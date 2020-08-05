TPG’s guide to car rental promotions that will save you money
With cruising and air travel out of the picture, more people are hitting the road this summer than ever. There are lots of incredible places to visit in your own backyard and renting a car is a great way to travel safely during the pandemic.
The great news is that nearly every major car rental company offers tons of great incentives for your next booking. We’re talking waived young driver fees, discounts topping 35%, bonus airline mile promotions, travel credits and more. You don’t have to bounce from one car rental website to the next either – we’ve compiled all the great car rental promotions and discount codes right here.
In This Post
Avis promotions and coupon codes
Avis has a huge line-up of discounts and promotional offers. In fact, there are so many that we decided to break them down into categories. You can save up to 30% on summer rentals or opt for cash discounts based on your total rental price. If you’re feeling generous, you can even take advantage of Avis’ partnership with several non-profit organizations that allow you to save money while supporting a great cause.
Avis is currently disinfecting all vehicles using EPA-certified disinfectants and minimizing contact during check-in and vehicle return.
Avis discount promotions
Avis is currently offering three discount promotions on car rental. The best deal is the 30% off promo on summer rentals. The catch is that you need to make a prepaid reservation. There’s no promo code for this promotion — simply search for a vehicle on the Avis website and choose the “Pay Now” option on the search result page.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 30% off summer rates with Pay Now
|Summer
|None
|Up to 10% off the base rate of 28 days or more
|Dec. 31, 2020
|A538100
|Up to 15% off rentals of 5 days or more
|Aug. 31, 2020
|S018500
Cash discounts
While Avis’ 30% summer discount is pretty substantial, you may find further savings by combining this promo with additional promo codes. At the moment, Avis is offering an extra $10 – $75 off, depending on your rental period.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|$10 off when you spend $100
|Sept. 30, 2020
|MUWA017
|$15 off when you spend $125
|Sept. 30, 2020
|MUWA018
|$25 off when you spend $175
|Sept. 30, 2020
|MUWA024
|$75 off when you spend $600
|Sept. 30, 2020
|MUWA012
I ran a test search for each of these discount codes and not only was the relevant cash discount applied each time, but I was given the option to save more by choosing the Pay Now rate. Just keep in mind that the discount applies to the base rate. So if you want to take advantage of the $25 off coupon code, for example, your car rental cost needs to total $175 before taxes and fees.
Membership discounts and promotions
Avis offers several membership-based discounts, including AARP and Amazon. That’s right — if you have an Amazon account, you can get up to 30% off on your Avis rental, plus another 10% bonus in the form of an Amazon gift card.
Avis also offers discounts for members of the military and is temporarily waiving young driver fees for those aged 21-24.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 30% off for AARP members
|N/A
|A359807
|Up to 30% off plus 10% back in the form of an Amazon gift card
|N/A
|Log in to your Amazon account via the promo page
|Up to 25% off for military members
|N/A
|T765700
|Waived underage car rental fee for drivers aged 21-24
|Aug. 31, 2020
|N/A
Charitable promotions
What’s better than saving on car rentals? Supporting a great cause while you’re doing it. Avis partners with both the Make-A-Wish Foundation and Susan G. Komen to offer 25% off base rates along with a donation to each cause. Just remember to use the corresponding promo code.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 25% off base rate + 10% donation to Make-A-Wish
|N/A
|H749900
|Up to 25% off base rate + 5% donation to Susan G. Komen
|Dec. 31, 2020
|A349300
Budget promotions and coupon codes
Budget currently has more than a dozen car rental discount promotions and codes, including 35% off summer rentals. Like Avis, Budget partners with several non-profit organizations to offer savings and charitable donations.
Discount promotions
At 35% off, Budget offers one of the biggest car rental discounts out there. You’ll need to book a prepaid rate to qualify for this discount. Beyond summer 2020, you can save big on truck rentals and long-term rentals.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 35% off summer rates with Pay Now
|Summer
|None
|20% off truck rentals
|Dec. 31, 2020
|20DIS
|Up to 15% off rentals of 5 days or more
|Aug. 31, 2020
|D111800
|Up to 15% off monthly base rates (28 days or more)
|July 31, 2020
|B141500
|Up to 10% off the base rate
|Dec. 31, 2020
|B112100
B129500
Cash discounts
You can stack Budget’s 35% prepaid discount with a promo code to save even more on your car rental. Just remember that the discount applies to your pre-tax total.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|$10 off when you spend $100
|Sept. 30, 2020
|MUWZ065
|$25 off when you spend $175
|Sept. 30, 2020
|MUWZ066
On a test booking, I was able to get the price of a 3-day luxury car rental down from $194.94 to $150.45 by stacking these promotions.
Membership discounts and promotions
If you miss the cut-off for Budget’s summer discount promotion, you can save up to 30% year-round as an AARP member. The great thing about AARP is that despite being targeted toward senior citizens, anyone can join AARP regardless of age.
Veterans and current members of the military can skip the AARP membership fee and save up to 25% on Budget car rentals. Interestingly, Budget also offers discounts for union members. Meanwhile, drivers aged 21-24 get the underage driver fee waived through Aug. 31, 2020.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 30% off for AARP members
|N/A
|Y508501
|Up to 25% off for Union members
|N/A
|V816100
|Up to 25% off for military members
|N/A
|X612500
|Waived underage car rental fee for drivers aged 21-24
|Aug. 31, 2020
|None
Charitable promotions
Budget offers 25% off the base rate when you rent a car with one of these promo codes. The company also donates 5% to Alex’s Lemonade Stand or the Susan G. Komen foundation.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 25% off base rate + 5% donation to Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation
|Dec. 31, 2020
|S351600
|Up to 25% off base rate + 5% donation to Susan G. Komen
|Dec. 31, 2020
|R899700
Partner promotions
Not only can you save up to 30% on Budget car rental bookings, but you earn some interesting rewards. For example, Budget is offering four months of free Apple Music when you rent a car and opt-in to receive emails.
An individual Apple Music subscription costs $9.99, so this offer is worth up to $40. If you can find a cheap one-day rental, this could be worth doing just for the Apple Music subscription alone.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 30% off plus 750 Radisson Rewards points
|Sept. 15, 2020
|U106528
|Up to 30% off, plus 10% back via Amazon gift card
|N/A
|Log in to your Amazon account via the promo page
|Up to 25% off, plus 30% off tickets to Legoland
|March 31, 2021
|R533106
|Four months of free Apple Music after your next rental
|Dec. 31, 2020
|N/A
Dollar Rent A Car promotions and coupon codes
While Dollar Rent A Car isn’t offering the biggest percentage discounts on rental cars, the company’s rent-five-earn-two-free promo is pretty generous. You might also find value in some of the airline partnerships, some of which let you earn bonus miles and save on rental car bookings.
Discounts
With Dollar’s rent-five-earn-two promotion, you’ll earn enough points on five rentals to cover two free rentals in the fall.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Rent five days in the summer, earn two free days in the fall
|Sept. 1, 2020
|210236
|Save up to 15% off the base rate with Pay Now.
|Aug. 15, 2020
|N/A
|Up to 10% off weekday rentals
|Dec. 31, 2020
|101511
Membership and demographic discounts
In addition to the standard AAA discount, Dollar is offering savings to AICPA, Union Privilege and BJ’s Wholesale Club members. Discounts aren’t specified for the latter group, but it’s worth comparing rates with the other promotions to see if you can save a few bucks.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|10% off for AAA members
|N/A
|N/A
Partner promotions
Few of us are traveling right now, but if you’re saving up for a post-pandemic vacation, Dollar’s airline partnerships could be lucrative. For example, you can earn 2,500 LifeMiles on a one-day rental. TPG values these miles at $42.50, which could easily offset the cost of a rental.
On pricier rentals, you may be better off with the 10% discount that also awards 1,500 LifeMiles.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Save 10% and earn up to 1,500 LifeMiles on rentals of one day or longer in the Americas and Europe
|Dec. 31, 2020
|101397
|Save 10% and earn 1,200 Southwest Rapid Rewards points when renting a mid-size or large car
|Jan. 31, 2021
|100389
|Earn 150 Alaska miles per day on rentals of three days or longer
|Dec. 31, 2020
|100352
|Earn 2X Avianca LifeMiles in the Americas and Europe
|Dec. 31, 2020
|101398
|Earn 4X LifeMiles on 1-4 day rentals; 6X Lifemiles on rentals of 5 or more days.
|Dec. 31, 2020
|101142
|Earn up to 2,500 LifeMiles on rentals of one day or longer in the Americas and Europe
|Dec. 31, 2020
|101396
Enterprise promotions and coupon codes
Enterprise doesn’t offer much in the way of discounts and promotions. At the moment, CAA members get 10% off prepaid fuel along with a free car seat at airports, two free additional drivers and unlimited mileage.
While Enterprise isn’t waiving the young driver fee like competitors are, it is reducing the minimum age to 18 through Sept. 30, 2020.
Enterprise also partners with a few travel rewards programs, enabling you to earn points on car rentals:
- Earn 500 Hilton Honors points per qualifying rental
- Earn 50 Amtrak Guest Rewards per qualifying rental day
- 4 FlyingBlue miles per qualified Euro spent
Hertz promotions and coupon codes
Currently, Hertz is only offering rental discounts to travelers over 50, who get up to 20% off. That being said, Hertz Gold Plus members receive up to $250 in travel credits and earn double points this summer. Hertz is also jumping on the young driver bandwagon, waiving fees for drivers as young as 20.
Discounts and bonus points
Hertz’s $250 in travel credits work out great for long road trips and one-day rentals alike. Right now is not the time to be attending live events, so that portion of the credit won’t be particularly useful. However, the restaurant credit can come in handy if you’re hitting the road or even just supporting local restaurants during a staycation.
As for the double points promotion, keep in mind that it applies to Pay Later rates only.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Double points for Gold Plus Rewards members
|N/A
|Enter your Gold Plus Rewards member CDP
|Receive up to $250 in travel credits toward hotels, dining and events
|Sept. 22, 2020
|2201740
Membership and demographic-based promotions
Hertz’s partnership with AAA doesn’t result in any discounts, unfortunately, but you may find value in the added perks. If you’re between the age of 20-24, you won’t have to pay young driver fees through Aug. 31. Those over the age of 50 get 20% off the base rate, which is the best discount Hertz offers.
|Offer
|Valid through
|Promo code
|Up to 20% off the base rate for travelers over 50.
|N/A
|2007815
|AAA members get the additional driver fee waived, plus a free child safety seat and 50% off Sirius XM satellite radio.
|N/A
|AAA CDP
|Young renter fee waived for drivers aged 20 and up.
|Aug. 31, 2020
|N/A
National Car Rental
National isn’t very competitive with their current promotions. The company is offering $20 off weekend base rates on compact through full-size vehicles, minivans, SUV’s or convertibles. You must book a 3-day minimum to qualify for this deal.
Additionally, you can get $20 off the weekly base rate by booking a 5-day rental. This offer is valid on economy through full-size, premium and luxury vehicles, SUVs, minivans and pickup trucks. It’s not terribly exciting, but you should compare National’s rates with the other companies on this listing before writing them off completely.
Bottom line
Overall, Avis and Budget are offering some of the biggest rental car promotions and discounts. Regardless of how great these promotions seem, you should always shop around to find the best rate possible. While Budget offers 35% off on prepaid rentals this summer, their rates may be higher than Hertz, which isn’t offering any discount. So be sure to compare rates as well as discounts.
When you’re ready to book, be sure to go through a shopping portal and use a credit card that offers primary car rental coverage along with bonus points. The Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred Card are both great options since they earn 3x and 2x points per dollar spent, respectively.
Do your homework and check back on this page periodically for updated car rental discounts and promotions.
Featured photo by Getty Images
