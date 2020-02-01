A rebrand for one of the most exclusive lounges in the world
If you’re a fan of privacy and luxury when you travel, then the name Private Suite may sound familiar. Established in 2017, The Private Suite is one of the most exclusive commercial travel experiences in the world, offering a private terminal at Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), dedicated suites, lounge-to-plane transfers and more.
The Private Suite has rebranded itself and is now simply called PS. Along with this shift comes a completely revamped passenger experience.
Over the next few months, PS will be rolling out a number of enhancements, including upgraded interiors by New York-born designer Cliff Fong, a new chef-driven menu and exciting partnerships that promise to enhance your travel experience.
PS is also updating its pricing. Previously, members ($4,500 annual fee) paid $2,700 or $3,500 per visit for up to four travelers, depending on whether travel was domestic or international. The prices for non-members were $3,500 and $4,000, respectively.
Effective immediately, the preferential per-visit cost for members is a flat $3,150, regardless of whether travel is domestic or international. The price for non-members has gone up to $4,150. You can book the service regardless what cabin you’re flying.
In addition to the preferential pricing, members still receive a number of other perks, such as complimentary valet parking, car detailing, in-suite manicures, massages and barber services. Non-members may still be able to get preferential pricing by booking their visits through United or American Airlines. For instance, United has previously offered highly reduced rates for first-time visitors — $375 one-way or $700 round-trip for domestic flights; $500 or $950, respectively, for international.
Transformations of the suites will begin March 1 and should be completed later in the spring. Photography is usually forbidden inside PS’ gates, but you can expect another full tour of the space from The Points Guy once the work is complete.
PS also shared with us that it is making progress with its plans to expand to New York-JFK and Miami International Airport (MIA), though it doesn’t have any official opening dates yet.
Featured image courtesy of PS.
