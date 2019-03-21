This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Delta One Suites, one of the finest business class products flown by a North American carrier, will soon be common on retrofitted Boeing 777 and 767-400 aircraft. Thanks to an updated fleet map within the My Delta app, we’re given an early look at the seating configuration post-refurbishment.
Delta confirmed late last year that its entire fleet of 767-400 aircraft will undergo “mid-life interior modernizations beginning in 2019,” which will “bring them up to flagship standards through the design, integration and production of thousands of parts, and configuring the aircraft with new lavatories, IFE and lighting systems.”
Said another way, existing Delta One lie-flat seats will be swapped out with 34 Delta One Suites (which we reviewed on Delta’s Airbus A350), and a 20-seat Premium Select cabin will be inserted in front of 28 Comfort+ seats and 156 main cabin economy seats. Below is a chart detailing the differences between the existing 767-400ER (coded as 76D) and the soon-to-be-refreshed variant (coded as 764).
|Outgoing model (76D)
|Refreshed model (764)
|Percent change
|Business class
|40 Delta One lie-flat seats
Seat width: 21″
Bed length: 77-81″
|34 Delta One lie-flat seats
Seat width: 20″
Bed length: 77-81″
|Seat quantity: -15%
Seat width: -4.76%
Bed length: No change
|Premium economy
|N/A
|20 Delta Premium Select seats
Seat width: 19″
Seat pitch: 38″
|N/A
|Extra-legroom economy
|28 Delta Comfort+ seats
Seat width: 17.9″
Seat pitch: 35″
|28 Delta Comfort+ seats
Seat width: 18.1″
Seat pitch: 34″
|Seat quantity: No change
Seat width: +1.11%
Seat pitch: -2.86%
|Economy
|178 Delta Main Cabin seats
Seat width: 17.9″
Seat pitch: 31-32″
|156 Delta Main Cabin seats
Seat width: 18.1″
Seat pitch: 31″
|Seat quantity: -12.34%
Seat width: +1.11%
Seat pitch: Up to -3.13%
|Total seats
|246
|238
|Seat quantity: 3.25% fewer
There are a few things to unpack when comparing the two configurations. While Delta One Suites are, on the whole, an improvement over the existing seat, there will be 15% fewer business class seats than before.
That means a tougher road for upgrades when using a Global Upgrade Certificate (a Choice Benefit option reserved for top-tier Diamond Medallion members), and it will likely mean slightly higher fares. Oddly, we’re also losing an inch of seat width as it moves from 21″ to 20″ in the forward cabin.
The addition of a premium economy cabin, which Delta dubs Premium Select, is a win. In fact, the 19″ of seat width is merely an inch less than what’s offered in business class, though the 38″ of recline won’t hold a candle to a lie-flat bed when it comes time to get a little shut-eye.
The Comfort+ section is a tale of two specifications. While the slight increase in seat width is appreciated, losing an inch of recline hurts. We appreciate that Delta is squeezing fewer economy seats in with the refresh, moving from 178 to 156.
Delta has yet to publish a visible seat map, and there’s still no word on when the first retrofitted 767-400ERs will enter service. The airline’s first retrofitted 777 with all four of its branded seating options began flying earlier this month, with the A330-900neo to follow suit in July.
