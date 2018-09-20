This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Update: Some offers mentioned below are no longer available – View the current offers here – Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card
“Reader Questions” are answered twice a week by TPG Associate Editor Brendan Dorsey.
Free nights and extra perks at hotels are what any smart award traveler should strive for. But TPG reader Marisa wants to know if there’s another benefit that award nights may offer toward a hotel chain’s elite status…
Do award nights at hotels count towards earning status?TPG Reader Marisa
Earning elite status with a hotel chain is normally based on hitting either a minimum number of nights each year. Fortunately, unlike some of the airline elite programs, there’s usually no spend requirement. And while flights purchased with miles rarely count toward an airline’s elite status, those who stay at large hotel chains are in luck. Many of the major hotel chain loyalty programs do count award stays toward elite status.
In fact, as of the start of 2018, all of the big players will give you elite credit for your award stays. After a long wait, Hyatt finally added the benefit at the top of the year, while Marriott and SPG kept the perk even with the merger of their two loyalty programs. Other large players like Hilton and IHG also count award nights toward a member’s elite level.
Here’s a list of major hotel chains that give elite credits on award stays:
|Program
|Award Nights Count Toward Elite Status?
|Marriott/SPG Rewards
|Yes
|Hilton Honors
|Yes
|World of Hyatt
|Yes
|IHG Rewards Club
|Yes
|Choice Privileges
|Yes
|Wyndham Rewards
|Yes
|Best Western Rewards
|Yes
Now, hypothetically, you could earn elite status on a combination of paid and award nights, or even on award nights alone. However, another “free” or discounted way to earn status is by holding a hotel’s cobranded credit card. A few of these products, like the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express, even award a program’s top-tier elite status just by holding the card.
So if you’d prefer to simply take an easy shortcut to elite status, here are some of the best hotel credit cards and the complimentary status they offer:
- Best for Marriott/SPG — Complimentary Gold Status: Starwood Preferred Guest® American Express Luxury Card
- Best for Hilton — Complimentary Top-Tier Diamond Status: Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express
- Best for Hyatt — Complimentary Discoverist Status: The World of Hyatt Credit Card
- Best for IHG — Complimentary Platinum Elite Status: IHG Rewards Club Premier Credit Card
- Best for Hilton & Marriott — Complimentary Hilton Gold and Marriott Gold: The Platinum Card® From American Express
Additionally, on some of these cards you’ll earn credit toward elite status just by spending. For instance, the new World of Hyatt card earns two qualifying elite night credits for every $5,000 in spend. And on top of complimentary Marriott Gold status, the SPG Luxury card will get you up to the Platinum tier after putting $75,000 on the card in a calendar year.
So whether you want to make a mattress run for cheap or get closer to elite status while on a free vacation, using a mix of paid stays, award stays and cobranded hotel credit cards can help you keep or attain your desired rank within a hotel’s loyalty program. And if you’re trying to decide which hotel loyalty program is best for you, make sure to read our study on “The Best Hotel Rewards Programs of 2018.”
Thanks for the question, Marisa, and if you’re a TPG reader who’d like us to answer a question of your own, tweet us at @thepointsguy, message us on Facebook or email us at info@thepointsguy.com.
Featured image by Shutterstock.
Know before you go.
News and deals straight to your inbox every day.
This card is currently offering a welcome bonus of 150,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 in the first three months.
- Earn 150,000 Hilton Honors Bonus Points with the Hilton Honors Aspire Card from American Express after you use your new Card to make $4,000 in eligible purchases within the first 3 months of Card Membership. Plus, enjoy a free Weekend Night Reward within your first year and every year after renewal.
- Earn 14X Hilton Bonus Points when you make eligible purchases on your Card at participating hotels or resorts within the Hilton Portfolio.
- Earn 7X Bonus Points for eligible purchases: on flights booked directly with airlines or amextravel.com, on car rentals booked directly from select car rental companies & at U.S. restaurants.
- Earn 3X Hilton Honors Bonus Points for all other eligible purchases on your Card.
- Enjoy up to $250 in Hilton Resort Credits on your Card each anniversary year, when you stay at participating resorts within the Hilton portfolio.
- Enjoy complimentary Diamond status with your Hilton Honors Aspire Card.
- $450 annual fee.
- Terms Apply.
- See Rates & Fees
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.