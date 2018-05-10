9 Mother’s Day Gifts for Moms Who Love Travel
This post contains references to products from one or more of our advertisers. We may receive compensation when you click on links to those products. Terms apply to the offers listed on this page. For an explanation of our Advertising Policy, visit this page.
Mother’s Day is fast approaching (consider this your official notice) and even though your Mom may insist she doesn’t want a thing, it never hurts to show up to brunch with the perfect gift in hand. To help you find an amazing last-minute gift for your jetsetting mother, we picked out nine thoughtful ways you can show her your love.
Upgrade Her Travel Pillow
Cabeau’s new Evolution pillow, the S3, is redefining everything you — and your mom — thought you knew about neck pillows. With straps that attach to the airplane seat, and a comfortable memory foam construction, your Mom will have all the neck support she needs on her next trip. Best of all, it can be compressed down to half its size, saving her a bit more room in her carry-on. To buy: $40, Cabeau.com
Improve Her Self-Care Routine
Traveling can be tough on Mom’s skin. Help her improve her skincare routine with a portable rose quartz chi roller. The pink, healing gemstone is thought to help balance the heart and improve circulation. And when used as a roller, it may even improve the skin’s elasticity while reducing the visibility of pores. This gift will leave Mom feeling like she just got back from a trip to the spa. To buy: $39, GingerChi.com
Personalize Her Suitcase
If your mother is a frequent flyer, she’s probably already settled on her favorite suitcase. But you can still help her luggage stand out on the carousel with Away’s collection of fun, eye-catching stickers designed by artists from around the world (including Timothy Goodman and Ping Zhu). And if your mom is in fact open to a total suitcase overhaul, Away’s cult-favorite carry-on can be delivered with a personal monogram hand-painted by artists in New York City. To buy: from $15, AwayTravel.com
Buy Her a Bottle of Bubbly
Bette Davis once said, “There comes a time in every woman’s life when the only thing that helps is a glass of Champagne.” For the wine-loving lady, give the gift of Moët & Chandon’s Imperial Rosé Champagne this Mother’s Day. The pink bubbly comes in limited-edition bottles celebrating love of all kinds — and it’s the perfect way to give her the first class treatment. To buy: $58, ReserveBar.com
Give Her the Most Comfortable Travel Shoes
Allbirds merino wool shoes (deemed “breathable, moisture-wicking and somehow not at all itchy”) are the comfortable slip-on shoes Mom needs to have in her closet. The new Loungers easily slide off at airport security, and they’re stylish enough to pair with a summer dress during a day of sightseeing. To buy: $95, Allbirds.com
Save Her Some Time
If Mom already has TSA PreCheck and Global Entry, help her take her airport game to the next level with CLEAR. This program lets members skip the security line and get screened faster. The next time she gets to breeze through airport security like royalty, she’ll have you to thank. And because TPG staffers love CLEAR, you can buy her an annual membership at a discounted price with the code TPG149. To buy: $149 (usually $179) per year, Clearme.com
Help Her Book the Next Vacation
If the mother in your life can recite her frequent flyer numbers by heart and knows all the best airport lounges, impress her with a gift card to redeem on travel with her favorite airline. It doesn’t hurt that airline gift cards are doable for virtually every gift budget. Delta, for example, sells gift cards in $5 increments starting at $50. To buy: typically from $50, various airlines
Make Up the Distance
Even if you’re not going to see your mom this Mother’s Day, you can still make sure she gets her gift in time. With BloomThat, you can choose from a curated selection of flowers and opt for next or same-day delivery to destinations including New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles and others. Dubbed the Uber of flowers, their arrangements are simple and stunning (we’re partial to The Maggie) and include plants, too. To buy: from $45, BloomThat.com
Plant a Tree in Her Name
This year, give your mom a gift that gives back by making a donation in her name to Seeds of Love. This campaign from the British Virgin Islands’ tourism board (launched in partnership with the country’s Department of Agriculture and National Parks Trust) aims to replant the islands’ indigenous trees and flora damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria. Inspired by St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ generous donation of nearly 3,000 fruit trees, funds from Seeds of Love will be used for planting everything from coconut palms to white cedars. Your mom will also receive a special Seeds of Love packet by mail confirming her tree’s exact coordinates. To donate: from $10, Pledgeling.com
Prices accurate as of publication date. Check out the TPG guide on the best cards to use for shopping.
This card from Bank of America gets really interesting if you have a BofA checking, savings or investment account. Depending on the value of your combined accounts you can potentially get as much as 3.5x points on travel/dining and 2.625x points on other purchases making it the richest consumer banking bonus out there.
- Receive 50,000 bonus points – a $500 value – after you make at least $3,000 in purchases in the first 90 days of account opening
- Earn unlimited 2 points for every $1 spent on travel and dining purchases and unlimited 1.5 points per $1 spent on all other purchases
- If you're a Bank of America Preferred Rewards member, you can earn 25%-75% more points on every purchase
- No limit to the points you can earn and your points don't expire
- Redeem for cash back as a statement credit, deposit into eligible Bank of America® accounts, credit to eligible Merrill accounts, or gift cards or purchases at the Bank of America Travel Center
- Get up to $200 in combined airline incidental and airport expedited screening statement credits + valuable travel insurance protections
- No Foreign Transaction Fees
- Low $95 annual fee
Editorial Disclaimer: Opinions expressed here are the author’s alone, not those of any bank, credit card issuer, airlines or hotel chain, and have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by any of these entities.
Disclaimer: The responses below are not provided or commissioned by the bank advertiser. Responses have not been reviewed, approved or otherwise endorsed by the bank advertiser. It is not the bank advertiser’s responsibility to ensure all posts and/or questions are answered.