Your complete guide to earning Radisson Rewards points
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Radisson Rewards is one of those rewards programs that flies under most people’s radar. It made a big splash about eight years ago with its Big Win promotion, where booking one paid night earned you 50,000 points. At the time, this was enough for a free night at a top-tier Radisson hotel. The award chart has since been devalued but Radisson Rewards remains one of the most underrated hotel loyalty programs out there. Between its generous point-earning structure and powerhouse credit card, Radisson makes it incredibly easy to earn points for free nights.
Many people are skeptical about Radisson Rewards because they don’t have the most aspirational properties stateside. You may come across a suburban Country Inn & Suites or an airport Radisson on occasion, but not many properties worth saving up points for…until you look abroad. Radisson Rewards has over 1,100 hotels worldwide, with lots of luxury options in high-end markets like Paris, London, Mauritius and the Maldives.
Get the latest points, miles and travel news by signing up for TPG’s free daily newsletter.
In This Post
Earn points by staying at Radisson hotels
Radisson Rewards is one of the most generous hotel rewards programs when it comes to earning points. Radisson members earn 20-35 points per $1 spent, depending on status tier, plus up to a 10% bonus when booking through the app or website.
- Club – 20 points per $1 spent
- Silver -– 22 points per $1 spent
- Gold – 25 points per $1 spent
- Platinum – 35 points per $1 spent
With earning rates this high, you’d expect free nights to be unattainable, but that’s not the case. A free night in a standard room ranges from 9,000-70,000 points per night. As a non-elite Radisson Club member, you would need to spend just $450-$3,500 on hotel stays to earn a free night.
If you have Radisson Gold status from the Radisson Rewards Premier Visa Signature Card, those numbers drop down to just $360-$2,800. Pay for your Radisson stays with the card, earning 10 points per $1 and you’ll have enough points for a free night after just $257-$2,000 worth of spending.
That’s incredibly generous compared to a popular program like World of Hyatt, where you’d have to spend $1,000-8,000 to earn a free night (before even factoring in peak and off-peak pricing, which will go into effect next year). Granted, Hyatt does have a bigger footprint stateside with more upscale brands, but internationally Radisson has some pretty noteworthy properties that will make you want to save up for a free night or two.
Related: The Radisson Blu Maldives finally opens after a 7-year delay
Radisson promotions
While the days of 50,000-point bonuses are long gone, you can earn 5,000 Radisson points per stay through the end of the year. This promotion is valid on paid stays as well as award nights and Points + Cash bookings.
Additionally, Radisson Rewards members can earn 3,000 bonus points by booking your first two-night Radisson stay through the mobile app. You can earn this bonus once and it gets you about a third of the way to a free award night.
Related: 23 promotions that will make your next hotel stay more rewarding
Earn Radisson points with a credit card
The Radisson-branded credit cards are among the most underrated hotel rewards cards out there. Just like Radisson Rewards makes it incredibly easy to earn free nights, the cobranded credit cards offer generous rewards.
Radisson Rewards Premier Visa Signature® Card
Annual fee: $75
Sign-up bonus: Earn 50,000 points after your first purchase plus 35,000 points after spending $2,500 on your card within the first 90 days
Earning rates: 10 points per $1 spent at Radisson hotels; 5 points per $1 everywhere else
Elite status: Radisson Rewards Gold status
Other benefits: Earn a free night for each $10,000 spent, up to $30,000 (valid at any Radisson property in the U.S.); earn 40,000 bonus points each year when you renew your card
Radisson Rewards Visa® Card
Annual fee: $0
Sign-up bonus: Earn 30,000 bonus points after you spend $1,000 on your card within the first 90 days
Earning rates: 3 points per $1 spent at Radisson hotels; 1 point per $1 everywhere else
Elite status: Radisson Rewards Silver status
Other benefits: Earn a free night for each $10,000 spent, up to $30,000 (valid at any Radisson in the U.S.)
The information for the Radisson Rewards Premier and Radisson Rewards Visa Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Transfer Radisson points between accounts
Club Carlson is the only major hotel reward program that doesn’t have a transferable currency partner. While UK-based Amex cardholders can transfer Membership Rewards to Radisson Rewards, there is no such option available in the U.S. That’s probably a good thing since an abundance of points on the market often spells a devaluation.
While Radisson doesn’t have a transfer partnership with a major bank, you can still transfer up to 80,000 Radisson Rewards points between accounts free of charge. This isn’t even restricted to members of the same household, if you have elite status. If you don’t have status, you can still transfer points to a member of your household. The only stipulation is that both of you must be Radisson Rewards members for at least 30 days prior to initiating a transfer.
In this case, both Radisson requires both accounts to be open for at least one year and the addresses must not have been updated within 30 days before the transfer request.
Related: The 9 transfer partners I hope Amex and Chase add this year
Radisson Rewards for business
Radisson Rewards offers a separate loyalty program for small businesses, meeting planners and travel agents. Through Radisson Rewards for Business, you can earn 5 points per $1 spent on meeting and event bookings and 10 points per $1 on hotel reservations. Members also qualify for up to 10% off and Silver elite status after just three stays rather than six.
If you regularly book conferences at the company you work for or are planning a wedding, Radisson Rewards for Business can help you maximize your point earnings on necessary expenses.
Earn Radisson points with retail partners
Radisson Rewards has a few retail partners that offer bonus points when you order wine, flowers or shop in-store. Some of these bonuses are pretty lucrative, even offering enough points for an award night.
Wine partners
Many airlines and hotels have partnered with wine clubs to offer lucrative bonuses. Radisson is no exception. You can earn 5,000 Radisson points (enough for a Category 1-3 Points + Cash award) on your first Vinesse Wines order. You’ll then earn 5 points per $1 spent after that.
Retail
If you find yourself shopping at a Bicester Village shopping center, you can earn up to 10x Radisson points on your purchases. You can find Bicester Village locations in 11 European cities and China. All you have to do is take your receipts to the on-site Village customer service center and you’ll get 10 points for every Euro or 10 points per 10 yuan spent.
Related: The best credit cards for buying clothes
Flowers
Whether you’re ordering flowers for a special occasion or just to brighten up your home during quarantine, there are lots of points and miles incentives for buying flowers. Radisson Rewards is one of them, offering 1,500 points per order through FTD.
Earn Radisson points on rental cars
Radisson Rewards partners with several major rental car companies to offer points when you rent a car. The best deal on short rentals is from Europcar, which offers up to 1,800 Radisson Rewards points per rental. On rentals of 3-5 days, Alamo and National are your best bet with 300 Radisson points per day.
- Alamo – 300 Radisson Rewards points per rental day
- Avis – 750 Radisson points per rental and up to 25% off the base rate
- Budget – 750 Radisson points per rental, plus up to 25% off the base rate
- Enterprise – 300 Radisson Rewards points per rental day in Europe
- Europcar – Up to 1,800 Radisson Rewards points per rental
- National – 300 Radisson Rewards points per rental day and up to 25% off.
- Sixt – 750 Radisson points per car rental worldwide, plus up to 15% off. Radisson Rewards Gold members get a free upgrade, based on availability.
Related: Current car rental promotions that will save you money
Buy points
I don’t recommend buying Radisson points unless you need them fast for an award and there are no other options. Radisson sells points in 1,000 increments and you can buy up to 80,000 points per year. TPG values Radisson Rewards points at 0.4 cents each while buying them will cost you 0.7 cents per point. Because of how easy it is to earn Radisson points and the disparity between cost vs. value, I wouldn’t buy them unless you’re purchasing them in small quantities and getting more value than you’re paying for.
Bottom line
Radisson Rewards is worth looking into if you’re looking for a hotel loyalty program that makes earning points and free nights incredibly easy. While it does not have transfer partnerships or offer the ability to earn points through dining rewards and shopping portals, it pays out lots of points on paid stays and credit card spending. So it’s ideal for even the most occasional traveler since even a single strategically booked hotel stay could result in enough points for a free night.
Featured photo of the Radisson Fiji courtesy of Radisson
Sign-up Successful!
Welcome to The Points Guy!
WELCOME OFFER: 60,000 Points
TPG'S BONUS VALUATION*: $1,200
CARD HIGHLIGHTS: 2X points on all travel and dining, points transferrable to over a dozen travel partners
*Bonus value is an estimated value calculated by TPG and not the card issuer. View our latest valuations here.
- Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's $750 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®
- 2X points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide & 1 point per dollar spent on all other purchases.
- Get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards. For example, 60,000 points are worth $750 toward travel
- Get unlimited deliveries with a $0 delivery fee and reduced service fees on orders over $12 for a minimum of one year on qualifying food purchases with DashPass, DoorDash's subscription service. Activate by 12/31/21.
- Earn 5X points on Lyft rides through March 2022. That’s 3X points in addition to the 2X points you already earn on travel.
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.