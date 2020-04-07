Take a trip around the country with these famous foods delivered straight to your door
If you plan your trips around where you’re eating, well, welcome to the club.
While we might not be traveling for the foreseeable future since we’re all practicing social distancing in an effort to flatten the curve, all is not lost. There are plenty of ways you can explore the world from the comfort of your own home — and you can also use this time to plan your next trip.
But if you had a spring break to Florida planned and you’re craving key lime pie, or perhaps you’ve had an appetite for classic barbecue ever since you canceled your Texas getaway, we’ve got you covered. After all, if you can’t bring yourself to vacation, might as well bring the vacation to you, right?
Here’s how you can enjoy local delicacies from your dining room table (or sofa — this is a judgement-free zone).
New York
New York is now at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak in the U.S. Restaurants and bars have been ordered to shut down across the state, and are only allowed to remain open for delivery and takeout. With the hospitality industry reeling, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite local businesses.
To that end, a ton of New York City’s most popular restaurants are offering food delivery — no matter where in the world you are.
Ess-A-Bagel
This is one of New York’s premier bagel spots. Lines regularly wrap around the block on any given weekend, as their bagels, lox and cream cheese are legendary.
They’re offering a bunch of packages, ranging from plain bagels to bagels, spreads, lox and more to spice up your weekend brunch routine. Prices range from $52 to $139. The best part? Shipping is free.
Russ and Daughters
If you don’t make it to Russ and Daughters during your trip to New York City, did you really go to New York City? The answer is no. Stock up on a New York-style brunch for $169, complete with lox, cream cheese, bagels, coffee and the restaurant’s famous chocolate babka. Shipping is free and available nationwide within the continental U.S. You can ship to Hawaii and Alaska for an additional $35.
DiFara Pizza
This is arguably as good as New York pizza gets — and that’s when you know it’s good. While you’ll typically have to wait around an hour for one of these pies in person, you can get one of their classic Neapolitan or Sicilian pies delivered straight to your door.
Word to the wise: Get more than you think you’ll eat, and save the rest for later. Trust us, you’ll want as much as you can get your hands on. Prices range from $89 for a two-pack of Neapolitan pies to $149 for a two-pack of extra-large Sicilian pies. The best part? Shipping is free and nationwide (excluding Alaska and Hawaii).To ship to Alaska and Hawaii, you’ll need to pay an additional $35.
Katz’s Deli
Now you can really have what she’s having. New York icon Katz’s Deli is shipping their salami, pastrami and corned beef anywhere in the U.S. Whether you’re in the mood for a reuben package or just some pulled pastrami by the pound, this is the best way to get a taste of New York City.
Katz’s offers free two-day shipping to the entire country on orders over $100.
Louisiana
Dreaming of a trip to New Orleans? Until we get the green light to travel again, you can experience an iconic dish from the Big Easy without leaving home: a deli sandwich that originated with Sicilian immigrants who came to New Orleans as early as the late 19th-century.
Central Grocery muffulettas
Central Grocery has been a staple of New Orleans since it opened in 1906, and is home to the famous muffuletta sandwich. Your taste buds will thank you for this one: It’s made of salami, ham, provolone and a famous olive spread.
Prices start at $109 for a two-pack, which serves six to eight people. You can also just order jars of the olive spread from $44 — because yes, it’s just that good. You can have Central Grocery orders delivered to your house for free anywhere in the continental U.S. To ship to Hawaii or Alaska, you’ll need to pay an additional $35 for overnight shipping.
Florida
Take a trip to the Sunshine State with the bright, tangy flavors of a key lime pie. Specifically, this order is going to transport you to the namesake Keys.
Kermit’s Key West Key Lime Shoppe
Key lime pies like the kind you’ll find at the citrus-colored Kermit’s are few and far between. Thankfully, this famous Key West bakery is now shipping all over the country. So sit back, relax, play Jimmy Buffet and enjoy.
One key lime pie will cost you, though: Prices start at $79 for either the signature key lime pie or strawberry key lime pie. Shipping is free within the lower 48 states. They cannot ship to Alaska or Hawaii.
California
Chowder and matzah ball soup may not be the first things that come to mind when you’re thinking of a future trip to California. But you can still experience some of the best-loved restaurants in Los Angeles and San Francisco just by placing an order.
Boudin Bakery
Famous for their sourdough bread, Boudin Bakery is selling their classic San Francisco Sourdough Sampler and a four-pack of classic clam chowder and bread bowl. Bring some of California’s best to your home in just a few short days. Shipping is free within the continental U.S., and an additional $35 to Hawaii and Alaska.
Wexler’s Deli
Wexler’s made a splash in the Los Angeles dining scene, and now you can bring its smoked fish and pastrami straight to your door. Whether you’re just looking for some old-school matzah ball soup or smoked sturgeon, or you want to go all out with Jimmy Kimmel’s deli favorites, there’s something for everyone here. Trust us, your taste buds will thank you.
Prices start at just $27, although your order needs to be at least $60. Shipping costs $30 within the continental United States. An additional $20 fee for two-day shipping (or $35 for overnight shipping) will apply to orders to Hawaii or Alaska.
Texas
If your travel plans will take you south after life returns to normal, whet your appetite with an order of Texas-style barbecue, because you deserve a slow-cooked brisket in your life.
Louie Mueller Barbecue
Order up some colossal “dino” beef ribs, legendary Texas brisket or even a chopped brisket sandwich kit from this Taylor, Texas joint 40 minutes from Austin. Other mouth-watering options include pork baby back ribs and jalapeño beef sausage.
Prices start at $99, and it includes free shipping within the continental U.S. An additional $20 fee will apply for two-day shipping, or $35 for overnight shipping.
Illinois
All you have to do is close your eyes, take a bite of a deep dish pie and voila: You’re practically in Chicago.
Lou Malnati’s
Got a hankering for a deep dish pizza? Us, too. Lou Malnati’s is one of Chicago’s most famous — and arguably one of its best — pizza joints. You can order up one of their “pizza packs” complete with anywhere from two to six deep dish pizzas.
Prices start at $65.99 for a pack of two, and shipping is included within the continental United States. If you want to ship to Hawaii, Alaska or Puerto Rico, your package will cost an additional $30.
Bottom line
These are just a few of the restaurants, bakeries and delis shipping their famous dishes around the country, but it’s a great place to start if you’re craving a little taste of your favorite destinations. The prices aren’t cheap though, so be sure to use a credit card that will earn you bonus points on food delivery services.
Our top picks are the Chase Sapphire Reserve (3x), American Express® Gold Card (4x) and Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card (4% cash back).
That way, your miniature home vacation is putting you one step closer to your next, real-life adventure.
Featured photo by Melina Mara/The Washington Post/Getty Images.
