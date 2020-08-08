6 mistakes you don’t want to make when booking holiday flights this year
A big helping of stress almost always comes with planning holiday travel … even in a normal year. In 2020, it’s probably an oversized helping of stress and uncertainty.
But it doesn’t have to be completely awful. TPG is here to offer tips on how to make holiday travel a bit easier or cheaper, point toward the best times to book travel for Thanksgiving or Christmas and offer advice so you avoid these mistakes when booking. And, of course, there is the reality that this year, with the threat of coronavirus still very real, some additional wrenches are being thrown into your booking strategy. So let’s talk about a few things to keep in mind as you make plans for the fall and winter holidays.
Brace for the possibility of a quarantine
When coronavirus became a worldwide threat, certain countries went on lockdown and instituted quarantines for anyone that wished to visit.
Now, the trajectory of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, has grown to a level where many U.S. states have also instituted mandatory quarantines for travelers entering and visiting their states. As of press time, 34 states — places like New York, Arizona, California, Florida, Texas, Minnesota and Utah — plus the territory of Puerto Rico have some level of mandatory quarantine rules.
Wherever you plan to spend the holidays, keep in mind that quarantine measures may still be in place by the time your travel dates roll around. Or, if the state you plan to visit doesn’t have a quarantine mandate now, it might by the time your flight lands since those restrictions seem to be tied to ever-changing levels of the virus from incoming states.
While each state defines its own rules for the quarantine, most — like Massachusetts and Hawaii — mandate that out-of-state visitors, sometimes only from specific states, need to self-quarantine for 14 days in a private home, hotel room or sometimes vacation rental before enjoying any public spaces.
Suffice to say, the list of states with quarantine mandates will certainly change before Thanksgiving, Christmas and the New Year with both additions and (hopefully) subtractions.
Visit the interactive map at TPG’s state-by-state reopening guide to find each state’s current quarantine rules and, before embarking on any travel, consult that state’s department of health for the most up-to-date rules and regulations.
Cancellation policies
Because we don’t have a crystal ball telling us what the state-by-state quarantine rules will be by the time the holidays roll around, it’s wise to book flights that have reasonable change and cancellation policies.
We’ll state the obvious that Southwest Airlines has always had the best policies of any U.S. airline. It doesn’t charge a fee to change or cancel a flight — ever. And even though the airline has adjusted its rules a bit since the coronavirus outbreak, its rules are still very consumer-friendly.
Other airlines have also tweaked their policies to try to ease the burden on travelers that may need to change or cancel a flight. TPG maintains a list of airline change and cancellation policies for paid and award tickets. So, before booking flights for the holidays, review the airline’s change/cancel policies to make sure you’re comfortable with them in case you have to change your plans.
Get ready for full flights
Even though medical professionals keep telling us to focus on social distancing, it’s not always possible to do that on a packed aircraft.
In fact, even now, American Airlines, United and most of the low-cost carriers are not capping passenger capacity in ways that would make it easier to maintain space between you and your fellow travelers.
And, while airlines like America and United will let you change flights if yours is booked solid and you’re nervous to fly, it doesn’t mean other flights will offer much more room. This strategy could be a gamble during the holidays when we do expect a pickup in the number of passengers passing through airports across the country.
Some airlines continue to block middle seats into early-fall, but none have yet guaranteed that through holiday travel, though it’s possible that could change. Right now, if a blocked middle seat is important to you, booking flights with Delta is a good strategy. According to reporting by TPG’s Zach Griff, “Through Sept. 30, the Atlanta-based carrier is capping seating at 50% in First Class and Delta One cabins with one aisle; 60% in Main Cabin, Delta Comfort+, and Delta Premium Select; and 75% in Delta One cabins with two aisles.”
Other airlines still capping capacity or blocking middle seats, at least for now, include JetBlue, Southwest and Alaska Airlines.
But if you’re very concerned about keeping the seat next to yours empty, here’s how to buy a second seat for on U.S. airlines.
Using points and miles
While 2020 is fraught with new challenges and decisions when it comes to travel, we have seen deals begin to return. In fact, if you decide to fly for the holidays, it may cost fewer miles than it has over the past few years. For example, if you want to fly from Newark (EWR) down to Miami (MIA) for Thanksgiving, it’ll cost you 5,000 miles to fly the Thursday before Thanksgiving or just 6,000 miles to fly in the Saturday before. As things stand now, you wouldn’t have a mandatory quarantine upon arrival in Florida, though you would have one coming back to New Jersey.
It’s not just United, those with American Airlines miles can also find bargains. For example, through much of November and December, you can fly from Houston (IAH) to Jackson Hole (JAC) for just 10,000 AAdvantage miles each way, including on dates during peak holiday weeks.
Most airline loyalty programs are being more flexible with award changes and redeposits than during normal times, but to avoid all fees, you often need to make your changes at least 30 or 60 days in advance, depending on the program.
If you want to use the most flexible points out there, turn to Southwest Airlines’ Rapid Rewards points which can always be redeposited without penalty, or to Delta SkyMiles which are also being very generous with changes and cancellations.
Booking with companion certificates
You may have some travel companion certificates burning a hole in your pocket since you probably haven’t been traveling much over the last several months.
The Southwest Companion Pass is always a winner to use for holiday travel as it simply requires a second seat to be available for sale on the flight to bring your designated companion for just the cost of taxes.
The Alaska Airlines Companion Fare voucher available with the Alaska Airlines Visa Signature® credit card is also relatively easy to use, so it’s a good option if you are flying on Alaska this holiday season.
However, the Delta Companion certificates that come with the Delta SkyMiles® Platinum American Express Card or Delta SkyMiles® Reserve American Express Card can be harder to use during peak holiday travel times as they rely on specific fare classes to be available for booking.
or Photo by Alberto Riva/The Points GuyBased on some searches this year, we are seeing more potential holiday uses for those Delta certificates this year around the holidays than in a regular year, be sure and put those to use if you are buying tickets on Delta. Also, remember that the certificates have been getting extended expiration dates, so you may find yourself with several you can put to use.
Buy travel insurance
As you’ve probably gathered at this point, the future remains incredibly uncertain, and it’s hard to say what travel will look like by the time you’re basting the turkey or breaking out the string lights.
Even though many airlines are offering unprecedented flexibility, it still never hurts to consider protecting your holiday flights with travel insurance — specifically, a comprehensive cancel-for-any-reason (CFAR) trip insurance policy.
This may be especially relevant now that travelers can no longer rely on safety net services such as Freebird, which has told customers it’s discontinuing its much-loved trip protection coverage for the “foreseeable future” due to “profound changes in the travel industry” caused by COVID-19. Before the pandemic, Freebird was a great tool that protected domestic itineraries in the event of flight cancellations, severe delays and missed connections for just $19 per leg.
Though standard travel insurance — or the kind of trip protections you may have through a premium credit card — might apply if you actually fall ill and are unable to travel, there are a lot of gaps in coverage.
A plan you can cancel for any reason will come in handy if local quarantine restrictions derail your trip, or you simply decide you don’t feel comfortable flying home for the holidays. Just remember, these policies generally cover up to 75% of your total trip cost. Check the insurance policy terms carefully before purchasing this type of coverage, which can be pricey.
Bottom line
Typically, travelers all over the world would be preparing to purchase their Thanksgiving and December holiday flights. But we all know this holiday season will be a far cry from normal.
If you’re planning to fly home for the holidays, or are still hoping to take your annual holiday season vacation, know that you’ll need to do way more research than you normally would — and take more risks.
Booking flights during the holidays can be complicated even in a good year. You need to think carefully about the day you fly to avoid the worst crowds; you can easily book too soon and too late; winter storms can disrupt even the best plans — and this year, holiday travel will almost certainly be even more complex.
At the very least, you’ll probably need to add a face mask and coronavirus test to your packing list.
