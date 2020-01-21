Mallorca and Ibiza are cracking down on pub crawls, happy hour and party boats
Pour one out for your happy hour on your Spanish vacation — if you’re traveling to Mallorca or Ibiza, that is.
The popular party and tourist destinations (specifically the areas of Arenal and Magaluf, Mallorca, and San Antonio’s West End on Ibiza) just passed new restrictions on parties and alcohol in a first-of-its-kind ruling. Pub crawls have been completely banned, as have advertisements that promote the consumption of alcohol, free bars and happy hours. And you can now only buy alcohol between 8 a.m. and 9:30 p.m.
The government of the Balearic Islands is also cracking down on party boats and “balconing” — when someone jumps between a balcony and a swimming pool — which has caused a handful of deaths. So really, it’s no wonder authorities are trying to ban this incredibly dangerous activity. The government has also suspended granting party boat licenses and imposed restrictions on activity in certain areas.
You can expect the new restrictions to be in effect for at least the next five years, and tourists who violate the provisions could be immediately expelled from the venue. And fines for even the most minor offenses range from 1,000 euros (about $1,110) 6,000 euros (nearly $6,660).
Of course, it’s considered a serious offense not just for the person who breaks the rule, but for the person — or establishment — who allowed it to happen, too.
The government believes these behaviors, “most of which are directly related to alcohol abuse, in certain tourist areas of Mallorca and Ibiza,” may have tarnished the region’s reputation, as well as public and private investments. It also hopes that its position in an “increasingly competitive and global market” will improve as a result of these measures.
These new regulations follow a series of measures across Europe designed to prevent tourists from behaving badly. In fact, Mallorca cracked down on drinking in Palma early last year. This past summer, Rome enforced new laws aimed at tourists that also prohibited pub crawls, among other restrictions. Back in 2018, Venice considered a nightly ban on public alcohol consumption after 7 p.m. and, more recently, two tourists were fined over $6,000 for skinny-dipping in a canal.
As you start planning your travels this year, wherever they may take you, remember to always be polite and respectful of the people and establishments you encounter. So please, stop jumping off balconies into swimming pools.
Featured image by Alex Tihonov/Getty Images.
