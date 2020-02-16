Los Angeles Airport 101: A guide to the lounges at LAX
Today, we’re going to take a look at a rundown of all of the lounges Los Angeles International Airport (LAX) has to offer. LAX is the second-busiest airport in the U.S. and the fourth-busiest in the world. Traffic is projected to rise to up to 100 million by 2040 — so chances are you may soon transit through LAX. The airport serves as a hub for Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and United and is a focus city for Air New Zealand, Allegiant Air, Norwegian, Qantas, and Southwest Airlines. Given the steep competition between the big three U.S. airlines and foreign carriers, you’ll find some of the nation’s best lounges here.
Although LAX has nine separate terminal buildings, many are connected airside, so you can clear security at one and either walk or shuttle to another to visit a specific lounge. Tom Bradley International Terminal and terminals 2 and 3 are connected airside via shuttles, and Tom Bradley and terminals 4 — 8 are connected airside via walkways.
In This Post
Terminal 1
Unfortunately, there are no lounges in Terminal 1 and you can’t walk to another terminal without exiting security. Southwest is the only airline that operates out of this terminal.
Terminal 2
Delta Sky Club
Location: Upstairs, on the mezzanine level
Hours: 4:30 a.m. — 12:30 a.m.
Access: Delta Gold Medallions and higher traveling internationally, SkyTeam Elite Plus members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from same-day SkyTeam international long-haul or premium transcontinental flights, Delta Sky Club members and cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card when traveling on any same-day Delta flight. Those with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card can purchase day passes for $39.
Amenities: Complimentary hot and cold foods, wine, beer, spirits, Starbucks coffee, showers, Wi-Fi and power outlets.
Virgin Atlantic Clubhouse
Location: Upstairs, on the mezzanine level (across the Sky Club)
Hours: 5 a.m. — last departure
Access: Priority Pass members (only until 11:30 a.m.), Upper Class passengers, Flying Club Gold members, Aer Lingus business class passengers and Delta One, Delta Platinum Medallion and Delta Diamond Medallion passengers with a same-day nonstop trans-Atlantic flight.
Amenities: A la carte dining (not available to Priority Pass members), full bar, Wi-Fi, power outlets near most seats and a great view of one set of the airport’s runways and the Hollywood Hills.
Terminal 3
Delta Sky Club (North and South)
Location: Upstairs, on the mezzanine level
Hours: 4:30 a.m. — 12:30 a.m. (North), 6 a.m. — 10 p.m. (South)
Access: Delta Gold Medallions and higher traveling internationally, SkyTeam Elite Plus members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from same-day SkyTeam international long-haul or premium transcontinental flights, Delta Sky Club members and cardholders of the Platinum Card® from American Express, the Business Platinum® Card from American Express, the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card or the Delta SkyMiles® Reserve Business American Express Card when traveling on any same-day Delta flight. Those with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Platinum Business American Express Card can purchase day passes for $39.
Amenities: Complimentary hot and cold foods, wine, beer, spirits, Starbucks coffee, Wi-Fi and power outlets.
Tom Bradley International Terminal
Etihad First and Business Class Lounge
Location: Level 6, around the corner from the Star Alliance Lounge
Hours: Three hours before departure — last departure
Access: Etihad first and business class passengers and Etihad Gold and Platinum members. Economy class passengers traveling on Etihad may purchase access for $60 or 7,000 miles.
Amenities: Sit-down dining and cold buffet, full bar, showers, prayer room, Wi-Fi and power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Emirates Lounge
Location: Level 6, next to the Los Angeles International Lounge
Hours: 11:35 a.m. — 3:35 p.m. (winter), 12:40 p.m. — 4:40 p.m. (summer)
Access: Emirates first and business class passengers and Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members. Day passes are available to all other Emirates passengers for $130 or $100 if you’re an Emirates Skywards member.
Amenities: Hot and cold foods, full bar, showers, prayer room, Wi-Fi and power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Korean Air KAL Lounge
Location: Level 5, near the Qantas First Lounge
Hours: 7 a.m. — 11:30 p.m.
Access: Priority Pass, Diners Club, Lounge Club and Dragon Pass members (limited hours) and first and business class passengers and SkyTeam Elite Plus members traveling on an international flight operated by a SkyTeam airline.
Amenities: Light snacks, wine, beer, spirits, Wi-Fi, shower suites and power outlets near many seats. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Los Angeles International Lounge
Location: Level 6, next to the Emirates Lounge
Hours: 6 a.m. — last departure
Access: Air Tahiti Nui, El Al, Hainan Airlines, Hong Kong Airlines, Fiji Airways and Philippine Airlines first and business class passengers and Japan Airlines premium economy passengers.
Amenities: Light snacks, wine, beer, spirits, Starbucks coffee, Wi-Fi and power outlets.
Oneworld Business Lounge
Location: Level 5, near the P.F. Chang’s
Hours: 6:30 a.m. — 11:30 p.m.
Access: Business and first class passengers and Oneworld Sapphire and Oneworld Emerald members traveling on eligible itineraries on any Oneworld airline. (American Airlines elites traveling solely on North American flights, except Mexico City, don’t have access.) Alaska Lounge members have access when traveling on Qantas.
Amenities: Hot and cold foods, full bar, showers, kids play area, Wi-Fi and power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Star Alliance Lounge
Location: Level 6, near the central atrium
Hours: 7 a.m. — 10 a.m.
Access: First and business class passengers and Star Alliance Gold members on eligible itineraries on any Star Alliance airline. (United elites and premium cabin passengers departing on a domestic flight don’t have access.) United Club and Air Canada Maple Leaf Club members also have access.
Amenities: Hot and cold foods, full bar, outdoor terrace, showers, Wi-Fi and power outlets. First class passengers have access to a separate first class lounge which offers a la carte dining and additional privacy. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Qantas International First Lounge
Location: Level 5, near the Korean Air KAL Lounge
Hours: 6:30 a.m. — 11:30 p.m.
Access: First class passengers and Oneworld Emerald members traveling on eligible itineraries on any Oneworld airline. (American Airlines elites traveling solely on North American flights, except Mexico City, don’t have access.)
Amenities: A la carte dining, full bar, showers, Wi-Fi, power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
American Express Centurion Lounge
American Express will be opening a Centurion Lounge in TBIT in early 2020. It will be open from 6:30 a.m. — 11 p.m. and feature complimentary hot and cold foods, a full bar, showers, family room and a spa.
Access will be available to those with a Centurion Card, The Platinum Card from American Express or The Business Platinum Card from American Express. Delta SkyMiles Reserve and Delta SkyMiles Reserve Business cardholders will also have access when traveling on any same-day Delta flight.
Terminal 4
American Airlines Admirals Club
Location: Across gate 40
Hours: 4 a.m. — 12:45 a.m.
Access: AAdvantage Platinum elites and up traveling internationally, Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald and members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental American- or Oneworld-operated flights, Admirals Club and day pass-holders. You can get a complimentary Admirals Club membership through the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, power outlets, children’s play area, showers and a conference room.
American Airlines Flagship Lounge
Location: Across gate 40 (same entrance as the Admirals Club)
Hours: 4 a.m. — 12:45 a.m.
Access: AAdvantage Platinum elites and up traveling internationally, Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald and members and business and first class passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental American- or Oneworld-operated flights.
Amenities: Hot and cold foods, large self-serve bar, showers, Wi-Fi and many power outlets. First class passengers traveling on a three-cabin aircraft have access to the exclusive Flagship First Dining area. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Terminal 5
American Airlines Admirals Club
Location: One level up from the gates, near the duty free store
Hours: 4:45 a.m. — 12 a.m.
Access: AAdvantage Platinum elites and up traveling internationally, Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald and members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental American- or Oneworld-operated flights, Admirals Club and day pass-holders. You can get a complimentary Admirals Club membership through the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, showers, Wi-Fi and many power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
American Eagle Regional Terminal (Terminal 5)
American Airlines Admirals Club
Location: Across from gates 52D and 52E, after taking the bus to the remote terminal
Hours: 5:15 a.m. — 10:30 p.m.
Access: AAdvantage Platinum elites and up traveling internationally, Oneworld Sapphire and Emerald and members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental American- or Oneworld-operated flights, Admirals Club and day pass-holders. You can get a complimentary Admirals Club membership through the Citi® / AAdvantage® Executive World Elite™ Mastercard®.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi and power outlets.
Terminal 6
Alaska Lounge
Location: On the mezzanine level, near Gate 64
Hours: 4:30 a.m. — 11 p.m.
Access: Alaska Airlines first class passengers (doesn’t include upgrades), Alaska Lounge members, Admirals Club members, and anyone purchasing a day pass ($50, or $25 if you use your Alaska Airlines Visa Signature credit card). This lounge is also a part of the Priority Pass lounge network, though access is limited to three hours prior to departure and may be restricted due to space constraints.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks, barista-made Starbucks coffee, non-premium alcohol, Wi-Fi and many power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Air Canada Maple Leaf Lounge
Location: On the mezzanine level, between gates 65A and 65B
Hours: 5:30 a.m. — 10:30 p.m.
Access: Air Canada business class passengers, Premium Rouge passengers traveling within Canada, to the U.S. and Sun destinations, Altitude Elite 35K elites and up and first and business class passengers and Star Alliance Gold members on eligible itineraries on any Star Alliance airline. (United elites and premium cabin passengers departing on a domestic flight don’t have access.) Air Canada Maple Leaf Club and United Club members and select Canadian credit card holders also have access.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, cell-free quiet zone, Wi-Fi and many power outlets.
USO Lounge
Location: Landside (before security) in the Theme Building, facing Terminal 6
Hours: 24 hours
Access: Current active-duty, Guard, Reserve or dependent ID card. Military retiree ID cards are also accepted if space is available. VA-issued ID cards or driver’s licenses with “Veteran” shown on the card do not fall into the above categories.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, Wi-Fi, sleeping area, children’s play area, private family rooms, video game console, board games, outdoor space, showers, toiletries and quiet sleeping area.
Terminal 7
United Club
Location: Next to Gate 71A
Hours: 4:30 a.m. — 12:15 a.m.
Access: United Premier Gold elites and up traveling internationally, Star Alliance Gold members, premium-cabin passengers who are connecting to or from qualifying international or premium transcontinental United- or Star Alliance-operated flights, United Club members and day pass-holders. You can get a complimentary United Club membership through the United Club Card. You can also get two annual United Club passes through the United Explorer Card or the United Business Card.
The information for the United Club Card and the United Club Business Card has been collected independently by The Points Guy. The card details on this page have not been reviewed or provided by the card issuer.
Amenities: Complimentary snacks and drinks, outdoor terrace, Wi-Fi and power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
United Polaris Lounge
Location: Upstairs, between gates 73 and 75A
Hours: 6:45 a.m. — 10:15 p.m.
Access: United Polaris business class passengers and business and first class on Star Alliance partners
Amenities: Sit-down dining, buffet, full bar, showers, nap room, wellness room, Wi-Fi and power outlets. Check out TPG’s full review of the lounge.
Terminal 8
There are no lounges in Terminal 8, but Terminal 7 is just a short walk away and doesn’t require exiting security.
Bonus: Non-lounge Priority Pass options
In addition to the lounges above, Priority Pass partners with two restaurants at LAX — Rock & Brews in Terminal 1 and Point the Way Cafe in Terminal 6, that provide guests with access to a food credit of $28 (not including gratuity). This benefit is especially useful in Terminal 1 where there are no traditional lounges.
Just note that you do not get complimentary access to the restaurants if your Priority Pass membership was generated through an American Express card.
Bottom line
Los Angeles International Airport has a wide range of lounge options to choose from, including some of the nicest in the nation. Whether you’re flying business or first class or simply looking to leverage your Priority Pass membership, you should have no trouble finding a place to relax and grab a bite to eat before your flight. If privacy is important to you and you don’t mind splurging, keep in mind that PS (formerly known as The Private Suite) is also an option.
Featured image courtesy of Star Alliance.
