A swanky new Delta One seat is coming to some of Delta’s oldest aircraft. The airline’s entire fleet of Boeing 767-400ER slated for a refresh that will bring it in line with the branding introduced with Delta One Suites. The first of those flights are now on sale, with Nov. 12, 2019 expected to be the first scheduled passenger flight to boast the fresh interior.
Per Routes Online and confirmed via booking searches on Delta.com, you can now distinguish between non-refurbished 767-400ERs and updated variants by looking for a “New Interior” badge when scrolling through flight options. Barring any further insertions in the schedule, DL30 between Atlanta and London-Heathrow will be the first to welcome revenue passengers into the new digs on Nov. 12, 2019.
Below is the complete list of flights that will soon be operated aboard the modified 764, which features the configuration of 34 new Delta One seats, 20 in Premium Select, Delta’s name for premium economy, and 184 in economy. You can check out the 764’s revised seating configuration here.
|Origin
|Destination
|Effective date
|Flight Numbers
|Atlanta
|London-Heathrow
|Nov. 12, 2019
|DL30/DL31
|Atlanta
|London-Heathrow
|Jan. 2, 2020
|DL32/DL33
|New York-JFK
|London-Heathrow
|Nov. 16, 2019
|DL1/DL2
|New York-JFK
|London-Heathrow
|Jan. 10, 2020
|DL3/DL4
|Boston
|London-Heathrow
|Nov. 20, 2019
|DL58/DL59
|New York-JFK
|Zurich
|Dec. 8, 2019
|DL408/DL407
|Atlanta
|Paris-CDG
|Jan. 12. 2020
|DL84/DL85
|New York-JFK
|Brussels
|Jan. 30, 2020
|DL140/DL141
|Atlanta
|Brussels
|Feb. 22, 2020
|DL80/DL81
|New York-JFK
|São Paulo
|March 2, 2020
|TBD
|Detroit
|London-Heathrow
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Minneapolis
|London-Heathrow
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Portland
|London-Heathrow
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Atlanta
|Munich
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|New York-JFK
|Nice
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Atlanta
|Zurich
|Q2 2020
|TBD
|Atlanta
|Buenos Aires
|Q2 2020
|TBD
Hitching a ride on the first flight between Atlanta and London isn’t cheap. Claiming a new Delta One seat with cash will set you back over $8,000, though we expect that to fall a bit between now and departure.
It’s really no better with SkyMiles. 320,000 of them for a one-way trip is borderline offensive, though prices are more reasonable for Main Cabin, Comfort+ and Premium Select. If your dates are flexible, you can keep an eye out for flash sales posted on TPG‘s Deals page.
Unfortunately, our go-to trick of using Virgin Atlantic to grab Delta seats for less shows no availability outside of economy. That said, if you’re looking to ride in the back, 12,500 Virgin Atlantic Flying Club miles sure beats the 39,000 SkyMiles Delta wants for the same seat.
Interior updates from front to back
While the business class cabin aren’t quite Delta One Suites (there’s no sliding door here), they appear to be a solid upgrade over the existing hard product. 34 seats will be arranged in a 1-2-1 configuration, replete with memory foam cushions, more personal stowage areas, customizable ambient lighting and 18″ wide, high-resolution inflight entertainment screens.
Per a Delta release, there will also be a new “self-service area for customers to enjoy snacks and beverages at their leisure throughout the flight.”
In Premium Select, passengers will find 20 seats arranged in a 2-2-2 layout. It is a separate cabin between Delta One and Main Cabin, offering dedicated service, plated meals on Alessi serviceware, Tumi branded amenity kits, and LSTN noise-canceling headsets. These seats will also feature memory foam cushions, and will be 19″ wide with up to 38″ pitch and 7″ recline. The seats will also feature an adjustable leg rest and footrest, along with a larger IFE 13.3″ screen than found in Comfort+ and Main Cabin.
Economy passengers will be pleased with the refresh as well. The memory foam seating continues in the Comfort+ and Main Cabin areas, along with adjustable headrests and 10.1″ seatback screens to enjoy the 1,000+ hours of free entertainment available on-demand via Delta Studio.
Furthermore, the aircraft will also be fitted with Delta’s own inflight entertainment system created by Delta Flight Products. The first-of-its-kind system combines wireless technology with tablet displays mounted into the back of the seat. The system debuted on Delta’s A220 fleet and is also rolling out on the new A330-900neo fleet before coming to the 767-400 aircraft as part of the interior refit.
Featured rendering courtesy of Delta Air Lines.
