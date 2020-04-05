You can enjoy 7 of New York’s hottest restaurants from the comfort of your home right now
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
New York City, home to TPG HQ and a favorite destination for many travelers, has become the epicenter of the novel coronavirus outbreak in the U.S.
On March 16, Governor Andrew Cuomo ordered all restaurants and bars in the state to shut down their dining rooms — a massive blow to the hospitality industry. Many of them quickly pivoted and seized the opportunity to offer pickup and delivery services to keep their doors open for as long as possible.
For more TPG news delivered each morning to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter.
The silver lining is that many of these restaurants are some of the hardest spots to book in town, and have not offered delivery or pickup options … until now.
While the situation is temporary and is changing quickly, ordering pick up or delivery from one of these restaurants is a great way to support local businesses while enjoying award-winning fare you might not otherwise be able to try.
You may also be able to take advantage of valuable credit card perks to save money on your order.
If you have the Chase Sapphire Reserve in your wallet, for example, you have up to $60 in statement credits for 2020 from DoorDash, a popular food delivery platform available in New York City. A handful of these restaurants are available through DoorDash, so there’s never been a better time to use this perk. Although DoorDash owns Caviar, the statements do not apply to Caviar orders, Chase confirmed to TPG.
Additionally, if you have the American Express® Gold Card, you can use your $10 monthly statement credits (up to $120 every year) on Grubhub and Seamless orders. If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express, you can use your monthly Uber credit on Uber Eats orders.
Related: American Express Gold Card review
Either way, these are seven world-class restaurants you can now experience from the comfort of your home or apartment.
Minetta Tavern
View this post on Instagram
You go to Minetta Tavern for a lot of things, but specifically the Black Label Burger with caramelized onions and a side of fries. Now, you can eat it in your sweatpants while watching “Tiger King.” Minetta’s pickup and delivery menu, including wines, beers and spirits, is available from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. from Sunday to Thursday, and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, according to Instagram. Order on Caviar and DoorDash.
Carbone
I’ll probably never stop talking about the spicy rigatoni from Carbone — and once you have it, you’ll understand why.
On March 14, Major Food Group, who owns and operates Carbone, announced that all restaurants would be available for delivery. At this time, however, only Carbone and Parm‘s Upper West Side and Mulberry Street locations are still dishing up takeout. You can find Carbone on Caviar and DoorDash, and Parm is available on Caviar, DoorDash, Postmates, Uber Eats, Seamless and Grubhub.
It’s worth noting that Carbone is immensely popular, and there have been reports of overcrowding on the surrounding sidewalks. We reached out to Major Food Group to see how they’re managing the situation, but did not hear back by time of publication. If you do decide to order, just proceed with caution and stick with delivery.
Rao’s
There are hard-to-get-into restaurants, and then there’s Rao’s. There are no reservations here, just table assignments that have been decided for decades. If you’re lucky enough to have a table, you can dine there on your designated night. If you can’t make it for whatever reason, you can give it to family and friends or donate to charity.
Now, though, you may be able to order a prix fixe meal for two from Rao’s by joining a waitlist via direct message on Instagram. Bottom line: This is a big deal.
Rezdôra
View this post on Instagram
Rezdôra has quickly emerged of one of New York City’s top Italian spots since it opened in May of last year, and its tables usually book a month in advance within seconds. The good news, though, is that they’ll deliver their famous burrata, stzrozzapreti, anolini di parma and more straight to your apartment via Caviar, according to Eater. You can opt for pickup, as well, or order cook-at-home dishes like lasagna Bolognese through their website.
Related: The best cards to use for food delivery services
Bohemian
Bohemian is another nearly impossible spot to get into. Under normal circumstances, you can’t even find their phone number. To get a reservation, you’ll need a referral. Like we said: impossible. For the first time ever, this upscale Japanese izakaya spot is available for delivery on Caviar and DoorDash. Order the namesake sushi roll (squid, salmon, yellowfin tuna, sea bream and scallop with salmon roe), the Wagyu beef roll and a Noho Sling.
Emilio’s Ballato
Emilio’s Ballato is home to some of the best chicken parmesan in New York City. Right now, you can order their classic pastas and, of course, chicken parmesan, for pickup, according to The Infatuation. Call 212-274-8881 to place your order.
Lucali
View this post on Instagram
Lucali is *finally* taking orders over the phone. Eater reported that you no longer have to show up hours before the Brooklyn pizzeria opens to put your name on a list for a table or to-go order. So, stop what you’re doing, call 718-858-4086 and order now. It’s one of the best (if not the best) pizza spots in New York City.
Featured photo by Michael Berman/Getty Images.
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.