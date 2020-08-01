An introduction to the Radisson Rewards hotel program
Radisson is a great hotel option, especially if you are a frequent traveler to Northern Europe, where accommodation options can be very expensive. Radisson Rewards is the loyalty program of the Radisson hotel group, which has more than 1,000 properties worldwide. The program’s brands cover the following:
- Radisson
- Radisson Blu
- Radisson Collection
- Radisson Red
- Country Inn & Suites by Radisson
- Park Plaza
- Park Inn by Radisson
Elite Status
There are four different status tiers in the loyalty program:
- Club — The base level, which provides points for room stays, 5% discount on food and beverages and the ability to redeem points toward free hotel nights.
- Silver — Requires nine nights/six stays in a year. This also provides more points per dollar, 10% discount on food and beverage as well as early check-in, late checkout and a complimentary room upgrade where available.
- Gold — Requires 30 nights/20 stays. This provides all of the Silver benefits, plus additional points per night, 15% discount on food and beverages, and a ‘welcome gift’.
- Platinum — Requires 60 nights/30 stays. This has all of the Gold benefits plus additional points per night and a huge 20% discount on food and beverage, as well as free breakfast and a dedicated 24/7 member services line.
Earning Points
You will earn points for hotel stays within the group, as with other hotel loyalty programs.
You can also purchase points directly from the program, up to 40,000 each year.
Redeeming Points
Radisson Group doesn’t have the aspirational properties that other chains like Marriott Bonvoy have, although there are some excellent luxury properties within the program like The May Fair hotel in London.
Each property in the program is given a category number for redemptions from Category 1 up to Category 7, based on the quality of the accommodation provided. Category 1 redemptions are 9,000 points per night for a standard room, although these are likely to be very basic properties in potentially undesirably locations. The highest Category, Category 7 requires 70,000 points per night for a standard room with 105,000 points per night for a premium room.
Featured image by Radisson Blu Resort Fiji
