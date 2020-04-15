5 easy strategies to save money on food delivery and takeout
We can probably all agree we’re living in very unprecedented times.
From travel to hospitality and everything in between, nearly every industry has been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.
Restaurants have been hit particularly hard by the outbreak, as dining rooms and seating areas have been forced to close. While many restaurants shut down in response, others pivoted to offering takeout and delivery to stay afloat. If you’re able to, ordering food from local restaurants is a great way to support small businesses during this challenging moment. Thankfully, there are ways you can save money on food delivery and takeout at the same time you’re supporting local businesses.
Uber Eats adds new features
Today, Uber announced it’s adding a new feature to the Uber Eats platform that’s sure to make ordering food even easier for many people. Previously, Uber Eats was only available through smartphone apps or an internet browser. But now, users in New York City and Miami can call 1-833-USE-UBER (1-833-873-8237) to get food from their favorite restaurants on Uber Eats. The service is available from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., seven days a week for both pick-up and delivery.
People are encouraged to stay at home and use the contactless delivery feature to receive meals safely whenever possible.
After dialing the number, you’ll be paired with a live team member who will confirm your meal request from your desired restaurant, as well as an upfront price quote using the same technology that powers Uber Eats delivery.
“As people, and older adults in particular, continue to stay at home, we built this feature to bring the food you love safely to your doorstep [with] a live conversation and ease of use,” Jenn Boldt, general manager of Uber Eats, said in a statement.
The company plans to quickly roll out the feature to other cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and the suburbs of New York. It’s also planning to expand to everywhere Uber Eats operates in New Jersey, Arizona and Florida, although the company did not have a specific timeline for any of these cities and areas.
And on Thursday, April 16, Uber Eats is launching Eats Pass, a $9.99 monthly delivery subscription. With it, you’ll receive unlimited free delivery and can save up to 5% on all orders over $15. You can still apply promotions for even more discounts, too. The first month is free.
Uber is also donating $1 for every new Eats Pass subscriber to the Restaurant Employee Relief fund, so know that your dollars are going even further.
In light of that news, we rounded up some of our tried-and-true ways to save money on all of your delivery and takeout orders, no matter where you are in the country.
Take advantage of dining credits on your cards
The Platinum Card® from American Express
Food delivery benefits: Cardholders of the Amex Platinum card receive $15 monthly Uber credits (with a $20 bonus in December), but these credits don’t just apply to Uber rides — they apply to Uber Eats, too. That means you can put your monthly credits toward a discount on Uber Eats pick-up and delivery orders. With this recent news from Uber, there’s never been a better time to put these credits to use.
Welcome offer: You can earn 60,000 bonus points after you make $5,000 in purchases in the first three months of card membership (you may be eligible for up to a 100,000-point bonus offer using the CardMatch tool). Those 60,000 points are worth $1,200 according to TPG’s latest valuations.
Annual fee: $550 (see rates and fees)
American Express® Gold Card
Food delivery benefits: If you’re an Amex Gold cardholder, you’ll receive up to $120 in annual dining statement credits. Those credits are distributed monthly, so you’ll get $10 each month to use at restaurants such as The Cheesecake Factory, Ruth’s Chris Steak House and some Shake Shack locations. The credit also works with Seamless and Grubhub orders on both pick-up and delivery.
Welcome offer: You can earn 35,000 Membership Rewards points after you spend $4,000 on your new card in your first three months of card membership, worth $700 according to our valuations.
Annual fee: $250 (see rates and fees)
Chase Sapphire Reserve
Food delivery benefits: The Chase Sapphire Reserve now gives cardholders a $60 DoorDash credit for 2020, and another $60 credit in 2021. You’ll automatically receive a statement credit whenever you make an eligible purchase, up to the $60 cap. Better yet, the credit is an added savings on top of the 3x bonus points you’ll earn thanks to the card’s dining bonus category. In fact, through May 31, you can actually earn 5x points on DoorDash charges via the Sapphire Reserve!
The card also comes with a year of free DashPass, which can save you money on DoorDash orders.
Welcome offer: You can earn 50,000 points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months, worth $1,000 according to TPG’s most recent valuations.
Annual fee: $550
Use credit card offers
Credit card issuers such as American Express and Chase typically offer cash back or bonus points-earning opportunities for cardholders. They vary from person to person, depending on the card you have and your spending habits. But it’s not uncommon to save money (or earn bonus points) on your favorite restaurants by using these offers.
For example, we’ve seen recent Amex Offers such as spending $10 on dining to get $10 back, or receiving bonus points for purchases at California Pizza Kitchen.
It’s always worth a quick check on all of your cards to see if you’re eligible for any additional savings or bonus points to restaurants that you might want to order from anyway.
Look for promo codes
Even if you don’t have any of the aforementioned cards or valuable credit card offers, all is not lost. Many popular delivery platforms offer promotional codes or delivery credits. New users can almost always get a discount on their first few orders by using a promo or referral code to sign-up for a service. For example, DoorDash offers $15 off for new referred users — $5 off each of the first three orders. Uber Eats is offering $7 off the first order for referred new customers.
We’ve recently seen Seamless and Uber Eats offer $10 off a $30 purchase between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. daily in support of local businesses, with no code needed. Pay attention to your emails and run some basic promo code searches online. While these codes are often targeted, we’ve recently seen $0 delivery fee promotions and discounts on larger orders, such as 30% off an Uber Eats order of $50 or more.
Sign up for subscriptions
The new Uber Eats subscription isn’t the only way frequent users can save even more money on food delivery.
For example, Seamless offers a program called Seamless+. For $9.99 a month, you’ll get 10% cash back for every $100 you spend, as well as unlimited free delivery from eligible restaurants. Participating restaurants will have an S+ next to their names on the app or website. If you need help, you can speak directly with a Seamless+ Elite Care representative.
Postmates also offers a $9.99 per month (or $99.99 per year) service called Postmates Unlimited. With it, you’ll receive free delivery on orders over $12. You’ll also get special offers just for members, and access to exclusive giveaways and events.
And DashPass, DoorDash’s subscription service, also offers subscribers free deliveries on orders of $15 or more, like the Eats Pass. Similar to its competitors, it costs $9.99 per month — but if you’re a Chase cardholder, you might be able to get it for free.
Both the Chase Sapphire Reserve® and Chase Sapphire Preferred® Card offer free DashPass for at least one year. The Chase Freedom® and Chase Freedom Unlimited® cards will get you three months for free and then a 50% discount for at least one year. You’ll also be eligible for that latter offer with the Chase Freedom® Student Credit Card, along with Chase Slate®.
Check for the best price
If you’re really trying to bargain hunt, do yourself a favor and take some time to compare prices across platforms. It’s more time-consuming, but when every dollar counts, you could really find yourself saving quite a bit of cash.
As TPG’s loyalty and engagement editor Richard Kerr pointed out, menu prices can vary from platform to platform, as can delivery fees and additional costs. If your desired restaurant is available on a handful of platforms, we’d definitely recommend comparing the final all-in price on all of them before you confirm your order to make sure you’re getting the best available price.
In fact, to get the absolute lowest price, we found that you’re better off ordering from the restaurant directly. In our study, platforms were, on average, 22% more expensive than ordering directly from the restaurant for table service or take out.
This math can of course change if you have promo codes or credit card offers to use. You’ll want to use all the tools in your toolbox to get the price of take-out and food delivery as low as you can.
