Holiday travel doesn’t have to be the worst — 9 ways to make it better
During the Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday weeks, tens of millions of travelers will pack up their coats, scarfs, boots and belongings (and presents) and take to the skies. The most wonderful time of the year can very quickly become the most stressful time of the year at the airport, as the majority of those travelers are leisure travelers who don’t fly week in and week out, and many of them have little ones along for the journey.
This influx of air travelers will result in overcrowding, longer lines and some tense moments, especially if winter weather doesn’t cooperate and delays or cancellations become an issue. But your family doesn’t have to be the one who is stressing at the check-in counter with an overweight bag or the one racing down the hallways frantically trying to catch a flight. You can be the ones relaxing in the lounge, avoiding bag fees and trusting in a solid backup plan in the case of an issue with flight operations.
Get the right credit card now
We are now officially in serious holiday travel countdown mode, but it’s not too late to make sure you have the right card in your wallet to help make your trip easier or potentially more affordable. Some credit cards protect you from bag fees, some help you earn elite status faster, others give you credits to use toward inflight Wi-Fi, upgraded boarding positions or a statement credit for your onboard purchases.
For example, having the Gold Delta SkyMiles® Credit Card from American Express gets you and your traveling companions a free checked bag on Delta flights. Having the Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance Business Credit Card reimburses you for Wi-Fi purchases on Southwest Airlines and also snags you four upgraded boarding positions per year, just in case that perfect Southwest seat is your goal.
There are also credit cards that can get you into an airport lounge or cover the cost of a meal at the airport — both of which are much better ways to spend time before or between flights than sitting at the gate.
Go early
I’m not going to tell you to get to the airport early, but you should probably get to the airport early. Nothing induces intense and immediate stress faster than running late for your flight. Allow enough time for potential traffic and airport delays.
While we are on the topic of early, taking the first flight of the morning is actually a good idea, too. Those first flights have the best opportunity to go on time, so get a jump on the day and book the early flight.
Be strategic about checking versus carrying on
During the holidays, some travelers swear by the mantra of “stay calm by not carrying on.” While I personally vastly prefer to carry on my bags 95% of the time, there is some logic in checking everything you can, especially if you have kids to chase after in the airport. If you check your bags, your hands are free, you don’t need to worry about early boarding — as overhead bin space isn’t a problem –and you don’t have to stress as much over the security screening process and whether you need to pull out half your items to place them in bins.
While checking bags can slow you down a little, it can also result in some bonus free miles if the bags are slow to come down to baggage claim. If you really want to push the easy button, you can even skip baggage claim completely and have your checked bags delivered to your final destination.
Since we are on the topic of bags, if you are in the market for a new carry-on bag, here’s a look at the latest Away carry-on and a roundup of some of our other luggage favorites for adults and kids.
Consider shipping your stockings
While strategically checking or carrying on a bag will work in most cases, in other cases, simply shipping things to your final destination can be even easier — and sometimes, cheaper. If checking your bags would subject you to oversized fees, then shipping can really be a good decision. Try the site LugLess to price out and purchase shipping for your stuff with options ranging from DIY drop-off to doorstep pickup and delivery.
CLEAR security in a flash
On peak travel days, TSA PreCheck isn’t always enough to get you through security as fast as you’d like. (I’m looking at you, Denver and Newark.) If you want the one-two punch of having all available expedited security options, consider getting CLEAR. Here’s our guide to getting and using CLEAR. You can wait and apply for CLEAR when you are at the airport if you see the regular security line snaking along slower than you like, so you don’t have to commit in advance.
If you have the American Express® Green Card, be sure to use it for purchasing CLEAR as it comes with a $100 annual statement credit for CLEAR. Also remember that kids can use CLEAR for free with you, and additional adults can be added to your main plan for just $50 per year.
Spend $19 for your backup plan
During holiday travel, you need a backup plan in case things go awry with your scheduled flights. That might mean purchasing travel insurance or being very selective about which credit card you use to purchase the flight so you have some built-in protections. Another tool to consider is spending $19 extra to create your own Plan B by purchasing Freebird. As long as you purchase the service at least two days in advance of your flight, Freebird will book you on a new ticket at its expense if your original flight is canceled, delayed by more than four hours or you miss your connection.
Whether you buy any extra flight protections or not, you’ll want to download the apps for all the airlines you are flying so you can get notifications of gate changes or delays as quickly as possible. Then, if delays or cancellations happen, act quickly.
Lounge around
The airport lounges of today aren’t for the elite, they are for the savvy. Don’t be stuck out at the gate, get yourself into a lounge on your holiday trip and enjoy some included food, drinks and maybe even a massage.
If the whole family is flying for the holidays, you might want to try and seek out lounges that have family rooms. Here are the Amex Centurion Lounges that have family rooms.
Should you just be looking for the best places to lounge, here are the top Priority Pass lounges in the U.S. — and how a card you might already have in your wallet might get you in. Cards such as the Chase Sapphire Reserve or The Platinum Card® from American Express will do the trick.
BYO onboard essentials
Here are some tips for packing like a pro — as well as some specifically tailored to parents flying with littles. But whether you are flying solo or with a basketball team’s worth of kiddos, you need to consider bringing onboard your own food, comfort items and entertainment. Some airlines are better than others at providing some or all of those items, but especially if you are going to be flying in economy, it’s best to be self-reliant.
Grab headphones, a neck pillow, snacks and something to keep you occupied and you’ll be all set, even if the airline doesn’t have anything to offer you beyond a small seat.
Heck, you could pack your own caviar and just pretend your are in Lufthansa First Class, even if you are in seat 32B on Spirit Airlines.
Spread cheer
As hard as it can be at times to be a passenger during the holidays, imagine what it’s like to work flight after flight while others are heading home to trim the tree. A smile, a patient attitude and a thank you to the crew members can go a long way. If you want to go further, Starbucks gift cards or prepackaged food items for the crew are always an extra welcome treat.
Bottom line
The holidays are an exciting time to go home or get away, but an airport or a crowded plane aren’t always the most magical portion of the experience. Help ease your holiday travel time by making a few strategic choices, packing your wallet appropriately and otherwise being prepared.
Featured image by Visionkick/Getty Images
