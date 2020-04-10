Earn 5x on takeout and delivery through May with these Chase partnerships
Chase has enhanced earning structures across its Chase Sapphire and Freedom cards to include 5x on DoorDash and Tock takeout and delivery services. Starting April 10, 2020, through May 31, 2020, cardholders can earn 5x on up to $500 in combined purchases made with the two on-demand food services.
With the $500 cap, you can earn up to 2,500 points with this offer — worth $50 if you have a Chase Sapphire Preferred Card or Chase Sapphire Reserve (according to TPG valuations) or $25 if you have the Chase Freedom or Chase Freedom Unlimited. It’s not a lucrative offer, but it can provide some solid savings. You can check out the full terms of the offer on Chase’s website.
Keep in mind that Chase cardholders already receive benefits with DoorDash that can be used in conjunction with this new offer:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred — Cardholders receive a minimum of one free year of DashPass membership, which includes free delivery and reduced service fees on eligible orders.
- Chase Sapphire Reserve — Cardholders receive $60 in annual credits in 2020 and 2021, plus a minimum of one free year of DashPass membership.
- Chase Freedom and Chase Freedom Unlimited — Cardholders receive three months of complimentary DashPass membership and an additional nine months of half-priced membership.
Bottom line
While I’ve been trying to cook more frequently while at home, DoorDash has been my personal go-to delivery service when I need a break from cooking. I have a Chase Sapphire Preferred, which gives me free DashPass, and it’s nice that I’ll now be able to earn 5x on those purchases as well through the end of May.
