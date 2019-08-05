This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.

This guide will be updated monthly with the latest movies, TV shows and music/podcast selections available on Delta Studio, so be sure to bookmark this page and check back each month for the latest!

As other airlines such as American and Alaska scale back or rip out seatback entertainment screens to save on weight, costs and maintenance headaches, Delta Air Lines is doing exactly the opposite. It’s installing ever more seatback screens, and recently introduced a “wireless IFE” powered by Gogo Vision Touch in its Airbus A220.

Delta isn’t choosing seatback entertainment over BYOD; rather, it’s offering both. On regional jets, which have Wi-Fi but lack seatback screens, the free-to-all Delta Studio allows passengers to stream entertainment. On bigger jets with both Wi-Fi and seatback entertainment, Delta is allowing passengers in all cabins to choose whichever option is most pleasing to them. And, if you’d prefer to be productive, there’s even a selection of LinkedIn Learning courses.

If you’re booked on an upcoming Delta flight, you’d be wise to take a gander at the massive selection that awaits you before you board. By sifting through your options at home, you’ll spend less time flipping through screens while aboard the aircraft. Have a look below at what’s playing on Delta Studio during August 2019.

IN THIS POST

  1. Movies
  2. TV shows
  3. Music and podcasts

This month, Delta Studio starts its new partnership with Hulu. Delta passengers will now enjoy access to Hulu Original programming like Handmaid’s Tale, Shrill, Frye Fraud and Castle Rock.

If you prefer music for your flights this month’s spotlight artists are Lizzo and Silversun Pickups.

Movies

Category Title Studio Genre Start Date
New Release Avengers: Endgame BV Sci-fi 1-Aug-19
New Release Breakthrough 20thCFOX Drama 1-Aug-19
New Release The Curse of La Llorona WB Thriller 1-Aug-19
New Release Broke Parents PAR Comedy 1-Aug-19
New Release Little UNIV Comedy 1-Aug-19
New Release Missing Link PAR Family 1-Aug-19
New Release Pet Sematary PAR Thriller 1-Aug-19
New Release POKÉMON Detective Pikachu WB Family 1-Aug-19
New Release Poms TSI Comedy 1-Aug-19
New Release Shazam! WB Sci-fi 1-Aug-19
New Release Stockholm (2018) Penny Black Media Drama 1-Aug-19
New Release Teen Spirit PAR Drama 1-Aug-19
New Release Tolkien 20thCFOX Drama 1-Aug-19
New Release UglyDolls TSI Family 1-Aug-19
Documentary The Other Woman (2014) 20thCFOX Comedy 1-Aug-19
Documentary Agave: The Spirit of a Nation TSI Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary Loopers: The Caddie’s Long Walk TSI Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch HBO Documentary 1-Aug-19
Classic Daddy Day Care TSI Comedy 1-Aug-19
Classic Empire of the Sun WB Drama 1-Aug-19
Classic Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery WB Comedy 1-Aug-19
Classic Central Intelligence WB Action 1-Aug-19
Classic Last Breath Jag Documentary 1-Aug-19
Classic The Greatest Showman 20thCFOX Drama 1-Aug-19
Classic Jackie 20thCFOX Drama 1-Aug-19
Classic Water for Elephants 20thCFOX Drama 1-Aug-19
Classic Wild 20thCFOX Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign The Accountant WB Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign Long Day’s Journey Into Night ENC Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign The Wandering Earth Kairos Sci-fi 1-Aug-19
Foreign Fortuna’s Eye Medialink Romance 1-Aug-19
Foreign Whistleblower Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign Innocent Witness Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign Minha Fama de Mau (Bad to the Bone) Atrium Productions KFT Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign Belmonte Atrium Productions KFT Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign Doubles vies (Non-Fiction) Playtime Drama 1-Aug-19
Foreign Il Campione (The Champion) True Colours Drama 1-Aug-19
New Release Baywatch Par Comedy 1-Jul-19
Documentary Biggest Little Farm Neon Documentary 1-Jul-19
New Release The Man Who Killed Hitler and then the Bigfoot ENC Action 1-Jul-19
New Release Alita: Battle Angel 20thCFOX Sci-fi 1-Jul-19
New Release Dumbo (2019) BV Family 1-Jul-19
New Release Greta UNIV Thriller 1-Jul-19
New Release Hellboy (2019) PAR Sci-fi 1-Jul-19
New Release Isn’t It Romantic WB Comedy 1-Jul-19
New Release The Mustang UNIV Drama 1-Jul-19
New Release Nancy Drew and the Hidden Staircase (2019) WB Drama 1-Jul-19
New Release Peterloo TSI Drama 1-Jul-19
New Release Us UNIV Thriller 1-Jul-19
New Release Wonder Park PAR Comedy 1-Jul-19
Foreign A Banana? At This Time of Night? Medialink Drama 1-Jul-19
Foreign El Hijo (The Son) Atrium Productions KFT Thriller 1-Jul-19
Foreign The New King Of Comedy Medialink Comedy 1-Jul-19
Foreign Serial (Bad) Weddings 2 SKEYE Comedy 1-Jul-19
Foreign Still Human Kairos Drama 1-Jul-19
Foreign Sui Dhaaga: Made in India FD Drama 1-Jul-19
Foreign Todos lo Saben (Everybody Knows) UNIV Drama 1-Jul-19
Classic Batman Begins WB Action 1-Jul-19
Classic Godzilla WB Sci-fi 1-Jul-19
Classic Independence Day 20thCFOX Action 1-Jul-19
Classic Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy BV Sci-Fi 1-Jul-19
Classic Miss Congeniality WB Comedy 1-Jul-19
Classic School of Rock PAR Comedy 1-Jul-19
Classic Life in the Doghouse TSI Documentary 1-Jul-19
Classic American Graffiti UNIV Drama 1-Jul-19
Classic Apollo 13 UNIV Drama 1-Jul-19
Classic Bad News Bears PAR Comedy 1-Jul-19
Classic Marley & Me 20thCFOX Drama 1-Jul-19
Classic Forrest Gump PAR Drama 1-Jun-19
Documentary Amazing Grace Neon Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Apollo Missions To The Moon FNG Documentary 1-Jun-19
Classic Milk UNIV Drama 1-Jun-19
New Release Captain Marvel BV Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1-Jun-19
New Release Destroyer Penny Black Media Drama 1-Jun-19
New Release Fighting with My Family UNIV Comedy 1-Jun-19
New Release Five Feet Apart PAR Drama 1-Jun-19
New Release Gloria Bell TSI Drama 1-Jun-19
New Release Happy Death Day 2U UNIV Thriller 1-Jun-19
New Release How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World UNIV Family 1-Jun-19
New Release LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part WB Family 1-Jun-19
New Release Out of Blue TSI Drama 1-Jun-19
New Release The Wedding Guest (2019) TSI Thriller 1-Jun-19
Foreign Badhaai Ho (Congratulations) CONTEN Comedy 1-Jun-19
Foreign Bashtery Ragel (A Man Wanted) BMFILMS Comedy 1-Jun-19
Foreign Default EMP Drama 1-Jun-19
Foreign Las Niñas Bien (The Good Girls) Luxbox Drama 1-Jun-19
Foreign Master Z: Ip Man Legacy Kairos Action & Adventure 1-Jun-19
Foreign Mirai (2018) JAG Family 1-Jun-19
Foreign More Than Blue (2018) Medialink Drama 1-Jun-19
Foreign So viel Zeit (Comeback) GLOB.SCR Comedy 1-Jun-19
Foreign The Travelling Cat Chronicles ENC Drama 1-Jun-19
Classic The LEGO Movie WB Family 1-Jun-19
Classic The Lion King BV Family 1-Jun-19
Classic Failure To Launch PAR Comedy 1-Jun-19
Classic Imagine Me and You 20thCFOX Comedy 1-Jun-19
Classic The Internship 20thCFOX Comedy 1-Jun-19
Classic Love, Simon 20thCFOX Drama 1-Jun-19
Classic We’re the Millers WB Comedy 1-Jun-19
Documentary Bar Talks TSI Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager JAG Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Catwalk: Tales from the Cat Show Circuit TSI Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Every Act of Life TSI Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Hurley TSI Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley, The HBO Documentary 1-Jun-19
Classic 127 Hours 20thCFOX Drama 1-Jun-19
Classic Blue Crush UNIV Action & Adventure 1-Jun-19
Classic The Descendants 20thCFOX Drama 1-Jun-19
Classic The Imitation Game TSI Drama 1-Jun-19
Classic Jaws UNIV Drama 1-Jun-19
Classic Moonlight EIM Drama 1-Jun-19
Classic Dolphin Tale WB Family 1-Jun-19
Classic Night at the Museum 20thCFOX Family 1-Jun-19
Classic Happy Death Day UNIV Thriller 1-Jun-19
Documentary Stonewall Uprising PBS Documentary 1-Jun-19
New Release Aquaman WB Action & Adventure 1-May-19
New Release At Eternity’s Gate EIM Drama 1-May-19
New Release Glass UNIV Thriller 1-May-19
New Release Kid Who Would Be King, The 20thCFOX Family 1-May-19
New Release Little Woods PAR Drama 1-May-19
New Release Second Act EIM Comedy 1-May-19
New Release The Upside TSI Comedy 1-May-19
New Release What Men Want PAR Comedy 1-May-19
Documentary Bad Reputation TSI Documentary 1-May-19
Documentary Cielo TSI Documentary 1-May-19
Classic Toy Story 2 BV Family 1-May-19
Classic The Addams Family (1991) PAR Comedy 1-May-19
Foreign Iceman: The Time Traveller Kairos Drama 1-May-19
Classic Princess Bride, The Fox Comedy 1-May-19
Classic 500 Days of Summer Fox Comedy 1-May-19
Classic Me and Earl and the Dying Girl Fox Drama 1-May-19
Classic Sideways Fox Drama 1-May-19
Classic The Goonies WB Comedy 1-May-19
Classic The Matrix WB Sci-Fi & Fantasty 1-May-19
Classic Mrs. Doubtfire Fox Comedy 1-May-19
Classic Star Wars: The Force Awakens BV Sci-Fi & Fantasty 1-May-19
Classic Star Wars: The Last Jedi BV Sci-Fi & Fantasty 1-May-19
Classic Toy Story 3 BV Family 1-May-19
Classic 27 Dresses Fox Comedy 1-May-19
Classic Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, The Fox Comedy 1-May-19
Classic The Intern WB Comedy 1-May-19
Classic You’ve Got Mail WB Comedy 1-May-19
Foreign Airpocalypse Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-May-19
Foreign Les Invisibles (Invisibles) Charades Comedy 1-May-19
Foreign House Where the Mermaid Sleeps, The Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-May-19
Foreign Restaurant From The Sky Kairos Drama 1-May-19
Foreign Unstoppable (2018) Kairos Action & Adventure 1-May-19
Foreign ¡Asu Mare! 3 Atrium Productions KFT Comedy 1-May-19
Foreign Rojo LuxBox Drama 1-May-19
New Release Vox Lux PAR Drama 1-Apr-19
New Release Arctic PAR Drama 1-Apr-19
Classic Monster, Inc. BV Family 1-Apr-19
New Release Vice PAR Drama 1-Apr-19
New Release Ben is Back EIM Drama 1-Apr-19
New Release Creed II WB Drama 1-Apr-19
New Release The Hate U Give 20thCFOX Drama 1-Apr-19
New Release Mary Poppins Returns BV Family 1-Apr-19
New Release Mary Queen of Scots UNIV Drama 1-Apr-19
New Release On the Basis of Sex UNIV Drama 1-Apr-19
New Release Robin Hood (2018) EIM Action & Adventure 1-Apr-19
New Release Widows 20thCFOX Drama 1-Apr-19
Classic Big Fox Drama 1-Apr-19
Documentary Free Solo FNG NG Documentary 1-Apr-19
Documentary Meow Wolf: Origin Story TSI Documentary 1-Apr-19
Documentary Oceans BV Documentary 1-Apr-19
Documentary Pandas WB Documentary 1-Apr-19
Classic The Big Short PAR Drama 1-Apr-19
Classic The Girl on the Train Universal Drama 1-Apr-19
Classic The Time Traveler’s Wife WB Drama 1-Apr-19
Classic We Bought a Zoo Fox Drama 1-Apr-19
Classic WALL-E BV Family 1-Apr-19
Classic Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone WB Family 1-Apr-19
Classic Suicide Squad WB Action & Adventure 1-Apr-19
Foreign Zimna Wojna (Cold War) TSI Drama 1-Apr-19
Foreign Dying To Survive Medialink Drama 1-Apr-19
Foreign Hidden Man Vitality (Tw) Comedy 1-Apr-19
Foreign Project Gutenberg EMP Drama 1-Apr-19
Foreign Hibiki Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-Apr-19
Foreign You Are The Apple Of My Eye (2018) Kairos Comedy 1-Apr-19
Foreign Intimate Strangers (2018) Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-Apr-19
Foreign Familia Sumergida (A Family Submerged) Visit Films Drama 1-Apr-19
Classic A Star is Born (1954) WB Drama 1-Mar-19
Classic All About Eve Fox Drama 1-Mar-19
New Release Bumblebee Paramount Action & Adventure 1-Mar-19
Documentary Chef Flynn TSI Documentary 1-Mar-19
Foreign Der Vorname (The First Name) Constantin Film Verleih GmbH Comedy 1-Mar-19
New Release Fantastic Beasts: TCOG WB Action & Adventure 1-Mar-19
New Release Favourite, The Fox Drama 1-Mar-19
New Release First Man Universal Drama 1-Mar-19
Classic French Connection, The Fox Action & Adventure 1-Mar-19
New Release Green Book Universal Drama 1-Mar-19
Classic Hidden Figures Fox Drama 1-Mar-19
Classic Horrible Bosses WB Comedy 1-Mar-19
Classic Ice Age Fox Family 1-Mar-19
New Release If Beale Street Could Talk Paramount Drama 1-Mar-19
Classic Isle of Dogs Fox Comedy 1-Mar-19
Classic Longest Day,The(1962) Fox Drama 1-Mar-19
New Release Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 BV Family 1-Mar-19
Classic Sandlot, The Fox Comedy 1-Mar-19
Documentary Searching for Ingmar Bergman Jaguar Documentary 1-Mar-19
New Release Star is Born, A (2018) WB Drama 1-Mar-19
Classic Thelma & Louise TSI Drama 1-Mar-19
Classic Wonder Woman WB Action & Adventure 1-Mar-19
Classic 12 Years a Slave Fox Drama 1-Feb-19
Foreign Baby Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-Feb-19
New Release Beautiful Boy (2018) TSI Drama 1-Feb-19
New Release Bohemian Rhapsody Fox Drama 1-Feb-19
New Release Can You Ever Forgive Me? Fox Drama 1-Feb-19
Foreign Forever Young (2018) ENC Romance 1-Feb-19
New Release Instant Family Paramount Comedy 1-Feb-19
New Release Johnny English Strikes Again Universal Comedy 1-Feb-19
Classic Love Actually Universal Drama 1-Feb-19
Foreign Men On The Dragon EMP Comedy 1-Feb-19
Classic Monster in Law WB Comedy 1-Feb-19
Foreign One Cut of the Dead EMP Comedy 1-Feb-19
Classic Purple Rain WB Drama 1-Feb-19
Classic Rio Fox Family 1-Feb-19
Classic Risky Business WB Drama 1-Feb-19
Classic Selma EIM Drama 1-Feb-19
New Release Simple Favor, A EIM Drama 1-Feb-19
New Release Sisters Brothers, The EIM Drama 1-Feb-19
Classic Slumdog Millionaire Fox Drama 1-Feb-19
Classic Space Jam WB Family 1-Feb-19
Foreign SUNNY: Our Hearts Beat Together Vitality (Tw) Drama 1-Feb-19
Classic There’s Something About Mary Fox Comedy 1-Feb-19
Classic Walk the Line Fox Drama 1-Feb-19
New Release Bad Times at the El Royale Fox Thriller 1-Jan-19
Classic Beauty and the Beast (1991) BV Family 1-Jan-19
Classic Ben-Hur (2016) Paramount Action 1-Jan-19
Foreign Big Brother EMP Action 1-Jan-19
Classic Breakfast at Tiffany’s Paramount Romance 1-Jan-19
New Release Colette Jaguar Drama 1-Jan-19
Classic Daredevil Fox Action 1-Jan-19
Classic Fantastic Four (2015) Fox Action 1-Jan-19
Classic Fences Paramount Drama 1-Jan-19
Foreign Gintama 2: Rules Are Made To Be Broken EMP Comedy 1-Jan-19
Foreign Go Brother! Vitality (Tw) Romance 1-Jan-19
Classic Gone Girl Fox Thrller 1-Jan-19
Classic Happy Feet WB Family 1-Jan-19
Classic Hercules (1997) BV Family 1-Jan-19
Classic Ice Age: Continental Drift Fox Family 1-Jan-19
Foreign Island, The (2018) ENC Drama 1-Jan-19
New Release Juliet, Naked EIM Comedy 1-Jan-19
Foreign Life In Overtime Vitality (Tw) Romance 1-Jan-19
New Release Life Itself TSI Drama 1-Jan-19
Classic Mr. and Mrs. Smith Fox Action 1-Jan-19
New Release Night School Universal Comedy 1-Jan-19
New Release Nobody’s Fool Paramount Comedy 1-Jan-19
New Release Old Man & the Gun, The Fox Drama 1-Jan-19
New Release Peppermint Paramount Drama 1-Jan-19
New Release Smallfoot WB Family 1-Jan-19
Classic Spectacular Now, The a24 Comedy 1-Jan-19
Classic The Promotion Iroko Comedy 1-Jan-19
Classic The Wedding Singer WB Comedy 1-Jan-19
New Release What They Had Paramount Drama 1-Jan-19
Papillon Drama 1-Dec-18
A.X.L. Sci-Fi & Fantasy 1-Dec-18
About Time Drama 1-Dec-18
Baby Mama Comedy 1-Dec-18
Chef Comedy 1-Dec-18
Christopher Robin Comedy 1-Dec-18
Crazy Rich Asians Comedy 1-Dec-18
Gone with the Wind Drama 1-Dec-18
Lilo & Stitch Animation 1-Dec-18
Meet the Parents Comedy 1-Dec-18
Morning Glory Comedy 1-Dec-18
Predator Action & Adventure 1-Dec-18
Rat Race Comedy 1-Dec-18
Ratatouille Animation 1-Dec-18
Rush Hour 2 Action & Adventure 1-Dec-18
Safe House Thriller 1-Dec-18
Secret Life of Bees Drama 1-Dec-18
Sex and the City Comedy 1-Dec-18
Sex and the City 2 Comedy 1-Dec-18
Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Drama 1-Dec-18
The Catcher Was a Spy Drama 1-Dec-18
The Children Act Drama 1-Dec-18
The Dark Knight Drama 1-Dec-18
The Hangover Comedy 1-Dec-18
The Joy Luck Club Drama 1-Dec-18
The Notebook Drama 1-Dec-18
The Predator Action & Adventure 1-Dec-18
The Wife Drama 1-Dec-18
Toy Story Animation 1-Dec-18
Couples Retreat Comedy 1-Oct-18
Creed Drama 1-Oct-18
Detective Chinatown 2 Action & Adventure 1-Oct-18
Focus (2015) Drama 1-Oct-18
Garden State Drama 1-Oct-18
Hocus Pocus Comedy 1-Oct-18
How Long Will I Love U Romance 1-Oct-18
How to Train Your Dragon Action & Adventure 1-Oct-18
In Bruges Comedy 1-Oct-18
Match Point Drama 1-Oct-18
Miko Girl Drama 1-Oct-18
Omotenashi Drama 1-Oct-18
Source Code Action & Adventure 1-Oct-18
The Devil Wears Prada Comedy 1-Oct-18
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. (2015) Action & Adventure 1-Oct-18
The Martian Action & Adventure 1-Oct-18
The Prestige Drama 1-Oct-18
The Secret Life of Walter Mitty Drama 1-Oct-18
The Sound of Music Drama 1-Oct-18
The Thin Red Line Drama 1-Oct-18
The Unity of Heroes Action & Adventure 1-Oct-18
When Harry Met Sally Romance 1-Oct-18
Almost Famous Comedy 1-Sep-18
Avatar Action & Adventure 1-Sep-18
Friday Night Lights Drama 1-Sep-18
Remember the Titans Drama 1-Sep-18
Runaway Bride Comedy 1-Sep-18
The Blind Side Drama 1-Sep-18
The Hunt for Red October Action & Adventure 1-Sep-18
The Italian Job (2003) Thriller 1-Sep-18
The Usual Suspects Drama 1-Sep-18
The Waterboy Comedy 1-Sep-18

 

TV shows

Category Title Network Genre Start Date
Delta On-Air What’s on Delta Studio Delta Lifestyle 1-Aug-19
Delta On-Air Delta Moments That Matter Delta Lifestyle 1-Jan-19 and 1-Aug-19
Business & Technology LinkedIn Editorial Video LKN Business & Technology 1-Aug-19
Music Jimi Hendrix: Live at Woodstock DCD Music 1-Aug-19
Music Pet Shop Boys – Inner Sanctum: The Super Tour Live From The Royal Opera House White Light Music 1-Aug-19
Music Lizzo: Truth Hurts Delta Music 1-Aug-19
Music Lizzo: Cuz I Love You Delta Music 1-Aug-19
Music Lizzo: Juice Delta Music 1-Aug-19
Music Silversun Pickups: It Doesn’t Matter Why Delta Music 1-Aug-19
Music Silversun Pickups: Freakazoid Interview Delta Music 1-Aug-19
Reality Siesta Key S1 Viacom Reality 1-Aug-19
Documentary Batman and Bill Hulu Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary Ask Dr. Ruth Hulu Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary Fyre Fraud Hulu Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary Minding the Gap Hulu Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary One Nation Under Stress HBO Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary Smart Drugs TVF Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary Vice Special Report: The Future of Work HBO Documentary 1-Aug-19
Documentary The Story of God with Morgan Freeman FNG Documentary 1-Aug-19
Drama Big Little Lies HBO Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama Castle Rock Hulu Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama Into the Dark: New Year, New You Hulu Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama Game of Thrones S8 HBO Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama Gentleman Jack S1 HBO Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama Light As A Feather S1 Hulu Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama Marvel’s Runaways S1 Hulu Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama Station 19 S2 Disney Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama The Act S1 Hulu Drama 1-Aug-19
Drama The Handmaid’s Tale S1 Hulu Drama 1-Aug-19
Crime 9-1-1 S1 FOX Crime 1-Aug-19
Crime Blue Bloods S8 CBS Crime 1-Aug-19
Crime Gotham S4 WB Crime 1-Aug-19
Crime Jonestown: Terror in the Jungle TSI Crime 1-Aug-19
Crime Killing for Love: A True Story APT Crime 1-Aug-19
Drama The Magicians S4 Uni Sci-fi 1-Aug-19
Comedy American Housewife S3 Disney Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy At Home with Amy Sedaris TruTV Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy American Dad S13 FOX Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Bob’s Burgers S9 FOX Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Casual S1 Hulu Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Corporate S4 Viacom Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Impractical Jokers S8 TruTV Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy I’m Sorry S2 TruTV Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Mindy Project S4 Hulu Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Paid Off S1 TruTV Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Shrill S1 Hulu Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Superstore S4 Uni Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy Tacoma FD S1 TruTV Comedy 1-Aug-19
Comedy The Carbonaro Effect S4 TruTV Comedy 1-Aug-19
Kids Bubble Guppies S4 Viacom Kids 1-Aug-19
Kids Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy S2 Disney Kids 1-Aug-19
Kids Mickey and the Roadster Racers S2 Disney Kids 1-Aug-19
Kids Puppy Dog Pals S1 Disney Kids 1-Aug-19
Cartoon Network The Amazing World of Gumball CN Kids 1-Aug-19
Cartoon Network Ben 10 CN Kids 1-Aug-19
Cartoon Network Craig of the Creek CN Kids 1-Aug-19
Cartoon Network The Powerpuff Girls CN Kids 1-Aug-19
Cartoon Network Summer Camp Island CN Kids 1-Aug-19
Cartoon Network Victor and Valentino CN Kids 1-Aug-19
Cartoon Network We Bare Bears CN Kids 1-Aug-19
Business & Technology Finance and Accounting Tips LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Management Tips Weekly LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Personal Effectiveness Tips LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Personal Finance Tips Weekly LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Success Habits LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Time Management Tips Weekly LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Universal Principles of Design LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Tech Simplified LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology LinkedIn Editorial Video LKN Business & Technology 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Beat Bobby Flay: S19 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Chopped Junior: S6 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Guy’s Grocery Games: S20 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Bargain Mansions: S2 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Beachfront Bargain Hunt: S21 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Caribbean Life: S16 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Christina on the Coast: S1 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Flip or Flop: S7 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Lifestyle Legendary Locations: S2 Scripps Lifestyle 1-Jul-19
Music London Live Jukebox: Innovators 3DD Music 1-Jul-19
Music Video Killed the Radio Star Monster Music 1-Jul-19
Music The Biggest Weekend 2018 Eagle Music 1-Jul-19
Music John Legend Baloise Session C-Major Music 1-Jul-19
Music Mac DeMarco: Nobody Delta Music 1-Jul-19
Music Mac DeMarco: On The Square Delta Music 1-Jul-19
Music Finneas: Break My Heart Again Delta Music 1-Jul-19
Music Finneas: I’m In Love Without You Delta Music 1-Jul-19
Reality The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: S9 Uni Reality 1-Jul-19
Reality The Titan Games: S2 Uni Reality 1-Jul-19
Reality Very Cavallari: S2 Uni Reality 1-Jul-19
Reality Top Chef Jr.: S2 Uni Reality 1-Jul-19
Travel Destination: Broadway Broadway Travel 1-Jul-19
Documentary Icons BBC Documentary 1-Jul-19
Documentary James Cameron’s Story of Science Fiction TSI Documentary 1-Jul-19
Documentary Lost Treasures of Egypt FNG Documentary 1-Jul-19
Drama Les Misérables: S1 BBC Drama 1-Jul-19
Drama The Village: S1 Uni Drama 1-Jul-19
Drama All American: S1 WB Drama 1-Jul-19
Drama Legacies: S1 WB Drama 1-Jul-19
Drama I Am The Night: S1 Turner Drama 1-Jul-19
Crime Law & Order SVU: S20 Uni Crime 1-Jul-19
Crime Dirty John, The Dirty Truth Uni Crime 1-Jul-19
Sci-fi The Flash: S4 WB Sci-fi 1-Jul-19
Sci-fi Star Trek: Discovery: S1 CBS Sci-fi 1-Jul-19
Comedy Brooklyn Nine-Nine: S6 Uni Comedy 1-Jul-19
Comedy Mom: S6 WB Comedy 1-Jul-19
Comedy Modern Family: S9 FOX Comedy 1-Jul-19
Comedy Splitting Up Together: S2 WB Comedy 1-Jul-19
Comedy Pete Holmes: Dirty Clean HBO Comedy 1-Jul-19
Comedy Silicon Valley: S5 HBO Comedy 1-Jul-19
Disney Muppet Babies: S1 Disney Kids 1-Jul-19
Disney Disney TsumTsum: S30 Disney Kids 1-Jul-19
Kids Homer: Princesses Homer Kids 1-Jul-19
Kids Homer: Space Stories Homer Kids 1-Jul-19
Business & Technology Beyond Innovation Bloom Business & Technology 1-Jun-19
Business & Technology Studio 1.0 Bloom Business & Technology 1-Jun-19
Sports Sporting Greats III Pitch Lifestyle 1-Jun-19
Lifestyle Jay Leno’s Garage: S4 CNBC Lifestyle 1-Jun-19
Lifestyle Making It: S1 Uni Lifestyle 1-Jun-19
Lifestyle I Am Jazz: S5 Disc Lifestyle 1-Jun-19
Music Jimmie Allen: Best Shot Delta Music 1-Jun-19
Music Jimmie Allen: Make Me Want To Delta Music 1-Jun-19
Music Carly Rae Jepsen: Your Type Delta Music 1-Jun-19
Music Carly Rae Jepsen: Cut To The Feeling Delta Music 1-Jun-19
Music The Beatles – Sgt. Pepper Live with Ed Harcourt, Carl Barât, Peter Doherty and more 2017 Auditorium Music 1-Jun-19
Music Imagine Dragons: Smoke + Mirrors Eagle Music 1-Jun-19
Music For The Love of Music: The Story of Nashville Nashville Convention Music 1-Jun-19
Documentary Sriracha ATO Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary The Case Against Adnan Syed Uni Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Apollo Missions to the Moon Behind the Scenes FNG Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Moon Landings Declassified FNG Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Star Talk FNG Documentary 1-Jun-19
Documentary Situation Critical Apollo 13 FNG Documentary 1-Jun-19
Drama Good Girls: S2 Uni Drama 1-Jun-19
Drama Killing Eve: S1 TSI Drama 1-Jun-19
Drama Big Little Lies: S1 HBO Drama 1-Jun-19
Drama Grey’s Anatomy: S15 Disney Drama 1-Jun-19
Crime NCIS: S15 CBS Crime 1-June-19
Crime Elementary: S6 CBS Crime 1-June-19
Sci-fi Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: S5 Disney Sci-fi 1-June-19
Sci-fi Doctor Who: S4 BBC Sci-fi 1-June-19
Sci-fi Doctor Who 50th Anniversary Special: The Day of the Doctor BBC Sci-fi 1-June-19
Sci-fi Doctor Who: S11 BBC Sci-fi 1-June-19
Comedy Veep: S7 HBO Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Entourage: s1 HBO Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Curb Your Enthusiasm: 7 HBO Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Rick and Morty: S3 AS/Turner Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Your Pretty Face Is Going to Hell: S3 AS/Turner Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Tigtone: S1 AS/Turner Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Joe Pera Talks With You: S1 AS/Turner Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Squidbillies: S11 AS/Turner Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy The Simpsons: S30 FOX Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Miracle Workers: S1 TBS/Turner Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Cougar Town: S6 Disney Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Last Man Standing: S7 FOX Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Parks and Recreation: S2 Uni Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Will & Grace (2017): S2 Uni Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy The Good Place: S3 Uni Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Young & Hungry: S1 Disney Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy Schitt’s Creek: S4 iTV Comedy 1-Jun-19
Comedy You’re the Worst: S5 FX/Fox Comedy 1-Jun-19
Kids Andi Mack: S2 Disney Kids 1-Jun-19
Kids Baby Looney Tunes: S2 WB Kids 1-Jun-19
Kids Big Hero 6: The Series: S1 Disney Kids 1-Jun-19
Kids Marvel’s Spider-man: S2 Disney Kids 1-Jun-19
Kids Raven’s Home: S2 Disney Kids 1-Jun-19
Delta On-Air Passport Plum Delta A-Z 1-May-19
Music Duran Duran: There’s Something You Should Know BBC Music 1-May-19
Music David Bowie: Finding Fame BBC Music 1-May-19
Music Coldplay: Live in Sao Paulo Special Treats Music 1-May-19
Music Music Videos that Defined the 00’s 3DD Music 1-May-19
Lifestyle Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood: S5 Viacom Reality 1-May-19
Documentary Hollywood’s Best Film Directors Prime Documentary 1-May-19
Documentary The Payback OTF Documentary 1-May-19
Sports The Many Lives of Nick Buoniconti HBO Documentary 1-May-19
Drama The Sopranos: S1 HBO Drama 1-May-19
Sci-fi Battlestar Galactica: S1 Uni Sci-fi 1-May-19
Sci-fi Star Trek: Discovery: S1 CBS Sci-fi 1-May-19
Comedy American Housewife: S3 Disney Comedy 1-May-19
Comedy Man with a Plan: S2 CBS Comedy 1-May-19
Comedy 2 Dope Queens: S2 HBO Comedy 1-May-19
Comedy Crashing: S3 HBO Comedy 1-May-19
Comedy Black-ish: S5 Disney Comedy 1-May-19
Comedy The Office: S9 Uni Comedy 1-May-19
Comedy At Home with Amy Sedaris truTV/Turner Comedy 1-May-19
Kids HOMER en Español Homer Kids 1-May-19
Delta On-Air Delta Moments That Matter Delta Lifestyle 1-Apr-19
Drama Billions: S3 SHO Drama 1-Apr-19
Comedy In the Long Run: S1 Sky Vision Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy Younger: S5 Viacom Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy New Girl: S1 FOX Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy Adam Ruins Everything: S3 truTV/Turner Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy Impractical Jokers: S7 truTV/Turner Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy Paid Off: S1 truTV/Turner Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy The Carbonaro Effect: S4 truTV/Turner Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy I’m Sorry: S2 truTV/Turner Comedy 1-Apr-19
Comedy Sex and the City: S6 HBO Comedy 1-Apr-19
Sports The Shop HBO Sports 1-Mar-19
Sci-fi Mars: S2 FNG Sci-fi 1-Mar-19
Kids Fancy Nancy: S1 Disney Kids 1-Mar-19
Disney Duck Tales: S2 Disney Kids 1-Mar-19
Delta On-Air 25 Million: Help the Unseen Delta Documentary 1-Jan-19
Comedy The Big Bang Theory: S8 WB Comedy 1-Sep-18
Comedy The Big Bang Theory: S9 WB Comedy 1-Sep-18
Comedy The Big Bang Theory: S10 WB Comedy 1-Sep-18

 

Music and podcasts

Podcast Label Genre Start Date
American History Tellers: The Cold War Wondery History 1-Jul-19
Business Wars: Nike V. Adidas Wondery Business 1-Jul-19
Imagined Life Wondery Society & Culture 1-Jul-19
Gladiator Wondery True Crime 1-Jul-19
Over My Dead Body Wondery True Crime 1-Jul-19
One Plus One: Kobe & Shaq Wondery Sports 1-Jul-19
Up and Vanished: Season 1 Tenderfoot True Crime 1-Jul-19
Hello Monday LinkedIn Business 1-Jul-19
Delta Artist Interview Series: Mac DeMarco Spafax Music & Arts 1-Jul-19
The A24 Podcast A24 TV & Film 1-Jul-19
Delta Artist Interview Series: Carly Rae Jepsen Spafax Music & Arts 1-Jun-19
Delta Artist Spotlight Album Genre Start Date
Lizzo Cuz I Love You Pop 1-Aug-19
Silversun Pickups Widow’s Weeds Alternative 1-Aug-19
Radio Title Channel Start Date
Martin Solveig Places Club Delta 1-Aug-19
Axwell / Ingrosso More Than You Know
The Presets Martini
Roni Size, Reprazent Let’s Get It On
UNKLE U.N.K.L.E Main Title Theme
Nina Simone Feeling Good
Jean-Michel Jarre MACHINES ARE LEARNING (movement 7)
Lorde Green Light
Max Frost Money Problems
Jessie Ware Midnight
DREAMS California
Capital Cities Stayin Alive
Max Richter In Rememberance Of You Chill Conceived 1-Aug-19
Claudine Longet Scarborough Fair/Canticle
Urbandub The Fight Is Over
Stray Ghost [Piano] Two Steps Too Often Aside (Early Variation I)
Kirsty MacColl Please Go To Sleep
Heavy-K COLD
Avi Avital 3. Sarabande (Arr. for Mandolin by Avi Avital)
Jean-Michel Jarre DON’T LOOK BACK (movement 9)
Art Of Noise Close (To The Edit)
Nora Fischer Hush, No More (Arr. Voice & Electric Guitar)
Secret Garden Papillon
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Se lento ancora il fulmine Classical Spotlight 1-Aug-19
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Vedrò con mio diletto
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Quell’augellin che canta
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Leggi almeno, tiranna infedele
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Solo quella guancia bella
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Sovvente il sole
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Combatta un gentil cor
Cecilia Bartoli, Ensemble Matheus & Jean-Christophe Spinosi Se mai senti spirarti sul volto
Alicia de Larrocha (Allegro) Light Classics 1-Aug-19
Alicia de Larrocha Andante
Alicia de Larrocha Presto
Gidon Kremer Tempo di Valse Flute
Albrecht Mayer [Oboe],Sinfonia Varsovia [Orchestra],Jakub Haufa [Violin],Monika Razynska [Harpsichord] Largo
Eduardo Fernández [Guitar] Sonata in E, K.403 (Transcr. Fernández)
Ramin Bahrami Prelude I In C Major BWV 846
Emerson String Quartet [String Quartet] Fantazia No. 11 in G Major Z 742
Albrecht Mayer [Oboe],Monika Razynska [Harpsichord],Sinfonia Varsovia [Orchestra] Lascia ch’io pianga
Mischa Maisky & Lily Maisky J.S. Bach: Concerto for Harpsichord, Strings, and Continuo No. 5 in F Minor, BWV 1056 – 2. Largo (Arr. for Cello and Piano by Sam Franco)
Jean-Yves Thibaudet Chopin: Nocturne No. 2 in E-Flat Major, Op. 9, No. 2
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra J.S. Bach: Orchestral Suite No. 3 in D Major, BWV 1068 – 2. Air (arr. for orchestra and organ)
Robyn Between The Lines Pop 1-Aug-19
Kanye West Champion
Dermot Kennedy Boston
Capital Cities Drifting
Imagine Dragons Love
Tori Kelly Questions
Gavin James Easy
DREAMS Always
Alessia Cara My Kind
Majozi Gwen Stacey
The Presets 14U+14ME
Boy Bjorn Be The One
Brian Hyland Ginny Come Lately Soft & Smooth 1-Aug-19
Nora Fischer Come All Ye Songsters (Arr. Voice & Electric Guitar)
Alessia Cara I Guess That’s Why They Call It The Blues
Jeffrey Osborne On The Wings Of Love
Brian Newman You Don’t Know What Love Is
Van Morrison Love Is A Five Letter Word
Stevie Wonder You Are The Sunshine Of My Life (Single Version With Horns)
India.Arie Ready For Love
Rod Stewart You Put Something Better Inside Me
Seal My Funny Valentine
Syreeta I Wanna Be By Your Side
Willie Nelson Border Song
Dermot Kennedy An Evening I Will Not Forget (Acoustic) Acoustic 1-Aug-19
Gray Reverend Watch Me
Whyte Horses Promise I Do
Chrissy Metz Landslide
The Velvet Underground Stephanie Says (Original Mix)
Paul McCartney Confidante
Maneva Amor Fora Da Lei (Acústico / Ao Vivo)
Jerry Lee Lewis Middle Age Crazy
Mark Knopfler Matchstick Man
Don McLean American Pie
Sublime Boss D.J.
Neil Diamond And The Singer Sings His Song
Lady Antebellum Better Off Now (That You’re Gone) CMA Country 1-Aug-19
Josh Turner In My Dreams
Don Henley Sacrifice
Billy Ray Cyrus Achy Breaky Heart
Kacey Musgraves Roy Rogers
Chris Stapleton Last Thing I Needed, First Thing This Morning
Don Williams Not A Chance
Vince Gill A Little More Love (Album Version)
Mark Knopfler Nobody’s Child
The Shires Strangers
Dierks Bentley Come A Little Closer
Kip Moore Somethin’ ‘Bout A Truck
Jimmy Cliff The Harder They Come (From “The Harder They Come” Soundtrack) Reggae 1-Aug-19
Toots & The Maytals Funky Kingston
Junior Murvin Police & Thieves
Bob Marley & The Wailers Exodus
Steel Pulse Babylon Makes The Rules
Toots & The Maytals Just Like That
Bob Marley & The Wailers Stir It Up
Max Romeo War Ina Babylon
Stephen Marley Someone To Love
Toots & The Maytals Peace Perfect Peace
Vangelis Nocturnal Promenade New Age 1-Aug-19
Library Tapes [Piano] Komorebi, Pt. 1
Ólafur Arnalds Ellie’s Theme
Library Tapes [Piano],Peter Broderick [Violin] Fragment II
Secret Garden Pastorale
Vangelis Création du monde
Library Tapes [Piano],Sylvian Chauveau [Electric Guitar] Fragment VI
Secret Garden Atlantia
Stephan Micus Dawn
Library Tapes [Piano] Komorebi, Pt. 4
Library Tapes [Piano] Fragment I
Kem Heaven R&B 1-Aug-19
Seinabo Sey Remember
Syreeta Spinnin’ And Spinnin’
The Brothers Johnson Treasure
Gladys Knight In This Life
Toni Braxton Coping
Quincy Jones Smackwater Jack
India.Arie In My Head
Stevie Wonder Living For The City
Marvin Gaye Too Busy Thinking About My Baby
John Mellencamp Hurts So Good Decades 1-Aug-19
Def Leppard Lady Strange
Oingo Boingo Gratitude
Paul McCartney My Brave Face (Remastered 2017)
Frankie Goes To Hollywood Warriors Of The Wasteland
Diamond Head Knights Of The Swords
Dr. Feelgood Don’t Wait Up (Extended Version)
Any Trouble The Hurt
White Spirit High Upon High
Anthrax Be All, End All
Ryan Adams No Words Modern Rock 1-Jul-19
Dermot Kennedy After Rain
Queens Of The Stone Age Goodbye Yellow Brick Road
Mark Knopfler Good On You Son
Texas Everyday Now (Remix)
The National The System Only Dreams In Total Darkness
Shane MacGowan & The Popes Victoria
Capital Cities Drop Everything
Miles Kane Something To Rely On
David Garrett Smells Like Teen Spirit
U2 One
U2 Stuck In A Moment You Can’t Get Out Of Classic Rock 1-Jul-19
James Gang Walk Away
Neil Diamond Sweet Caroline
Rod Stewart Let Me Be Your Car
Badfinger Without You
Dr. Feelgood Play Dirty
Don McLean American Pie
The Beach Boys Good Vibrations (Live In Waterloo, Iowa, 1968)
Paul McCartney The One (Remastered 2017)
Diamond Head Makin’ Music (Extended Version / Bonus Track)
Fats Domino Nothing New (Same Old Thing) Blues 1-Aug-19
Jimmy Rogers I Used To Have A Woman
B.B. King The Thrill Is Gone
John Lee Hooker Messin’ ‘Round With The Blues
Muddy Waters Trouble No More
The Allman Brothers Band Dimples
Little Walter My Babe
B.B. King Don’t Answer The Door
Jimmy Rogers Luedella
Muddy Waters,The Rolling Stones Baby Please Don’t Go
Elmore James Madison Blues
Duane Allman No Money Down
Fats Domino Trouble Blues
Otis Rush Homework
Nelson Riddle & His Orchestra Without A Song Jazz 1-Aug-19
June Christy Give Me The Simple Life
Louis Armstrong C’est Si Bon (It’s So Good)
Gene Harris & The Three Sounds Fever
Jeri Southern Let Me Love You
Frank Sinatra Young At Heart
Ted Heath & His Music I Left My Heart In San Francisco
Glenn Miller Orchestra Moonlight Serenade
Ella Fitzgerald I’ve Got A Crush On You
The Oscar Peterson Trio I Got It Bad And That Ain’t Good
George Shearing Quintet The Nearness Of You
Jimmie Lunceford & His Orchestra Stardust
Billie Holiday I’ll Be Seeing You
Oscar Peterson On The Sunny Side Of The Street
AOD Albums: Artist Album Genre Start Date
Elton John Songs From The West Coast Pop 1-Aug-19
Mike Posner A Real Good Kid Alternative 1-Aug-19
Lizzo Cuz I Love You Pop 1-Aug-19
Silversun Pickups Widow’s Weeds Alternative 1-Aug-19
Howlin’ Wolf, Eric Clapton, Steve Winwood, Bill Wyman & Charlie Watts The London Howlin’ Wolf Sessions Blues 1-Aug-19
Picture this MDRN LV Alternative 1-Aug-19
Various Artists Best of Acoustic Pop 1-Aug-19
Various Artists Best of R&B R&B 1-Aug-19
Mac DeMarco Here Comes the Cowboy Blues 1-Jul-19
Finneas Finneas Pop 1-Jul-19
B.B. King Greatest Hits Blues 1-Jul-19
Various Artists Disney Hits Pop 1-Jul-19
Toots & The Maytals Reggae Greats – Toots & The Maytals Reggae 1-Jul-19
U2 The Best of 1990-2000 Rock 1-Jul-19
Various Artists Restoration: The Songs Of Elton John and Bernie Taupin Country 1-Jul-19
Various Artists Best of Blues Blues 1-Jul-19
Various Artists One Hit Wonders Pop 1-Jul-19
Alessia Cara The Pains Of Growing Pop 1-Jun-19
Dermot Kennedy Dermot Kennedy Pop 1-Jun-19
Neil Diamond Play Me: The Complete Uni Studio Recordings…Plus! Pop 1-Jun-19
The Velvet Underground White Light / White Heat Rock 1-Jun-19
Carly Rae Jepsen Dedicated Pop 1-Jun-19
Jimmie Allen Mercury Lane Country 1-Jun-19
Various Artists Best of Country Country 1-Jun-19
Various Artists Up and Coming Artists Pop 1-Jun-19
Bo Diddley His Best Rock 1-May-19
Grace Carter Why Her Not Me EP Pop 1-May-19
Imagine Dragons Origins Rock 1-May-19
Paul McCartney Flowers in The Dirt Rock 1-May-19
Majozi Majozi Pop 1-Apr-19
David Garrett Unlimited – Greatest Hits Classical 1-Apr-19
Gavin James Only Ticket Home Pop 1-Apr-19
Miles Davis & Charlie Parker Out Of Nowhere – The Rise Of Miles Davis Jazz 1-Apr-19
Various Artists 90’s Rock Rock 1-Apr-19
Various Artists Best of Classical Classical 1-Apr-19
Various Artists Rest & Relaxation Classical 1-Apr-19
Various Artists 70’s Rock Rock 1-Mar-19
Various Artists 80’s Rock Rock 1-Mar-19
Various Artists Indie Rock Rock 1-Mar-19
Various Artists Mood Booster Pop 1-Mar-19
Various Aritsts Rainy Day Pop 1-Mar-19
The Brothers Johnson Light Up the Night Funk 1-Mar-19
Various Artists Motown Meets The Beatles Pop 1-Mar-19
Judy Garland Over The Rainbow The Very Best Of Judy Garland Pop 1-Mar-19
George Thorogood & The Destroyers The Baddest of George Thorogood & The Destroyers Rock 1-Mar-19
Quincy Jones The Best of Quincy Jones Pop 1-Mar-19
Garbage Version 2.0 Pop 1-Mar-19
Boy Bjorn Mistaken Animals Alternative 1-Feb-19
Children’s Music and Lullabies Lullabies and Nursery Rhymes Kids 1-Feb-19
Marvin Gaye Anthology: The Best of Marvin Gaye R&B 1-Feb-19
Tori Kelly Hiding Place Pop 1-Feb-19
The Presets Hi Viz Electronic 1-Feb-19
Various Artists 70’s Mixtape Rock 1-Jan-19
Toby Keith Greatest Hits Country 1-Jan-19
Capital Cities Solarize Alternative 1-Jan-19
Royal Concertgebouw Orchestra & Bernard Haitink The Early Years Classical 1-Jan-19
Miguel Y Miguel 30 Aniversario De Don Miguel Angulo Latin 1-Dec-18
Urbandub Campfire Sessions Rock 1-Dec-18
Miles Kane Coup De Grace Rock 1-Dec-18
Paul McCartney Egypt Station Rock 1-Dec-18
James Gang Funk #49 Rock 1-Dec-18
DREAMS No One Defeats Us Alternative 1-Dec-18
Oingo Boingo Skeletons In The Closet The Best Of Oingo Boingo Rock 1-Dec-18
The Undisputed Truth Down To Earth R&B 1-Nov-18
Aquilo III Alternative 1-Nov-18
Lorde Melodrama Alternative 1-Nov-18
Ryan Adams Prisoner B-Sides Rock 1-Nov-18
Anna Netrebko & Yusif Eyvazov Romanza Classical 1-Nov-18
Marian Hill Unusual Electronic 1-Nov-18
Mose Allison Jazz Profile: Mose Allison Jazz 1-Oct-18
Various Artist Lo Mejor De La Voz Pop 1-Oct-18
Merle Haggard & The Strangers Mama Tried Country 1-Oct-18
Roxy Music Roxy Music Rock 1-Oct-18
John Mellencamp The Best That I Could Do 1978 – 1988 Rock 1-Oct-18
The Hit Crew Drew’s Famous 80’s New Wave Hits Pop 1-Sep-18
Livin’ Joy Don’t Stop Movin’ Electronica & Dance 1-Aug-18
Greta Bardman Home Classical 1-Aug-18
Various Artists Revamp: The Songs Of Elton John & Bernie Taupin Pop 1-Aug-18
Frank Sinatra Standing Room Only Jazz 1-Aug-18
FilmStruck Eva Marie Saint Podcasts & Interviews 1-Jul-18
Cut Copy Haiku From Zero Electronica & Dance 1-Jul-18
Gregory Porter Liquid Spirit Jazz 1-Jul-18
Emeli Sandé Long Live The Angels Pop 1-Jul-18
Shania Twain Now Country 1-Jul-18
FilmStruck Rian Johnson Podcasts & Interviews 1-Jul-18
The Decemberists The Crane Wife Rock 1-Jul-18
The Hit Crew Drew’s Famous High School Reunion: Class Of 2005 Pop 1-Jun-18
The Hit Crew Drew’s Famous Instrumental Country Collection Country 1-Jun-18
The Hit Crew Drew’s Famous Pure Pop Of The 1970s Pop 1-Jun-18
The Hit Crew Drew’s Famous Sensational Showtunes Pop 1-Jun-18
Mich Duval MD Latin 1-Jun-18
The Surfaris The Best Of The Surfaris Pop 1-Jun-18
Jessye Norman The Jessye Norman Collection Classical 1-May-18
Jessye Norman Schumann: Frauenliebe und -leben; Liederkreis, Op.39 Classical 1-May-18
Jessye Norman Brahms: Lieder Classical 1-May-18
FilmStruck FilmStruck Podcasts & Interviews 1-May-18
Def Leppard Vault: Def Leppard Greatest Hits (1980–1995) Rock 1-May-18
Frank Zappa The Yellow Shark Rock 1-Apr-18
Frank Zappa The Lost Episodes Rock 1-Apr-18
Frank Zappa Mystery Disc Rock 1-Apr-18
The 1975 DH00278 Pop 1-Apr-18
Blues Traveler Straight On Till Morning Rock 1-Apr-18
George Strait #7 Country 1-Apr-18
The Beach Boys 1967 – Sunshine Tomorrow 2 – The Studio Sessions Pop 1-Apr-18
Wiener Philharmoniker Mozart: Symphonies Nos. 25 & 39 Classical 1-Apr-18
Lizz Wright Salt Jazz 1-Apr-18
Sydney Symphony Orchestra Elgar: Enigma Variations/Dream Children Classical 1-Apr-18
Kem Kem Album II R&B 1-Apr-18
Amy Winehouse Lioness: Hidden Treasures Pop 1-Apr-18
Herbie Hancock River: The Joni Letters Jazz 1-Apr-18
Mitsuko Uchida Debussy: 12 Etudes Classical 1-Apr-18
Avant Private Room R&B 1-Apr-18
Gregory Porter Take Me To The Alley Jazz 1-Apr-18
Addison Agen The Complete Season 13 Collection Pop 1-Apr-18
Elton John Diamonds Pop 1-Mar-18
Tale Of Us Endless Electronica & Dance 1-Mar-18
The Leather Nun Force Of Habit[EXPLICIT] Rock 1-Mar-18
Imelda May Life Love Flesh Blood Rock 1-Mar-18
Roni Size, Represent New Forms[EXPLICIT] Electronica & Dance 1-Mar-18
Tears For Fears Rule The World: The Greatest Hits Pop 1-Mar-18
The Flying Burrito Brothers The Gilded Palace Of Sin Rock 1-Mar-18
Frankie Ruiz Tú Me Vuelves Loco Latin 1-Mar-18
Joe Cocker 20th Century Masters Greatest Hits 1-Feb-18
Jackson Five 20th Century Masters Greatest Hits 1-Feb-18
Brian McKnight 20th Century Masters R&B 1-Feb-18
Jerry Butler 20th Century Masters R&B 1-Feb-18
Jr. Walker & The All Stars 20th Century Masters R&B 1-Feb-18
Del Amitri 20th Century Masters Rock 1-Feb-18
Blues Traveler Four Rock 1-Feb-18
Nirvana Nevermind Rock 1-Feb-18
Beck Odelay Rock 1-Feb-18
Frank Zappa Road Tapes Venue #1 Greatest Hits 1-Feb-18
Frank Zappa Road Tapes Venue #2 Greatest Hits 1-Feb-18
Frank Zappa Road Tapes Venue #3 Greatest Hits 1-Feb-18
Duffy Rockferry Pop 1-Feb-18
Return To Forever The Mothership Returns Jazz 1-Feb-18
Marian Hill ACT ONE Pop 1-Aug-17
BRÅVES III Alternative 1-Apr-17
David Ellington Marbles From A Drawer Blues 1-Apr-17
Jóhann Jóhannsson Arrival: Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Soundtracks 1-Mar-17
Soundgarden Badmotorfinger (25th Anniversary Remaster) Alternative 1-Mar-17
Australian Chamber Orchestra [Orchestra],Richard Tognetti [Conductor] Celebrating 40 Years Classical 1-Mar-17
Various Artists Chess Pieces The Very Best Of Chess Records (Disc 1) Blues 1-Mar-17
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra [Orchestra],Tadaaki Otaka [Conductor] Dvorák Symphony No. 9 ‘From The New World’ Classical 1-Mar-17
Bibi Bourelly Free the Real R&B 1-Mar-17
Wiener Philharmoniker [Orchestra],Gustavo Dudamel [Conductor] Mussorgsky Pictures At An Exhibition Classical 1-Mar-17
Bon Iver 22, A Million Alternative 1-Jan-17
Robert Glasper Experiment ArtScience R&B 1-Jan-17
West Australian Symphony Orchestra Brahms The Symphonies Classical 1-Jan-17
Neil Diamond Brother Love’s Traveling Salvation Show Greatest Hits 1-Jan-17
Jill Johnson For You I’ll Wait Country 1-Jan-17
OneRepublic Oh My My Pop 1-Jan-17
Franco Fagioli Rossini Classical 1-Jan-17
Diana Krall The Girl In The Other Room Jazz 1-Jan-17
Moby These Systems Are Failing Alternative 1-Jan-17
Jamie T Trick (EXPLICIT) Rock 1-Jan-17
D.D Dumbo Utopia Defeated Alternative 1-Jan-17
Goldroom West Of The West Pop 1-Jan-17
Bastille Wild World Pop 1-Jan-17
Alice Sara Ott Wonderland – Edvard Grieg Piano Concerto, Lyric Pieces Classical 1-Jan-17
Bo Diddley In The Spotlight Blues 1-Dec-16
DJ Snake Encore Pop 1-Dec-16
Glass Animals How To Be A Human Being Pop 1-Dec-16
Ólafur Arnalds Island Songs Relaxation 1-Dec-16
Friend & Lover Reach Out of the Darkness Greatest Hits 1-Dec-16
Juan Gabriel Vestido De Etiqueta Por Eduardo Magallanes Latin 1-Dec-16
Accademia Bizantina Haydn Symphonies 78, 79, 80, 81 Classical 1-Nov-16
Dinosaur Jr. Give A Glimpse Of What Yer Not Alternative 1-Oct-16
Deerhoof The Magic Alternative 1-Oct-16

J. Scott Clark is a season road warrior and avgeek. He is a contributor at TPG covering news, deals, points and miles.

