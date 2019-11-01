Targeted Amex offer: Spend $10 on dining, get $10 back
From now until Nov. 30, American Express cardholders can earn a one-time $10 statement credit after spending $10 in the dining category at businesses marked on Amex’s Shop Small Map.
In order to be eligible for the statement credit, users must enroll in the offer prior to spending and the $10 must be spent in one transaction. Additionally, both card holders and Authorized Users are eligible for this offer, however, there is a limit of one statement credit per cardmember. Note that this offer may not work if you use a mobile wallet so be sure to put it on your physical card to ensure you get credit.
TPG Points and Miles Editor, Nick Ewen, saw the offer on his Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express.
For those who already do their best to shop small, kudos to you. For those looking for a reason to start, Amex shared that for every $1 spent at a small-business, an average of .67¢ stays in the community. Now you’ve got two specific reasons to do so this month: money back to you and the community.
Featured photo courtesy of gpointstudio/Shutterstock.
