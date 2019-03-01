This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available. View the current offers here – Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express, Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express
If you’re looking to be aboard the first aircraft in Delta’s fleet to feature all four of its branded seating options, you’re in luck. While the Airbus A330-900neo will be the airline’s first new aircraft to ship with Delta One Suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin, a handful of retrofitted Boeing 777s are taking to the skies Friday with the same arrangement.
As Delta works to update the interiors of its 777 and 767-400 fleet to meet “flagship standards,” a few planes have already completed their refurbishment. Those four-cabin aircraft begin flying March 1, 2019 on the following routes.
- Atlanta (ATL) — Paris (CDG)
- Atlanta (ATL) — Tokyo-Narita (NRT)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) — Paris (CDG)
- Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) — Tokyo-Haneda (HND)
On April 1, 2019, a four-cabin 777 will begin serving the Minneapolis-St. Paul (MSP) to Seoul (ICN) route, while Los Angeles (LAX) — Sydney (SYD) will receive similar makeover beginning April 5, 2019.
In addition to the four seat options, passengers can expect to find seat back IFE, LED cabin lighting, Gogo Ku Wi-Fi and free mobile messaging on board. As you make plans, be sure to check out our cabin reviews below.
- Suite Sequel: A Review of Delta One Biz Class on the First Retrofitted 777
- Getting the Kinks Out: Premium Select on Delta’s Newly Retrofitted 777
If you’re looking to book a seat on a retrofitted 777 with miles, now’s a great time to consider a Delta-cobranded Amex with elevated welcome bonuses.
- The Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express is offering 60,000 miles after new card holders spend $2,000 in the first three months, plus a $50 statement credit after making a Delta purchase in the first three months. This card has a $95 annual fee that’s waived the first year (see rates & fees) and no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees), and it offers card holders free checking on the first bag on Delta flights, plus priority boarding and 20% off inflight purchases on Delta. The Gold Delta Amex earns 2x miles on Delta purchases and 1 mile per dollar on everything else.
- The Platinum Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express is now offering 75,000 bonus miles and 5,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) to new card holders who spend $3,000 in the first three months, plus a $100 statement credit for making a Delta purchase in the first three months. The Platinum Delta Amex has a higher annual fee of $195 that isn’t waived the first year (see rates & fees) and no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees), but it also offers more benefits than the Gold Delta Amex, including an annual companion certificate that can be used for travel in the main cabin. With this certificate, your companion travels with you for free minus taxes and fees that max out at $75. You can also earn MQMs toward Delta elite status with this card. In addition to the 5,000 MQMs you’ll earn from the welcome bonus, you can earn 10,000 MQMs (toward status) and 10,000 redeemable miles after you spend $25,000 on the card in a calendar year, plus another 10,000 MQMs and 10,000 redeemable miles after spending $50,000 in a calendar year.
- The Delta Reserve® Credit Card from American Express is offering 75,000 SkyMiles and 5,000 MQMs, however you’ll need to spend $5,000 in the first three months vs. $3,000 on the Platinum version. Offer ends 7/2/19. Also note that the Delta Reserve isn’t offering a $100 statement credit as part of its welcome bonus. This card has a $450 annual fee (see rates & fees) and no foreign transaction fees (see rates & fees), but it also has the most benefits of these three cards. It offers complimentary Delta Sky Club access when you’re flying Delta, and you can bring in up to two guests at a discounted rate of $29 per person. You also get an annual companion certificate, but unlike the version available to Platinum Delta Amex card holders, this one can be used for first-class travel.
RELATED VIDEO:
For rates and fees of the Gold Delta Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Platinum Delta Amex, click here.
For rates and fees of the Delta Reserve card, click here.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
NEW INCREASED OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- No foreign transaction fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.