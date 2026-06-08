Time is running out to earn the best-ever welcome offer on the popular Chase Sapphire Reserve® (see rates and fees).

The offer is scheduled to end June 15 at 9 a.m. EDT, leaving eligible applicants only a short time to earn the largest publicly available bonus we've ever seen on the card.

Last chance: Apply for the Chase Sapphire Reserve to earn 150,000 bonus Ultimate Rewards points after spending $6,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. This offer ends June 15 at 9 a.m. EDT.

The bonus is worth $3,075 when strategically redeemed for travel through loyalty partners (per our June 2026 valuation of Chase points).

The card carries a high $795 annual fee, but frequent travelers can offset much of that cost through a long list of benefits. These include an annual travel credit, airport lounge access, valuable travel and lifestyle credits and strong earning rates on flight, hotel and dining purchases.

More than just a welcome bonus

While the generous welcome offer is what makes now an especially compelling time to apply, the Chase Sapphire Reserve remains one of the most rewarding premium travel cards on the market.

Cardholders earn elevated rewards on travel and dining purchases, receive a $300 annual travel credit that automatically applies to eligible travel expenses and enjoy access to a growing network of eight Sapphire Lounges in the U.S. and more than 1,800 Priority Pass lounges around the world.

The Sapphire Lounge at JFK. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

The card's Ultimate Rewards points are also highly valuable because they can be transferred to a range of airline and hotel partners, including United MileagePlus, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club and World of Hyatt.

One of my favorite Chase Ultimate Rewards transfer partners is World of Hyatt, and I recently redeemed Hyatt points for one of my most memorable hotel stays.

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My latest redemption: Park Hyatt Marrakech

This spring, I redeemed 105,000 Hyatt points for a three-night stay at the Park Hyatt Marrakech in Morocco.

Located about 20 minutes outside the city, the luxury resort impressed me from the moment I arrived. I particularly enjoyed the delicious food, sprawling gardens and beautiful indoor-outdoor pool complex that made it easy to spend an entire afternoon unwinding at the property.

The main outdoor pool at the Park Hyatt Marrakech. CLINT HENDERSON/THE POINTS GUY

The Park Hyatt Marrakech is a Category 7 World of Hyatt hotel. Under Hyatt's award chart, a standard room can cost between 25,000 and 55,000 points per night.

That means the Sapphire Reserve's 150,000-point welcome bonus could be enough for four nights at the property at Hyatt's moderate-tier pricing of 35,000 points per night (with 10,000 points left over).

Cash rates at the Park Hyatt Marrakech start at over $500 per night and can easily climb above $700, making Hyatt points an excellent way to save on a luxury stay.

Other ways to use 150,000 Chase points

Hotels aren't the only way to maximize a 150,000-point haul.

For example, you could transfer your points to Air France-KLM Flying Blue. 150,000 points could be enough for as many as five one-way premium economy flights to and from Europe (depending on the routes available through the program's monthly Promo Rewards).

KLM premium economy. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

I've flown KLM's premium economy cabin before and came away impressed. It's a comfortable middle ground between economy and business class, offering significantly more space and upgraded dining without requiring the huge number of points often needed for business-class awards. It's also a great option at a time when saver-level business-class award seats can be difficult to find.

Alternatively, you could transfer points to Air Canada Aeroplan and redeem 120,000-150,000 points for a round-trip business-class ticket to Europe on Star Alliance carriers such as Austrian Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss. That could mean crossing the Atlantic in a lie-flat seat while paying only taxes and fees out of pocket.

Related: 10 best ways to redeem 150,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points

Why you shouldn't wait

We've seen elevated welcome offers on the Sapphire Reserve before, but never one this large.

Whether you're hoping to book a luxury resort in Morocco, fly to Europe in business class or stretch your points across multiple premium economy trips, 150,000 Chase Ultimate Rewards points can unlock thousands of dollars in travel value.

And unlike some elevated offers that linger for months, this one already has an end date. The offer is scheduled to disappear June 15 at 9 a.m. EDT, meaning eligible applicants don't have much time left to take advantage.

Related: Am I eligible for the Chase Sapphire Reserve's 150,000-point bonus?

Bottom line

The Chase Sapphire Reserve's limited-time 150,000-point welcome offer is the largest publicly available bonus we've ever seen on the card.

Combined with valuable perks like an annual travel credit, airport lounge access and the ability to transfer points to leading airline and hotel loyalty programs, it's one of the most valuable premium travel card offers currently available.

To learn more about the card, read our full review of the Chase Sapphire Reserve.

Apply here: Earn 150,000 bonus points with the Chase Sapphire Reserve.