JetBlue’s new first-class product will debut on Dec. 8, on its service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
The airline has dozens of routes already slated for the new seats, which will continue to roll out across its fleet as JetBlue retrofits its planes.
Mosaic complimentary upgrades
Among the biggest winners in its first-class launch: JetBlue frequent flyers with elite status.
High-level Mosaics will also be eligible to use their confirmable upgrade certificates on BlueFirst (However, you can also still use those to upgrade to Mint, which will remain the airline’s top seat).
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