Frontier Airlines is about to have first-class seats.

Yes, you read that correctly.

The Denver-based budget carrier is getting ready to debut roomier seats in the first two rows of its planes. It will be a major shift for an airline long known for its all-coach cabins.

And as of Tuesday, Frontier’s first, first-class tickets are officially on sale.

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The airline just opened up bookings for its new front cabin, starting with flights on March 5.

However, some passengers may actually start spotting the seats even sooner, as the airline has already begun installing them on its Airbus planes.

Sneap peek: Frontier's first class

Frontier also revealed its first true sneak peek of its new first class. The sleek black seats include a green Frontier emblem on the head rest.

A rendering shows Frontier Airlines' new first-class cabin, which features two rows of seats arranged in a 2x2 configuration. FRONTIER AIRLINES

They generally resemble the domestic first-class recliners you’d find on any major U.S. carriers — with one key exception: they don’t actually recline (Frontier said the seats are “ergonomically reclined.”)

We should note, the carrier does not plan to offer any big "soft product' enhancements, so you'll still have to pay extra for snacks and drinks.

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TPG exclusive: Frontier wants to be an airline you'd choose to fly. Will first class and new perks do the trick?

What this means for Frontier Miles members

Upgrades will be available for members who earn elite status in the carrier’s Frontier Miles loyalty program. It should be easily one of the best loyalty perks the airline has been able to offer to date.

Silver members will be eligible for complimentary, space-available upgrades up to four hours before departure

Gold members can be upgraded up to eight hours before departure

Platinum members can get upgrades up to 18 hours before the flight

Diamond members’ upgrades can clear up to 24 hours ahead of time.

A Frontier Airlines Airbus A320 cabin. SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Frontier’s first-class pricing

Frontier is promising low fares for its new first-class seats, relative to competitors.

Historically, as an ultra-low-cost carrier, the airline has competed with the bigger carriers by offering lower fares.

Executives are promising a similar strategy at the front of the plane, too.



“The value’s going to be there,” chief commercial officer Bobby Schroeter told TPG ahead of the announcement. “We are going to have great pricing for that type of seat that’s out there.”

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Related: Frontier reports major airfare surge as high jet fuel costs pinch consumers

Extra legroom expansion

Beyond the two rows of first class Frontier plans to offer on all its planes, the airline is also re-configuring its extra legroom section.

Rows 3 through 8 will feature extra legroom seats.

At least one of those rows, on every flight, will feature Frontier’s “UpFront Plus” product that includes a guaranteed empty middle seat.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

You can purchase an extra legroom seat as part of Frontier's "premium bundle." Frontier also offers extra legroom access as a status perk at different tiers.

The airline is also installing USB-C ports in the first eight rows of its planes.

Today, Frontier does not have power outlets on its planes.

Intro first-class pricing

As part of the launch, Frontier is offering one-way $129 bundles that include the first-class seats.

It’s also selling one-way “premium” bundles for $90, which come with an extra legroom seat.

Starlink installations begin in 2027

The other “first” coming to Frontier in 2027: On-board Wi-Fi. And not just any Wi-Fi.

Frontier plans to start installing Starlink service early next year on its planes. That will move its aircraft from no inflight internet service today to tech that’s widely considered the best service in the industry.

“We’re going from nothing," Schroeter noted, "to the fastest wifi in the sky."

The one question still unanswered: Whether Frontier will offer the service for free.

SEAN CUDAHY/THE POINTS GUY

Complimentary on-board internet has increasingly become the norm across the airline sector. But as a budget airline, Frontier has historically charged passengers extra for most services and amenities beyond the base fare.

Executives, so far, have not shared whether customers should expect to pay fees to access its Wi-Fi.

Low-cost airlines race to add first-class

Frontier’s rollout of first-class comes as a growing number of low-cost airlines are leaning into higher-end seats.

JetBlue plans to debut its new domestic first-class product next month. Allegiant Air will start rolling out its new seats in 2027.

The biggest long-term question for consumers: Will a flood of first-class seats into the marketplace bring down the cost of premium seating? Time will tell.

Bottom line

While Frontier will look to boost its bottom line by selling pricer seats, the new seats should also be a more enticing option for its loyalty members — who will now have access to true upgrades as a status perk.

The airline expects to have all its planes retrofitted by March.

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