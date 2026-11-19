Aer Lingus announced a major overhaul of its Airbus A330 fleet, modernizing the interior of the aging jets with a complete nose-to-tail retrofit.

The Irish flag carrier will install its first-ever Premium Economy cabin, along with all-new lie-flat business class suites and updated economy seats. The airline said it will also continue to offer free Starlink Wi-Fi on the refurbished planes.

The retrofit will come to 10 of the airline's A330 jets, Aer Lingus said in an announcement. The airline has a total of 10 A330-300 jets in service, along with two long-range A330-200s, according to Planespotters.net. It was not immediately clear what would happen to the two A330s that are not included in the retrofit.

Review: Flying Aer Lingus business class across the Atlantic in its current A330 configuration

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Aer Lingus described the project as one of its "most significant investments in the onboard customer experience in more than a decade."

"Our ambition here is simple," Aer Lingus CEO Lynn Embleton said in a statement. "We want to give our customers greater choice, comfort and connectivity, while creating an experience that feels unmistakably Aer Lingus."

The retrofitted jets will fly transatlantic routes to North America, the airline said, starting on Oct. 1 with flights EI104 and EI105 between Dublin Airport (DUB) and New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK).

Let's take a closer look at the retrofit.

Premium Economy: A first on Aer Lingus

Premium economy cabins have become much more widespread among airlines over the past decade, with carriers capitalizing on customers who are willing to pay a premium for more comfort, but are still price-sensitive and won't pay for business class.

COURTESY AER LINGUS

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Aer Lingus is late to the trend, but clearly ready to commit. The airline will install four rows of premium economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration for a total of 28 seats.

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The airline chose the Recaro R4 seat, which features a built-in leg-rest and a footrest at each seat, as well as privacy wings at the head to provide a bit of separation between seat-mates. The premium economy seats will have 38 inches of pitch and 8 inches of recline, as well as a width of 18-19 inches.

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Premium economy will also have its own cabin service, with a three-course meal and drinks throughout the flight, along with amenity kits, bedding, and "noise-reducing" headphones to use during the flight.

The new cabin will be priced squarely in between coach and business class, with fares starting at €700 each way, or about $768.

A refreshed and private business class

The business-class cabin will see a major upgrade, bringing a fresh new product to replace one that has become dated.

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The cabin will feature 28 business-class suites across seven rows in a 1-2-1 layout, giving every passenger direct aisle access. That's two fewer seats than on the current A330-300, but a big improvement since alternating rows in the existing cabin are configured in a sort of 1-2-2 layout.

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The Collins Elevation suites feature closing privacy doors — a first for Aer Lingus. Each seat converts to a 78-inch long fully flat bed, and will offer wireless and USB-C charging options.

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Aer Lingus says that it also plans to revamp its onboard dining experience to showcase "seasonal Irish ingredients and contemporary culinary influences," although the airline did not share specifics. There will also be a self-service bar with drinks and snacks in the cabin.

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The economy cabin will also see new seats with a handful of features aimed at keeping passengers comfortable on long flights, including a six-way adjustable leather headrest.

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Every economy seat in the 2-4-2 cabin will have a 4K seat-back screen with Bluetooth connectivity for headphones, plus USB-C charging. A new in-flight snack station will have bites available after the pain meal service.

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The design of economy and the entire plane is recognizably Aer Lingus, with a palette heavy on greens and whites with customized mood lighting to accent the on-board experience.

Bottom line

Aer Lingus has offered a pleasant business-class product with stellar on-board service and decent availability, but there's no denying that its "hard product" has fallen behind the times. The new refresh will bring the airline up to snuff with competitors, and should elevate the overall product to match the service provided by the excellent cabin crew.

The new premium economy cabin, meanwhile, offers travelers a new way to fly to Ireland and beyond with more space for a more comfortable journey, while helping Aer Lingus capture an increasingly important passenger segment.

Overall, we're excited to see the new Aer Lingus hit the skies next fall!

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