Amsterdam is considering banning tourists from its famous coffee shops
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Talk about leaving things high and dry.
Amsterdam is considering banning tourists from entering its famous coffee shops, CNN reports. The stores, small shops where you can purchase recreational cannabis, are known for being favorites of locals and tourists alike.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
Tourists love them so much that the city has been combating some significant overtourism in the past few years. Within the last 15 months, Amsterdam has banned tours of its famous Red Light District, removed one of its most famous photo ops, has closed the last of its iconic floating florists and even stopped promoting tourism in the city altogether.
This move is just the latest in a string of crackdowns and follows in the footsteps of a survey Mayor Femke Halsema commissioned back in August. 1,100 tourists between the ages of 18 and 35 were questioned in the survey, and all of them were visiting Amsterdam’s Red Light District.
It asked young tourists their primary reason for wanting to visit Amsterdam. Their response? To experience a cannabis cafe.
In fact, 57% of survey respondents said coffee shops are an important reason for why they visited the Dutch capital, and another 34% said they’d come less often if they’re not able to visit the coffee shops. As per CNN, 11% of respondents claimed they wouldn’t visit at all.
Back in 2014, The Grasshopper, one of the city’s most famous spots, lost its license to sell cannabis, hash or any related products.
This move follows a series of measures across Europe designed to prevent tourists from behaving badly. Earlier this year, Mallorca and Ibiza cracked down on pub crawls, happy hour and party boats. This past summer, Rome enforced new laws aimed at tourists that also prohibited pub crawls, among other restrictions. Back in 2018, Venice considered a nightly ban on public alcohol consumption after 7 p.m. and, more recently, two tourists were fined more than $6,000 for skinny-dipping in a canal.
Related: These are the best travel credit cards for 2020
Crackdown or no crackdown, Amsterdam is a fantastic place to visit — just be aware of making these 12 common mistakes while you’re there.
Featured photo by Sch√∂ning/ullstein bild/Getty Images.
- Earn up to 100,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs). Earn 80,000 bonus miles and 20,000 Medallion® Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $5,000 in purchases on your new Card in your first 3 months. Plus, earn an additional 20,000 bonus miles after your first anniversary of Card Membership. Offer Expires 4/1/2020.
- New! With Status Boost™, earn 15,000 Medallion Qualification Miles (MQMs) after you spend $30,000 in purchases on your Card in a calendar year, up to four times per year getting you closer to Medallion Status. MQMs are used to determine Medallion Status and are different than miles you earn toward flights.
- New! Earn 3X Miles on Delta purchases.
- Earn 1X Mile on all other eligible purchases.
- Fee Credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®.
- Complimentary access into the Delta SkyClubs® for you when traveling on a Delta flight.
- New! Enjoy complimentary access to The Centurion® Lounge when you book your Delta flight with your Reserve Card.
- Enjoy your first checked bag free and Main Cabin 1 Priority Boarding on Delta flights.
- No Foreign Transaction Fees.
- $550 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.