The 14 best travel gifts to buy for Father’s Day
Father’s Day is right around the corner on June 21, and while for many of us, it won’t look the same as it has in years past, that doesn’t mean there isn’t anything to celebrate.
Whether your day is taking you to a meet-up on a computer screen, a driveway or even a small outdoor gathering, there’s never been a better time to show Dad, or the father figure in your life, how grateful you are for him. Even if your jet-setting dad isn’t planning to travel anytime soon, Father’s Day is a great time to start preparing for that day when we can again explore this beautiful country and beyond.
And while it's obviously not the main priority, if you play your cards right, you can earn bonus points on your Father's Day gift purchases to use toward your next trip, too.
You'll also want to take advantage of online shopping portals to rack up miles with your favorite airline and earn even more points to travel.
Since many companies are dealing with shipping delays in the current environment, you'll want to be proactive and order your gift sooner rather than later.
Here are our favorite gifts for the dad who loves to travel this Father’s Day.
- Masterclass membership
- Vintage travel poster
- Skyroam Solis Wi-Fi hotspot
- Goldbelly food delivery
- Clear membership
- Lululemon joggers
- Briggs and Riley expandable toiletry kit
- Adidas Ultraboost 20
- Anker Portable Charger
- Buffway leather wallet
- Malin + Goetz Detox face mask
- Authorized credit card user
- Guidance Whiskey
- Apple AirPods Pro
Masterclass membership
While Dad might not be expanding his horizons by traveling right now, he can still learn a thing or two thanks to Masterclass. This monthly membership features classes from world-renowned CEOs, chefs, authors, athletes and more. You can blame us if you have a hard time pulling him away from the computer later.
To buy: The $15 per month membership is billed annually, bringing the total to $180. You can sign up directly on the website.
Vintage travel poster
Bring your dad back to the golden age of travel with a vintage travel poster. Whether he’s more of a Pan Am or TWA guy, these will no doubt put a smile on his face.
To buy: There are a ton of posters available via Etsy, from just $3.17 each.
Skyroam Solis Wi-Fi hotspot
Once travel does pick up again, we know Dad is going to want to stay connected (especially to watch those aforementioned Masterclass classes). The Skyroam Solis hotspot will keep him connected anywhere he is in the world. It has LTE speed for up to five users and comes with more than 18 hours of battery life — and he can even use it to power up his smartphone and tablet.
To buy: Wi-Fi day passes are $9; you can also pay $9 per 1GB a month or buy an unlimited monthly subscription for $99 a month.
Goldbelly food delivery
While you might not be able to hop on a flight and go dine with your dad right now, that doesn’t mean he can’t have a meal from one of his favorite restaurants. We’re fans of Goldbelly’s food delivery service, since they deliver food from some of the country’s top restaurants anywhere within the U.S. For Father’s Day, we’d recommend Westholme Wagyu, Joe’s Pizza or buffalo wings from Bar Bill Tavern.
To buy: Goldbelly prices vary depending on what you order.
Clear membership
Frequent flyers (ahem) are obsessed with Clear, and once you have it, you’ll understand why. It helps you clear (no pun intended) security in no time at all, so Dad never has to worry about missing another flight. And now, more than ever, it’s a great way to escape the crowds at the airport (and go through security using just your eye scan) — a perk that Dad will no doubt appreciate once he gets back on the road.
To buy: The normal rate for a Clear membership is $179 per year. TPG readers, however, can use the promo code TPG149 to get a discounted membership of $149 for the first year or can use the promo code TPG2M to get a two-month free trial membership. Additionally, both Delta and United have partnered with Clear to offer special membership rates — you can learn more here.
Lululemon At Ease Jogger
Once Dad has these joggers, he’s not going to want to travel in anything else. They’re incredibly soft and comfortable — so much so that he’ll be itching to sit on a 16-hour flight. If that’s not on his radar anytime soon, though, they’re excellent for lounging around the house and eating food from Goldbelly. Sounds like a great Father’s Day to us.
To buy: $128 from Lululemon.
Briggs and Riley Expandable Toiletry Kit
Dad could use a new toiletry kit for his next travels, no matter where they may take him. We like this expandable bag from Briggs and Riley in particular. It’s sleek yet functional, and sure to fit all of Dad’s essentials (and then some). Even if he’s not ready to pack his bags just yet, there’s never been a better time for him to clean out his bathroom and organize his toiletries … right?
To buy: $75 from Briggs and Riley.
Adidas Ultraboost 20
You can never go wrong with a pair of Ultraboost sneakers from Adidas — in fact, they made our list of the best travel shoes of 2020. They come in more colors than you could dream of (we wouldn’t blame you if you ended up getting a pair for him and you) and are the ideal travel shoe. You can easily wear them on the plane and keep them on while you explore your new destination, even if that’s just a trip to the grocery store.
To buy: Adidas makes a handful of Ultraboost sneakers, but the “20” retails for $180 on their website. At the time of publication, there are a handful of Ultraboost styles on sale through Adidas, too.
Anker Portable Charger
Once Dad hits the road again, he’s not going to want to stop and charge his phone. Anker’s portable charger is one of our favorites to make sure all of your electronics are ready to take on the day.
To buy: From $39.99 on Amazon (as of June 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. EST — details).
Buffway Slim Minimalist Leather Wallet
If your dad has a bunch of credit cards, well, he’s in good company. This wallet is small and compact enough to slip in his jean pocket and features a handful of slots for all his most-used credit cards. He can even store cash, and will find space for his hotel room key and license in here.
To buy: From $9.99 on Amazon (as of June 1, 2020, at 9 a.m. EST — details).
Malin + Goetz Detox Face Mask
Your dad will thank us for this. Trust us. The face mask only takes five minutes and removes all the grime and dirt — you know, the stuff that accumulates after lots of frequent travel. If anything, it might remind him of the Delta SkyClub since they used to stock the bathrooms with Malin + Goetz products.
To buy: You can buy directly on Malin + Goetz’s website for $46.
Authorized credit card user
Give Dad some of the perks of having one of the top travel cards. If you have The Platinum Card® from American Express, for example, you can make Dad an authorized user. He’ll get access to booking hotels through Fine Hotels & Resorts, a Global Entry or TSA PreCheck credit (every four or four-and-a-half years, respectively) access to the American Express Global Lounge collection as well as Centurion lounges, Priority Pass lounges and Delta SkyClubs.
To buy: It costs an additional $175 per year to add up to three authorized users to your Amex Platinum card. To do so, log in to your account, scroll down to Amex Offers & Benefits and click “Add Someone” next to “Add an Additional Card Member.” Since the annual price is the same whether you add one or three authorized users, think through who else you might want to add!
Guidance Whiskey
Dad could probably use a drink (or two) right now, so why not get a bottle of his favorite liquor? We especially like Guidance Whiskey — it “represents all those that came before and those that helped along the way,” as well as the journey along the way.
To buy: $54.99 from Guidance Whiskey.
Apple AirPods Pro
The AirPods Pro are going to change the game for your dad. They’re compact and comfortable, and cancel out ambient plane noise. While they might not be as effective as standard noise-canceling headphones, they’re more than adequate for most travelers, not to mention much more portable and compact.
To buy: They’re available for $249 on Apple and come with free engraving. But keep an eye out on Amazon as prices there can fluctuate. They’re also sold at BestBuy, and we’ve seen Amex Offers for bonus points on purchases there from time to time. At the time of publication, they’re on sale for $234.99 at B&H Photo and Video.
