JetBlue’s newest premium seats are ready for takeoff.

The airline just unveiled its new domestic first-class product called “BlueFirst.” It’s set to debut on flights next month, but TPG got a sneak peek at the seats ahead of the launch.

The new first-class seats will take up the first few rows on most of JetBlue’s planes, going forward.

Eventually, JetBlue flyers will see first-class on all of the carrier’s aircraft — except for jets that already have its lie-flat Mint cabin.

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And with complimentary upgrades on the horizon for JetBlue’s Mosaic elite members, the addition of BlueFirst should offer TrueBlue loyalists some enticing new status perks in the near future.

Read more: JetBlue announces first-class upgrades, new elite benefits for 2027

A JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL). EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/BLOOMBERG VIA GETTY IMAGES

How many first-class seats will JetBlue have?



JetBlue plans to offer three — or four — rows of BlueFirst, depending on the plane.

Its larger Airbus A321s will have a total of 16 first-class recliners across four rows at the front of the cabin.

Its Airbus A220 will have 12 across 3 rows. So will its A320s, including the recently retrofitted jet we got a look at Wednesday afternoon.

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BlueFirst: What it’s like on board

Like most domestic first-class products in the U.S., the seats are arranged in a 2-by-2 configuration.

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JetBlue outfitted its BlueFirst seats with a handful of thoughtful touches, such as “flex foam” cushioning from mattress and bedding company Tuft and Needle.

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The headrest also sports a special BlueFirst logo.

Beyond that, expect a host of seating upgrades from JetBlue’s core cabin. These seats have cocktail trays, extra storage and a large tray table with a personal device holder.

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The 13-inch seatback screens are the first in JetBlue’s fleet to offer Bluetooth connectivity, which means passengers will be able to connect their wireless headphones, such as Apple AirPods.

The screens also offer a unique twist on ordering drinks inflight. “Mixologist Mode” allows BlueFirst flyers to customize their cocktail order with a base and mixers.

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Soft product enhancements

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JetBlue is also rolling out a new “soft product” around the BlueFirst seats, including a new line of inflight food, drinks and amenities.

While the carrier won’t offer hot meals (no ovens!) on its domestic aircraft, there’s an array of creatively assembled bento box meals. Options range from sesame beef noodles with crispy wontons and Szechuan dip to tortellini pasta salad and a pastrami sandwich (and more).

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JetBlue has a strong track record for its on-board food. And while the lack of ovens probably means its BlueFirst food won’t stack up to what you’d get on a long-haul Mint flight, the spread the airline showed off this week looks impressive — even if it will be served chilled.

BlueFirst service will also include a new array of wines curated by New York-based Parcelle Wine — plus a fresh lineup of amenities, glassware, and coasters designed by a local artist.

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Debut set for December

JetBlue’s new first-class product will debut on Dec. 8, on its service from Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

The airline has dozens of routes already slated for the new seats, which will continue to roll out across its fleet as JetBlue retrofits its planes.

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Mosaic complimentary upgrades

Among the biggest winners in its first-class launch: JetBlue frequent flyers with elite status.

All TrueBlue Mosaic members will be eligible for complimentary, space-available upgrades.

Plus, customers who carry JetBlue’s top-end premium credit card will also be able to join the upgrade queue.

High-level Mosaics will also be eligible to use their confirmable upgrade certificates on BlueFirst (However, you can also still use those to upgrade to Mint, which will remain the airline’s top seat).

You can read all about JetBlue’s new upgrade policy and updated Mosaic benefits in our latest story about the TrueBlue program.

A big shift for JetBlue

The launch of BlueFirst marks a new chapter for JetBlue’s on-board product.

The carrier began flying at the turn of the century with all-economy cabins.

It first waded into the premium space in 2014, when it launched Mint. Now, it's time to add domestic first-class to the mix — a cabin executives described Wednesday as “very JetBlue.”

‘Cheap chic’: How JetBlue’s first 25 years of flying helped reshape US aviation

JetBlue Mint Suite on an Airbus A321LR. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

It comes as U.S. travelers are about to see a wave of new first-class seats hit the market — from JetBlue to budget airlines Frontier and Allegiant.

There are some drawbacks to JetBlue’s new seats at the front of the plane.

To make room for the new recliner seats, the carrier’s long-celebrated economy legroom will shrink on some planes.

There’s also no divider between first-class and coach — and, as we noted, the meals won’t be hot.

But BlueFirst will certainly raise the bar on JetBlue's top-level service on domestic flights, and serve as a worthy complement to its popular Mint product.

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Also, the chance for complimentary upgrades will be a key new perk for Mosaic elites.

And for an airline hoping to give customers more reasons to prioritize its TrueBlue loyalty program, the new seats could prove a meaningful addition for years to come.

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