Even during a good week, flight delays and cancellations happen. Throw in some spring and summer thunderstorms, a stretched aviation system (with an entire aircraft type still on the ground) and you can find yourself stuck at your origin, destination or even in the middle of a state you hadn’t planned to visit.
There are times when there’s nothing you can do about bad storms or other issues impacting air travel other than wait it out. However, other times, how you react to airline delays and cancellations will greatly influence how and when you get where you are going.
Such was the case for me recently at Orlando International Airport (MCO) as I tried to get home to Houston facing severe delays, likely flight cancellations and limited options that were disappearing quickly. If, or rather when, you find yourself in a similar situation at the airport it is important to know your options and act on them quickly if you don’t want to find yourself living your own version of the Tom Hanks’ movie, The Terminal.
Here’s how to decrease your chances of getting stuck during airline delays and cancellations and increase your chances of getting home faster if your flight is seriously delayed or canceled.
Can I Reschedule My Flight If a Weather Advisory Was Issued?
Most airlines are proactive about rescheduling flights in advance of severe weather problems, like an impending blizzard or ice storm. Summer storms can be tougher to plan around as airlines often hope the impacts won’t linger as long. However, if you know bad weather is on the horizon, go to your airline’s website and look for an advisory notice. Or, call the airline. When an airline gets ahead of weather issues, you’re able to reschedule your flight by a few days in either direction with no additional change fees levied. However, if the airline hasn’t issued its own advisory, you’ll probably have to pay out of pocket for any flight change fees. The real trouble comes when it’s not so easy to predict the weather and severe issues crop up that delay operations across one or more airports.
What to Do If There’s Stormy Weather on the Day of My Flight?
Bad weather is the bane of all travelers. The best thing you can do is monitor weather patterns starting a few days before your flight. It’s especially important to check the forecast on the day of travel to see how any issues are affecting your departure or arrival airports. Be sure to have your airline’s app on your phone so you can get flight status on the go. The app will alert you to any flight delays. If you know weather is coming later in the day, ask for an earlier flight if you need to avoid it. This may cost you some money out of pocket, but might be worth it in avoiding headaches.
What Time Should I Arrive to the Airport If My Flight Is Delayed?
This can be a tricky question to answer. If your flight is still listed as “on time” when you check the app, leave for the airport according to schedule. Once you’re at the gate, you may or may not experience a delay. You’re really at the whim of Mother Nature. Even if your flights does show as delayed, that is usually subject to change, so it’s best to be at the airport ready to go as originally scheduled in most cases.
Remember that bad weather will sometimes cause a temporary ground stop at the airport. As soon as the weather gets better, the stop is lifted and airlines try to get their flights off the ground ASAP.
What Are My Options If My Flight Gets Canceled Due to Weather?
If you realize your flight is likely to be delayed based on where it is coming from, keep a close eye on your flight’s status. If a delay becomes reality and you want an alternative to waiting it out, check the airline’s app or in-airport kiosk for rebooking options. You do not have to stand in line to talk to a real person as you can self-service rebook options in many cases with major airlines. In fact, it may be faster to do it online or at a kiosk in the airport — and speed matters. You may have the option of not only new flight times, but new “nearby” origin and destination cities.
However, as was the case for me, automated rebooking options are not always your best option. Facing hours of delay and potential cancellation on my scheduled flight, my only automated option on Thursday evening from Orlando to Houston was a flight that got me home Sunday morning at 12:10am via Cleveland or Dulles … roughly three days later.
Talk to a Real Airline Employee
If you can’t find what you need online, you might need a human in uniform — but not just any uniform. You need an airline employee who knows how to work the ticketing desk. Look at the uniforms and name tags so you can get a ticket agent, and not a baggage handler or similar. If you have airline club access at a United Club, Delta SkyClub or similar, you can head there for help with potentially shorter lines. Also, consider calling the airline or utilizing social media (such as messaging the airline on Twitter) if lines at the airport are long. If the US call center has a long hold time (which happens during widespread weather issues), you can try an international line for faster service.
If there are no reasonable bookings options left with your carrier, ask if there are options on another airline. If the delay is weather-related, you are on a Basic Economy ticket or you are on a low-cost carrier, there might not be other airline option at your fingertips. Still, it is worth asking and presenting available options you have researched yourself.
In my case, an airline employee got me on the standby list for another flight to Houston. Unfortunately, I missed getting on by three people, so that didn’t help me get home faster. Elite status fliers will generally get preference on the standby list.
Shop for New Tickets
Knowing my guaranteed options were limited on United that day due to full flights, I quickly looked to other airlines. This wouldn’t be a free option, but I needed to get home after over a week away.
In my case, I found that American Airlines had an award on a connecting itinerary available that night for 30,000 miles, and Southwest had a nonstop flight to Houston Hobby available for $463 — a lot of money, but the good news is the Southwest Business Select fare (all that was available) was refundable if I didn’t need it in the end. I’d be one of the first on the plane, earn 12 Rapid Rewards points per dollar spent and still get home that night. If I was spending points on the new ticket, that would cost about 32,000 Rapid Reward points.
Both American and Southwest had only one ticket left on these flights, so we booked the Southwest flight quickly knowing we could refund it if I found a better deal. When shopping for new tickets, be sure and check the status of those flights to make sure they are running on-time, or close to it. Also factor in any new bag fees, seat assignment fees, etc. you may now be on the hook to pay. Your credit card’s built-in trip delay or trip cancellation coverage can help with many expenses, but brand-new flights home isn’t likely to be one of them.
Check Airport Hotels
While deciding the best course of action, I checked room rates at airport hotels — in this case the in-terminal Hyatt Regency Orlando Airport. If there are major delays and cancellations, rooms at airport hotels can get really expensive or disappear altogether. Sometimes it is best to pull the plug on getting home that day, get some good rest and try again in the morning. Airport hotels are generally pretty affordable on points, so don’t forget to check that option.
Retreat to a Lounge
If you can get into a lounge at the airport, that may be your place spot to gather your thoughts, charge your phone and make level-headed decisions. In airline lounges (such as the United Club or Delta SkyClub), the agents might be able to help you change or track your flight. In third-party lounges, such as the Amex Centurion Lounge, you won’t be able to get that type of airline-specific assistance, but you’re still probably in a better spot to wait out the storm than in a crowded terminal.
Make a Decision
If you are indecisive in the face of delays and cancellations, your flight options are likely to disappear as hundreds (or thousands) of other passengers will beat you to the (re)booking. Weigh your realistic options and make a quick decision if you want to keep some control of your schedule.
If you are OK getting stuck somewhere for a bit or taking a creative route, waiting for the airline to direct you is a feasible option. Just don’t stress about your decision once you make it. If you are stuck along your journey, your credit card’s built-in travel protections may cover unexpected expenses not covered by the airline (such as a hotel for an overnight weather delay, though not a new flight).
In my Orlando example, my original flight was stuck in Denver with a five-hour weather delay, so those odds of that flight getting me where I needed to be that day didn’t seem great to me. When I didn’t clear standby on the other United flight to Houston from Orlando that night, I made a decision.
I left the terminal that United utilizes and headed to my new Southwest flight in another terminal (CLEAR and PreCheck helped with that quick transition). Yes, that cost me a new flight home, but it was make that call then or roll the dice on my United flight making it out that day and I wasn’t in a gambling mood.
Ask for a Refund
If you decide not to fly your originally scheduled flight in light of major delays and cancellations, get your money back. You may have a cancel and refund option available to you online or in the airline’s app. If not, you can ask a real airline employee for assistance in-person or over the phone, but just be sure and cancel your original flight before its eventual departure so you can get the money or miles (hopefully) returned.
In my case, the last-minute Southwest ticket home was actually cheaper than the United ticket I canceled. However, in most cases your new last-minute ticket will probably cost more than the one you are canceling unless you are able to scoop up some great last-minute saver award availability on your new ticket.
Bottom Line
According to FlightAware, on the day I was trying to fly home, there were 12,257 flight delays and 2,624 cancellations just within the United States. Today there are already more flight delays and cancellations than on the day of my trip. Some days are better than others, but summer air travel can quickly be derailed with thunderstorms, tornadoes and more. Given the full loads of flights during the summer, acting quickly, researching options and making a (quick) decision will put you ahead of the pack.
