5 signs you might have too many credit cards
If you’re like me, when it comes to travel rewards you want all the points and miles you can get. You sign up for all of the latest airline and hotel program promotions, use online shopping portals, take surveys, participate in dining programs and frequently open new credit cards.
However, it’s important to not get in over your head, especially when it comes to having too many credit cards. How many is too many? The answer varies depending on the person, as five cards might be too many for one person, while another person may manage just fine with 19 credit cards. Here are some indications that it might be time to slow down and reassess.
Trouble paying the annual fees
Credit card annual fees can easily add up to thousands of dollars per year. Let’s say you have The Platinum Card® from American Express ($550 annual fee; see rates & fees), Chase Sapphire Reserve ($550), Citi Prestige® Card ($495), Hilton Honors American Express Aspire Card ($450 annual fee; see rates & fees) and a Marriott Bonvoy Brilliant™ American Express® Card ($450 annual fee; see rates & fees) in your wallet. Those fees add up to around $2,500 a year. Then tack on maybe about five other cards with fees under $100 a year and you’re up to $3,000. That’s no small chunk of change.
Yes, you can certainly call the banks and ask for retention offers, but it is not a guarantee of success, especially if they see you’ve had a retention offer in the previous year.
If these fees present a hardship and your retention offer attempts are unsuccessful, it’s time to consider paring down your card count.
Even if you feel you can afford the annual fees, it can still be a good exercise to add up all of your annual fees, analyze whether you use the card and loyalty program to get enough value from the fee and consider if there are other ways you might rather use that money — like to save up for a down payment on a home, your kid’s college fund or your retirement, or to make charitable donations.
Taking a look at the total can be eye-opening, as your annual fees probably don’t all come due at the same time and it can be easy to just see it as a few hundred dollars here and there.
Forgetting to pay on time
When you have a lot of credit cards, all of the due dates are unlikely to be the same unless you take steps to change all of the dates with the banks. Life happens, and it can sometimes be difficult to stay organized.
Setting up autopay can help prevent late fees and interest charges (if you pay in full). If you happen to spend on an infrequently used card that doesn’t have autopay set up (maybe there’s a temporary spending category you used that month, for example), it can be easy to let a due date slip by. Or you can miss the due date for an annual fee on a card in the sock drawer.
Not getting approval on new applications
Are you seeing the latest, six-figure sign-up bonuses and just itching to apply? But worried you won’t get approved? Or actually do apply, but are denied for “too many recent inquiries” or similar reasons?
If you’re getting denied for new cards, then the banks might think you already have enough credit either with them or in total. And some issuers, like Amex for example, have a limit on how many credit cards you can have. Once you’re at their limit, you’ll have to close a card before being approved for a new one.
In an ideal world, we all would be approved for every card we want, but unfortunately the banks see it as a risk to extend too much credit to one person.
You carry balances on some cards, and cards with no balances tempt you to spend
Carrying a balance should be avoided if at all possible, but it’s even more of a no-no with your travel rewards cards. Rewards cards typically have higher interest rates compared to non-rewards credit cards.
If you’re at a point where you’re consistently charging more than you can pay off when the bill comes due, it might be time to analyze your budget and reduce your credit card usage. I’m not saying to cut out the miles and points cards completely or start using debit cards, but having less credit availability could help if you’re prone to overspending.
Banks have closed your cards due to inactivity
Maybe you’ve opened cards, completed the minimum spending requirements to get the sign-up bonuses and then let the cards sit in your sock drawer for months on end. Some banks will close your account after a certain amount of time with no activity. Some issuers may notify you that your card will be closed by a certain date due to inactivity, giving you a chance to use it or proactively close it on your own. Others will not notify you.
A card inactivity closure can cause your credit score to go down, especially if it’s an older card that was boosting your average age of accounts. And it may cause your credit utilization to go up, which can also negatively impact your credit score.
But if the card has no use, you might as well proactively close it and not give the issuer a chance to do so later. Then you no longer need to keep up with it and possibly miss catching fraudulent use or an annual fee due. Another reason to close it is so that you can potentially reapply again in the future to receive another sign-up bonus (bank rules vary).
Bottom line
One of the most important methods to maximizing your miles and points earned is by opening new credit cards. Eagerness in obtaining all of the best cards is understandable. While there’s no definitive answer regarding just how many credit cards is too many, keep these signs in mind to help determine the answer for your personal situation.
If you find yourself experiencing some of these issues, it may be time to put the brakes on new cards and maybe even close some unused ones.
